WMTW
Clouds and sun along with lower humidity today
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
A dry weekend with a feel of late summer in the air
How’s the weather looking for your Friday evening? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Tracking a line of showers for later this evening
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday evening? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Sunny breaks, a few showers and some cool weekend nights ahead
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday morning? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
WMTW
Small earthquakes shake part of Maine
A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening. The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries. A few...
WMTW
A CO2 shortage is motivating some Maine breweries to get closer to their sustainability goals
PORTLAND, Maine — Supply chain disruptions are creating yet another challenge, a CO2 shortage. It's impacting breweries that rely on carbon dioxide at nearly every stage of the brew process. There aren't any CO2 manufacturers in Maine, so suppliers in the state rely on smooth deliveries to keep Maine...
WMTW
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation
PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
WMTW
Volunteers pack back-to-school kits for Maine kids in need
SANFORD, Maine — Families are paying much more for back-to-school supplies ahead of the first day of class this year. According to a survey from Savings.com, households are spending around $700 on school materials this year compared to just $360 in 2021. That increase falls hardest on families already...
WMTW
Maine hospitals reject report finding them noncompliant with price transparency rules
PORTLAND, Maine -- August 11, 2022 — A new report finds Maine hospitals need to be more transparent about their prices and better comply with rules intended to empower patients and save them money. But the Maine Hospital Association and its two largest members disputed the report. The report...
WMTW
Despite opposition, CMP asks state regulators for rate increase in 2023
AUGUSTA, Maine — Central Maine Power has filed new documents with state regulators to increase its rates. The three-year plan was first announced in the spring, and on Thursday CMP made the request official with the Public Utilities Commission. The plan as proposed would add about $5 a month...
WMTW
New Hampshire Attorney General to give update on case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
Investigators will give updates about the Harmony Montgomery case at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver statements about the case at about 2 p.m. Thursday in Concord, officials said. >> Timeline in the disappearance of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery.
WMTW
Investigators conducting new search for physical evidence in NH triple-homicide case
A new search is being conducted Wednesday in connection with the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield. The search in the area of Interstate 93 between Exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton is for physical evidence in connection with the investigation into the shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
