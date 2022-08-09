Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
FOX Carolina
Jamboree canceled after multiple fights at Greenwood High
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement on scene responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. The spokesperson says multiple...
Chase suspect from NC arrested in Cherokee Co.
One person is in custody following a chase from North Carolina into Cherokee County Friday afternoon.
Construction update on Spartanburg Co. courthouse
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County provided an inside look at the construction update of the new county courthouse. County leaders said things have been going smoothly since they ground up more than a year ago. The new building is expected to be more than three times the size of the current courthouse, which […]
WYFF4.com
Puppy, dog bed found abandoned in dumpster in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg authorities are asking for the public's help after a puppy and a dog bed were found in a dumpster among piles of trash. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department said they were called on Thursday to 577 Willis Terrance Road after receiving a call concerning a dog in a dumpster.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg woman still missing three years later
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than three years after she vanished with only a mysterious note left behind, Regina Orozco’s disappearance is getting new attention after being featured on a podcast. Regina disappeared on January 18, 2019 with nothing more than the clothes on her back. She walked...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 8/11
Firefighters and emergency officials give update after train derailment on Old Buncombe Road. Emergency crews are on scene of a train derailment on Old Buncombe Road in Greenville County. Transitional home for Upstate women. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Bassmaster High School Championship...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
FOX Carolina
Vietnam Veterans Conference
Greenville County Schools named the district's teacher of the year: Wendy Frans from Brushy Creek Elementary. Firefighters and emergency officials give update after train derailment on Old Buncombe Road. On the Town: 8/11. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Switcharoos at the Greenville Convention Center,...
One stabbed at QT in Greenville
One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning in Greenville.
Laurens Co. residents secure their mailboxes after recent thefts, issues
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person they said could be connected to recent mail thefts across the county.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
The Post and Courier
Available homes, downtown revitalization help Anderson carve its own niche
For years, it was seen as either the first city that travelers found while driving into South Carolina from Georgia on Interstate 85, or a place where those who worked in Greenville could live without paying Greenville prices. But along the way, an interesting thing happened to Anderson—it developed its own more defined sense of place.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning. According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road. Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man dies weeks after crash in Spartanburg Co.
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner says one person is dead weeks after a crash in Moore. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, July 3, near 7601 Hwy. 221 in Moore. The coroner says the victim, 37-year-old Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, died at Spartanburg Regional...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
WYFF4.com
'Large amount' of drugs found in home near school leads to arrest of Greenville man, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenville man was arrested and charged after authorities in another county say they found a large amount of drugs in a home near a school. Authorities with the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and the ATF said they went to a home on Sumter Street Thursday morning to serve warrants on Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville.
Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged
Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.
Lawsuit: Fmr. Upstate deputy accused of shooting disabled teen with stun gun 17 times
The family of a teenager with autism said he was wrongfully shot with a stun gun last August.
