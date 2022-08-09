Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Mercury unsure when Skylar Diggins-Smith will play again
The Phoenix Mercury aren’t sure whether they will have All-Star guard and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith available for their final
CBS Sports
Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe set to earn $500,000 during team's trip to the Bahamas
The Kentucky Wildcats are in the middle of a slate of preseason exhibition games in the Bahamas, but Oscar Tshiebwe is not lounging on the beach during his free time. The reigning National Player of the Year is using his time wisely and is expected to earn around $500,000 this week, The Athletic reported.
Storm blitz Lynx, wrap up fourth place
Tina Charles scored 23 points on Friday night and the Seattle Storm spoiled Sylvia Fowles’ final regular-season home game, walloping
ESPN
Minnesota Lynx celebrate Sylvia Fowles in last regular-season home game ahead of WNBA legend's retirement
MINNEAPOLIS -- As the Target Center crowd chanted "Syl's House!" and teammates and opponents alike looked on with pride, Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles soaked up the affection Friday night. Fowles, a former MVP and the WNBA's all-time-leading rebounder, will retire at season's end, and the Lynx and their fans...
Inc.com
A Millionaire Basketball Player Allegedly Made an Outrageous Demand. The Team's Owner Had the Perfect Response
Imagine for a moment you're the owner of an NBA team. Your most valuable player demands a trade. So, you meet with him face-to-face, and he presents you with an ultimatum:. Fire the coach and my boss (the general manager), or lose me. That's reportedly the situation that Brooklyn Nets...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
CBS Sports
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant in victory
Valdez (11-4) earned the win Thursday over Texas, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits, a walk and a hit batsman. All four hits against Valdez were singles, and he managed to pitch around trouble in the third and seventh innings to hold the Rangers scoreless. At one point, he retired 11 straight batters. The 28-year-old has now thrown a quality start in 19 straight appearances. He's posted a 2.73 ERA and allowed just seven homers in 142 innings this year. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the White Sox.
Complex
Chris Paul on HBCUs and PWIs: ‘Growing Up I Didn’t Know the Difference’
When it comes to Chris Paul’s decorated NBA career, there isn’t much he hasn’t accomplished. A 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection, Paul is not only one of the greatest point guards the NBA has seen, but one of the greatest players ever, regardless of position. But...
CBS Sports
Royals' Bobby Witt: Scores twice off bench
Witt went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over the White Sox. Witt didn't start Thursday, but he ran for Hunter Dozier in the seventh inning and scored on a Nicky Lopez single. In the eighth, Witt singled and stole second before tallying an insurance run on a Michael Taylor single. Through nine games in August, Witt's posted a .273/.314/.364 slash line with a home run, six RBI, six runs scored and a pair of steals. He continues to split time between third base and shortstop, depending on where Hunter Dozier slots into the lineup.
CBS Sports
Aces host Sky with No. 1 seed in WNBA playoffs on the line: How to watch, live stream, odds, prediction
The Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces have been the two best teams in the WNBA this season, and have something of a budding rivalry. Back in June, the Sky set a new record for the biggest comeback in league history when they turned around a 28-point deficit to beat the Aces. A month later, the Aces got their revenge when they beat the Sky in the Commissioner's Cup championship and secured $30,000 in prize money per player.
NBC Sports
Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates
In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener
Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
CBS Sports
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Out for preseason opener
Dodson is not practicing Thursday due to muscle soreness, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. The Bills have been giving some of their veterans time off throughout camp with the "soreness" label, so we'll assume Dodson is likely to be ready for Week 1. However, he's not scheduled to hit the field Saturday against the Colts in Buffalo's first exhibition game.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Braves' Robbie Grossman: Sits after two straight start
Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Grossman, whom Atlanta acquired from Detroit on Aug. 1, had picked up starts in three of the past four games in the corner outfield, going 1-for-9 with two walks, a double and an RBI. The switch-hitting Grossman is expected to serve as a short-side platoon option for Atlanta, with Eddie Rosario and Ronald Acuna typically seeing the bulk of the starts at either corner-outfield spot.
CBS Sports
Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith out for the remainder of the season for 'personal reasons'
Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss the remainder of the WNBA regular season for personal reasons, the Phoenix Mercury announced on Thursday. This continues a rough patch for the Mercury, a team that is still chasing a spot in the playoffs. Losing Diggins-Smith means the Mercury will have to do without their...
ESPN
Napheesa Collier's comeback: From giving birth to making her WNBA season debut in 74 days
Napheesa Collier was matched up against the Atlanta Dream's Maya Caldwell on the left wing late in the third quarter Sunday in a must-win game for the Minnesota Lynx. Caldwell attempted to throw the ball to a teammate in the paint, but Collier was there. She raised her hands above her head, stopping the ball in its tracks where it bounced lightly off her forehead. Collier collected it and was gone, speeding across half court and into the paint before kicking the ball out to a teammate for a 3-point attempt.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jay Jackson: Rejoining big-league club
Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The 34-year-old was up with the big-league club for one day last week and will return to the majors Thursday with Max Fried (concussion) headed to the injured list. Jackson had a 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 21.2 innings for the Giants last year, but he's yet to make his season debut in 2022.
