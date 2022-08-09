Read full article on original website
SPLOST resolution found in time for Albany-Dougherty Co. to meet deadline
After weeks of debate and counteroffers, the City of Albany and Dougherty County have finally come to a resolution on the split of their SPLOST funds. This resolution for an intergovernmental agreement comes after many special called meetings back and fourth from both entities. The county originally offered the city...
South GeorgiaLEADS Board of Directors announces Leadership Class of 2022 - 2023
Twenty-eight participants from across South Georgia have committed to investing in the future vitality and sustainability of the region by participating in the 2022-2023 class of South GeorgiaLEADS. Representing 16 counties of the 21-county region, the desire to engage and proactively address the issues facing South Georgia is a consistent...
Estimated 15,570 gallons of sewage discharged after overflow at Lift Station 4
On yesterday evening, from 5:32 p.m. through 8:37 p.m., the City of Albany experienced a sanitary sewer overflow. According to the city, the overflow was upstream of Lift Station 4 into the stormwater detention pond at Elm Street and Gordon Avenue due to power loss at the station. An estimated...
Historic Albany church suffers damage after strong storm
A historic church in Albany is suffering from major damage after Wednesday's (August 10) storm. Fox 31 spoke with city officials who say a call came in at 8:13 pm reporting damage. The Albany Fire Department responded and were on scene by 8:20 pm. There was no damage done by...
4 Albany school zones getting RedSpeed cameras for 22-23 school year
New for the 2022-2023 school year is an additional four more RedSpeed cameras being used to monitor speeding around Albany. A 30-day warning period will begin on August 15 for the following schools: Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The Albany Police Department says...
Three Southwest Georgia health care facilities awarded grant money from the USDA
Today the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced that the USDA is awarding $74 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the Nation. These grants will help 143 rural health care organizations expand critical services for 3 million people in 37 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.
Albany fraudulent check investigation
Authorities in Albany are investigating a fraud case involving the circulation of company checks. On August 10, an officer with the Albany Police Department was dispatched to Jaxx Beer and Wine on S Slappey Blvd in reference to fraud. At the scene, a store employee told authorities that the black...
E. Broad Avenue sidewalk construction extends into school year due to weather delays
Due to weather delays SPLOST VII sidewalk construction on E. Broad Avenue will continue into the beginning of the school year. Crews have been working their way from School Street to East Road, blocking a portion of E. Broad Avenue from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the week, says the City of Albany.
Community partners hold 'Back to School 4 You Too' event
Community partners are holding a 'Back to School 4 You Too' event on Saturday August 12. The free community event will have much for the whole family to enjoy. Book-bags and school supplies will be given out to the youth and young adults returning to school. Albany Technical College and...
DCSS explains changes coming for the new school year
The Dougherty County School System begins their new school year on Monday, August 15th. Superintendent Kenneth Dyer explained how he's excited about the upcoming year and the changes that are in place. "All of our students grades Pre-K through 8th will be assigned Apple Ipads and our high school students...
Sowega Council on Aging receives $150,000 from UnitedHealthcare to expand access to care
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. One Albany organization received over $100,000. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating...
Two Dooly County Schools to remain closed Friday after water main break
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A water main break in Dooly County will force the closure of a school for a second day Friday. In a post to Facebook, district officials confirmed the water main in Pinehurst will not be repaired until sometime Friday. Because of this, the Dooly K-8 Academy and Dooly County High School will be closed Friday for students, faculty, and staff.
SRTC Foundation awards record-breaking $77,900 in scholarships for 2022 fall semester
For the 2022 fall semester, which begins August 16, the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation awarded scholarships to 74 students totaling $77,900. This sum represents the largest dollar amount of scholarships awarded in one semester in the Foundation’s history. SRTC scholarship funds assist students with education-related costs such...
Albany State University welcomes more than 6,000 students
Albany State University (ASU) welcomed more than 6,000 students back to campus this week. The university says its eleven residence halls are expected to be at capacity with approximately 2,400 students living on both the East and West Campuses. “The strategic focus we are placing on increasing student enrollment and...
Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary
Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
Rain delays Newton Road pipe replacement in Thomas County
Due to excessive rains, the job location is too wet to replace the pipe on Newton Road. Work was delayed Tuesday and resumed Wednesday, August 10. The road will be closed to thru traffic to replace the cross drain structure. The detour route will be U.S. 319 North going south...
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe rise 28% over the last week
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe are up slightly over last week. After a couple of weeks of declining numbers, COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe are up 28% over the last week. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 30.
Worth County Elementary student places second in National School Bus Safety Poster contest
Four Georgia students placed in the 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC). Worth County Elementary student, Jada Fitzgerald, came in Second Place in her division. Congratulations to the following students:. Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary, Houston County School District...
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to offer two new degree programs
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will soon offer two new bachelor’s degree programs in Agricultural Technology Management and Criminal Justice. The programs were approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents during its meeting on Tuesday. The Agricultural Technology Management degree will prepare students for technical careers focused...
Man arrested in Albany stalking case
On August 7, officers responded to the 200 Block of Wells Ave in reference to a domestic dispute. According to the Albany Police Department, the victim reported to police that her live-in boyfriend, 40-year-old Charles Pitts, threatened to kill her, threw a brick at her vehicle, and put a tracker on her vehicle. Authorities say that a tracker was located on the vehicle.
