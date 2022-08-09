Deputy remembered as committed public servant

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Condolences are pouring in for El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday night.

Peery, 39, had been with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2016. Before serving in Colorado, Peery was an officer in California. Chief Greg Terry with Bakersfield Police Department shared the following message on Monday.

“It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you of the tragic and untimely passing of former Bakersfield Police Department Officer Andrew Peery. On August 7th, 2022, former Bakersfield Police Department Officer and El Paso County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and killed while responding to a report of a shooting at a residence. It is important that we remember the contributions he made to the Police Department and the impact he had on the citizens of Bakersfield and Kern County. Andrew was a veteran of the United States Army and an officer with BPD over two years. In 2016 he joined the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office where he dutifully served for six years. Our prayers are for Andrew’s wife, two children, family and the countless friends he left behind.“ Greg Terry, Bakersfield Police Department chief

FOX31 spoke with Matthew Baden, who served in the U.S. Army with Peery. Baden said Peery served as an airborne infantryman in the Army and his first duty station was in the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Italy. Baden said they also participated together in an airborne mission in Iraq in March 2003, where they earned their Parachutist Badge with a Bronze Star and a Combat Infantry Badge.

“Andrew continued to serve further deployments,” Baden said. “He was an exemplary soldier who always strived to serve his country with honor and continued to serve his community in Colorado Springs.”

Donation fund set up for Deputy Andrew Peery’s family

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office provided information on the sole sanctioned fundraiser created to benefit Peery’s family.

Donations can be made through Chase Bank under the “Hugh Martin Fallen Officers Fund” with Andrew Peery on the memo line. Send to this address:

Hugh Martin & Fallen Officer Foundation

Attn: Robert Johnson, CPA

Bradshaw & Associates PLLC

1980 Dominion Way, Suite 100

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

“Unfortunately, because there are persons and groups who take advantage of these situations, we must notify the community that there are no other officially sanctioned accounts or fundraisers,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.