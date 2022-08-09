Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
3 rescued after boat capsizes on Pasquotank River
The Coast Guard rescued three people Sunday night after their boat capsized on the Pasquotank River near Elizabeth City.
George H.W. Bush carrier group deploying from Norfolk
The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a regularly scheduled deployment.
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Former Nags Head Police Chief Webster now interim chief in Elizabeth City
Update: While the Nags Head press release did not indicate where Police Chief Webster was going, a post he has written on the Elizabeth City website identifies him as the Interim Police Chief there. “As your Interim Chief of Police, I am committed to creating innovative approaches to delivering excellent...
13News Now Investigates: Ex-employees cash big severance checks in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The turnover in Portsmouth politics has some people out of the job but still getting paid. The City of Portsmouth paid almost half-a-million dollars in severance to some high-profile ex-employees in recent years. Since 2019, five former employees raked in a combined $414,984.64 in severance pay,...
Worker pinned on roof by downed tree rescued by Chesapeake Firefighters
Chesapeake Firefighters rescued a roof worker that was pinned by a downed tree Thursday morning, officials say.
Fishing and More on Outer Banks Piers
Outer Banks ocean piers have always been a huge part of the Outer Banks fishing experience, but now they’re so much more. These days you can visit piers to eat dinner, watch live music, enjoy a few drinks with friends, send your kid to summer day camp and even get married, making them super popular with more than just fishermen.
Virginia landlords to pay $225,000 for alleged SCRA violations
The Justice Department announced today that two Virginia landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 in order to resolve allegations that they mistreated military tenants at their properties in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Jellyfish keep vacationers out of water in Outer Banks
Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)
Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
Emerald Lake Apartments catch fire in Elizabeth City
According to officials, the fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle.
Gig Line: Folks are thinking about YOU!
Good news! Because of the kindness and willingness to help our soldiers and veterans, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council has collected at total of 87 used cell phones and three used tablets thus far to donate to the cellphonesforsoldiers.com campaign. Yippee!. If you read Gig Line often, you’ve probably...
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
FBI joins search for Norfolk teen last seen 1 week ago
NORFOLK, Va. — The search is on for 15-year-old Kadence Morrell in Norfolk. Now, family members are speaking out, hoping someone will know where she is. “Definitely, devastating for our family," said Kyle Morrell, Kadence's uncle. Family, community members and Norfolk police detectives went knocking door-to-door Tuesday, passing out...
Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd
Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
New medical center to open in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A new medical facility will be opening soon in Eastern Carolina. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Agape Health Services’ new Plymouth location was held Thursday. The 10,000 sq. ft. building will house medical and dental services, an on-site pharmacy, and integrated care management services. Chief Executive...
Currituck Co. mom of four plans to buy house after $150,000 win
RALEIGH, N.C. – Latoya Banks of Jarvisburg set a goal of buying a house for her four children by the end of the year and a $150,000 lottery win will help make that dream come true. “Oh my God this can’t be real,” Banks said on her reaction to winning. Banks, a 37-year-old district manager, […]
