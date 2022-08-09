Arenado is NL Player of Week, thanks Cardinals fans for great support
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was named National League Player of Week on Monday. he had quite the week the past seven days, hitting .476 with 3 home runs, 8 RBI and 8 runs scored. Arenado and pitcher Adam Wainwright credit the Cardinals fans for their great support in the team’s just complete 6-0 home stand sweeping both the Cubs and Yankees.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
