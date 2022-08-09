Read full article on original website
WVNews
SMART529 program sponsors scholarship contest
CHARLESTON — This is the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan. West Virginia families can visit www.wvtreasury.com/20 years to enter their children aged 14 and younger to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships, which will be randomly awarded to one child each month from October through December.
WVNews
Fire safety poster contest underway
CHARLESTON — The Fifth Annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest taking place soon in all school systems across West Virginia. This contest is open to all students kindergarten through fifth grade statewide and will recognize students who demonstrate an understanding of the issues related to fire safety, and who demonstrate the ability to visually portray that knowledge on posters and artwork that they themselves will create.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools sets menus for August & September
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools menus for August and September, as provided by the office of Child Nutrition Director Bobbi Jo Harbert and Superintendent Dora Stutler. Breakfast.
WVNews
Manchin has found a sensible pathway forward for West Virginia
West Virginians have been right to be worried about the future of jobs in our state as consumers across the country and around the world have begun to demand a lower-carbon future. In response, companies everywhere have taken enormous steps to lower their carbon footprint by all possible means, even...
WVNews
Monongalia County (West Virginia) Fair to wrap up Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday is the last day to visit the Monongalia County Fair which has something for just about everyone and just about everything for kids. Saturday is Sharon Seman's Kids Day, with highlight events including a diaper derby, face painting and "all kinds of other activities," Fair President Kathy Eichensehr said.
WVNews
Tri-state area women win awards
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — From July 27-31, West Virginia American Women of Service Queens, along with Mrs. Pennsylvania and Classic Maryland, attended the International American Women of Service Pageant, bringing home many awards. The international competition was held in South Portland, Maine. The international competition is split between Young...
WVNews
Franchot announces Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is Aug. 14-20
ANNAPOLIS — Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week returns Aug. 14-20 and Comptroller Peter Franchot wants consumers to take advantage of big discounts that provide a much-needed sales boost for retailers. “August’s temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week,” Franchot said. “Whether you’re looking to...
WVNews
Dems: Abortion access question should be put to W.Va. voters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democrats want voters to be able to decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The call comes after residents in Kansas, another state with a GOP-controlled Legislature, rejected a ballot measure earlier this month that would have allowed lawmakers to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
WVNews
More than 50 West Virginia National Guard members to provide assistance in jails, prisons
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 members of West Virginia National Guard will begin providing staffing assistance at the state’s jails and prisons on Aug. 22, according to Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, adjutant general of West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Emergency declaration...
WVNews
California governor proposes extending nuclear plant's life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by at least five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. A draft bill obtained by The Associated Press said...
