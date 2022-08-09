Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge
If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
businessobserverfl.com
South Sarasota shopping center sells
Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
thatssotampa.com
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms return for the weekend!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Friday of the school year is also the first day with sunrise in the 7 a.m. hour. We lose one minute on sunrise and sunset almost every day right now. Our first day with sunset before 8 p.m. happens around Aug. 24. Our dry...
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
941area.com
Best Steakhouses in Bradenton
Don’t make a mis-steak in choosing the best steakhouse in Bradenton. We know that finding a place that cooks your steak just right can be hard, but we are here to help with that! Bradenton may be known for the beaches, but don’t let that fool you, Bradenton has some hidden gems when it comes to cuisine. Finding the perfect steakhouse can be hard, from treating yourself to an upscale night out, to a family-friendly dinner, there are plenty of options!
Florida doctor missing, boat found near Sanibel
Authorities are searching for a missing Florida doctor whose boat was found near Sanibel on Thursday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice facility hosts bloodhound training as Suncoast missing person cases increase
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A nonprofit organization was on the Suncoast this week showing how some four-legged experts can quickly find missing people. Bloodhound training and demonstrations were underway Thursday at the Senior Friendship Centers in Venice. The training helps finding missing people, including the elderly who may have dementia...
businessobserverfl.com
Well-known realty firm promotes Sarasota executive
A top-notch realty brokerage announced it promoted Shelley Whiteside to senior regional marketing director for the Sarasota region. Whiteside has been with Naples-based Premier Sotheby’s International Realty since 2016. With the promotion, she’ll oversee regional marketing plans, media buying and corporate training for the office locations in Lakewood Ranch, Longboat Key, Sarasota and Venice Beach.
Mysuncoast.com
Tropics are showing some signs of life!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical weather is still quiet today, with a weak wave in the Atlantic that has only a 10% chance of developing. But, conditions in the atmosphere could become more favorable for tropical development next week. As soon as we start getting the next storm or two, an active tropical year is still likely.
Mysuncoast.com
Air and Energy organizing pet food drive for Humane Society of Manatee Co.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Air and Energy is hosting a pet food drive to benefit the Humane Society of Manatee County until August 31st. The Humane Society of Manatee County’s food pantry provides resources to the community by supplying pet food to people who struggle to afford it and helps animals stay in their homes even when families experience financial hardships.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local REALTOR® Association Opens New Building in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (August 11, 2022) – On Friday, August 5, the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) celebrated the Grand Opening of a new office building in Bradenton, located at 2901 Manatee Ave West. This is a significant moment for the REALTOR® community, with many members familiar with this location, as it was once home to the former Manatee Association of REALTORS® before the merger with the Sarasota Association in 2015.
WINKNEWS.com
Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Cape Coral (Florida)
Cape Coral is a beautiful city, the biggest metropolis between Miami and Tampa. Founded about six decades ago, this planned city’s fast growth has made it quite an interesting vacation location. It is often nicknamed Waterfront Waterland, primarily due to its 400 or so miles of gorgeous canals. This...
WATCH: Tourists duck as plane makes extremely low landing
A flight traveling from Naples to Skiathos, Greece had an extremely low landing, video from plane spotters showed.
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
sarasotamagazine.com
Fiorella Italian Bistro Is a Creative Addition to Sarasota's Italian Food Scene
Fiorella Italian Bistro has opened on Tuttle Road, near Bee Ridge. Owner Francesco Giovannucci, who hails from the Abruzzo region of Italy, has been working on the concept since before the Covid-19 pandemic, but waited to open until things quieted down. "I like the fusion of French and Italian," says...
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $2.5 million
A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen Jacobs and Dana Ruth Jacobs, of St. Louis, sold their home at 13623 Legends Walk Terrace to Ralph and Reena Walkling, of Bradenton, for $2.5 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,449,000 in 2021.
Mysuncoast.com
Hot first day of school as storms take a break!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air moves over the Suncoast to start the school year Wednesday and stays with us through Friday. That means afternoon storms take a break. Tuesday storms gave us 0.51″ at SRQ, 0.46″ at Lakewood Ranch, 1.01″ downtown Bradenton and 1.52″ on the south side of Osprey. Look out for and drain any standing water that you can because mosquitoes are going to love the result of the last few days of rain. More moisture returns into the weekend and with it the chance for afternoon storms again.
