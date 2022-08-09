ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Washington, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Hampton Roads#Military Aircraft#Coast Guard Station#The Coast Guard#Grumman Jf 2
outerbanksthisweek.com

Fishing and More on Outer Banks Piers

Outer Banks ocean piers have always been a huge part of the Outer Banks fishing experience, but now they’re so much more. These days you can visit piers to eat dinner, watch live music, enjoy a few drinks with friends, send your kid to summer day camp and even get married, making them super popular with more than just fishermen.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)

Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: Folks are thinking about YOU!

Good news! Because of the kindness and willingness to help our soldiers and veterans, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council has collected at total of 87 used cell phones and three used tablets thus far to donate to the cellphonesforsoldiers.com campaign. Yippee!. If you read Gig Line often, you’ve probably...
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

FBI joins search for Norfolk teen last seen 1 week ago

NORFOLK, Va. — The search is on for 15-year-old Kadence Morrell in Norfolk. Now, family members are speaking out, hoping someone will know where she is. “Definitely, devastating for our family," said Kyle Morrell, Kadence's uncle. Family, community members and Norfolk police detectives went knocking door-to-door Tuesday, passing out...
NORFOLK, VA
Stereogum

Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd

Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WITN

New medical center to open in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A new medical facility will be opening soon in Eastern Carolina. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Agape Health Services’ new Plymouth location was held Thursday. The 10,000 sq. ft. building will house medical and dental services, an on-site pharmacy, and integrated care management services. Chief Executive...
PLYMOUTH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy