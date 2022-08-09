ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A

Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant in victory

Valdez (11-4) earned the win Thursday over Texas, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits, a walk and a hit batsman. All four hits against Valdez were singles, and he managed to pitch around trouble in the third and seventh innings to hold the Rangers scoreless. At one point, he retired 11 straight batters. The 28-year-old has now thrown a quality start in 19 straight appearances. He's posted a 2.73 ERA and allowed just seven homers in 142 innings this year. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the White Sox.
HOUSTON, TX
#Wnba Playoffs#Phoenix Mercury#Basketball#Sports#Wings Beat Liberty#The Dallas Wings#Wnba#The New York Liberty
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Scores twice off bench

Witt went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over the White Sox. Witt didn't start Thursday, but he ran for Hunter Dozier in the seventh inning and scored on a Nicky Lopez single. In the eighth, Witt singled and stole second before tallying an insurance run on a Michael Taylor single. Through nine games in August, Witt's posted a .273/.314/.364 slash line with a home run, six RBI, six runs scored and a pair of steals. He continues to split time between third base and shortstop, depending on where Hunter Dozier slots into the lineup.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Aces host Sky with No. 1 seed in WNBA playoffs on the line: How to watch, live stream, odds, prediction

The Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces have been the two best teams in the WNBA this season, and have something of a budding rivalry. Back in June, the Sky set a new record for the biggest comeback in league history when they turned around a 28-point deficit to beat the Aces. A month later, the Aces got their revenge when they beat the Sky in the Commissioner's Cup championship and secured $30,000 in prize money per player.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates

In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener

Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Out for preseason opener

Dodson is not practicing Thursday due to muscle soreness, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. The Bills have been giving some of their veterans time off throughout camp with the "soreness" label, so we'll assume Dodson is likely to be ready for Week 1. However, he's not scheduled to hit the field Saturday against the Colts in Buffalo's first exhibition game.
CBS Sports

Braves' Robbie Grossman: Sits after two straight start

Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Grossman, whom Atlanta acquired from Detroit on Aug. 1, had picked up starts in three of the past four games in the corner outfield, going 1-for-9 with two walks, a double and an RBI. The switch-hitting Grossman is expected to serve as a short-side platoon option for Atlanta, with Eddie Rosario and Ronald Acuna typically seeing the bulk of the starts at either corner-outfield spot.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Napheesa Collier's comeback: From giving birth to making her WNBA season debut in 74 days

Napheesa Collier was matched up against the Atlanta Dream's Maya Caldwell on the left wing late in the third quarter Sunday in a must-win game for the Minnesota Lynx. Caldwell attempted to throw the ball to a teammate in the paint, but Collier was there. She raised her hands above her head, stopping the ball in its tracks where it bounced lightly off her forehead. Collier collected it and was gone, speeding across half court and into the paint before kicking the ball out to a teammate for a 3-point attempt.
CBS Sports

Braves' Jay Jackson: Rejoining big-league club

Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The 34-year-old was up with the big-league club for one day last week and will return to the majors Thursday with Max Fried (concussion) headed to the injured list. Jackson had a 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 21.2 innings for the Giants last year, but he's yet to make his season debut in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA

