FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brock Bowers still separating himself for Georgia football: ‘He kind of flipped the switch’
When you see Brock Bowers at practice, he doesn’t immediately stand out. That’s in part because of who else is in his position group. Darnell Washington is perhaps the biggest player on the team. Arik Gilbert isn’t much smaller and is a bit faster than the monument that is Washington.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
Rome football players jump into action to save woman involved in car wreck
ROME, Ga. — Several Rome football players are getting praise off the field after they jumped into action to save a woman who was involved in a wreck in front of the school. The wreck happened Friday morning in front of Rome High School. Teacher Luis Goya witnessed the...
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 11-14
Details: Enjoy Afro-Caribbean culture with this two day music festival in Piedmont Park featuring acts like Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green as well as food and art vendors. When: August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cost: $5. Details: See the Falcons take the field ahead of the...
GPB evening headlines for August 11, 2022
Mourners gathered at an Atlanta church today for the funeral for Brianna Grier. Governor Brian Kemp unveils the first major policy announcement of his re-election campaign. Macon Bibb-County will release the cremated remains of about 166 people in county archives at public memorial. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for August...
Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices
Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta and Charlotte rates are relatively close in price point, according […] The post Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
atlantafi.com
Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend
Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
CBS 46
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
Metro Atlanta schools experience lockdowns after threats, mention of guns
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Berkmar High School student Sebastian Castro said there was a lot of police cars that swarmed his school Thursday afternoon. “We were at school, we didn’t expect to see or hear about guns or being on lockdown,” Castro said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
WJCL
Caught on Camera: 4 suspects arrested in Georgia after shoplifting, high-speed chase
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Above: Watch the dashcam of the incident. Four people were taken into custody in Georgia after a report of shoplifting led to a police chase. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies on August 6 were looking for a silver Ford Focus with four women inside after a reported shoplifting at an outlet store in Dawson County.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’
When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
CBS 46
Student arrested for having guns at McDonough High School identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional information has been released about the hard lockdown today at McDonough High School. A spokesperson says that a student brought two guns to school in his backpack and one of them discharged accidentally when he dropped the backpack. No students or staff members were injured...
Weapon scare following student fight leads to Gwinnett high school lockdown
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Schools officials said a fight between students led to a hard lockdown at Berkmar High School Thursday afternoon. In a letter being sent home to parents, the district said two students got into a fight right before dismissal and another student said they saw a weapon.
WTVM
2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School. According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
CBS 46
Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy and American Idol winner Fantasia will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 13-14. Since winning the third season of American Idol, she has released seven records and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits, including hitting No. 1 with her debut single “I Believe.” She also won a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2011.
freightwaves.com
Best Buy Here Pay Here Semi Trucks in Atlanta, GA
If you have read our recent guide to Commercial Truck Financing for Bad Credit, then you know that it is possible to purchase a semi-truck, even if you have bad credit. However, you will need to consider some creative options like a short-term lease or in-house financing. The latter has become increasingly popular in recent years, as this option offers a pathway to truck ownership while allowing you to boost your credit in the process.
Rise in crime in southwest Atlanta has families on edge, and some moving out
ATLANTA — Sunday's shooting at Rosa Burney Park comes as we see a rise in crime in southwest Atlanta. We're eight months into 2022, but we're already on track to surpass the total number of gun crimes committed against people in southwest Atlanta for all of last year. For...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes […] The post New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
