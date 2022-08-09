ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WBOY 12 News

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office now hiring deputies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire deputy sheriffs and it’s offering a $5,000 sign-on incentive for candidates who are already active West Virginia certified officers. Its physical examination dates are on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. or Sunday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at Robert C. Byrd […]
connect-bridgeport.com

Stonewood CEOS Donate to Area Hospice Program

The Stonewood Community Educational Outreach Service club donated more than two dozen lap quilts to Amedisys, continuing a long club. radition of helping bring comfort to those going through the hospice program. The Stonewood club has been handcrafting the lap quilts during weekly get-togethers for the past decade. Those quilts...
wvexplorer.com

Isolated Webster County in W.Va. once declared itself a state

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — Perhaps no county in West Virginia is as isolated as Webster County. Entirely mountainous, no expressway or U.S. highway ventures into it, and many densely forested sections haven't been explored in years except by enterprising hunters and foresters. Only three percent of its 356,000 acres...
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teen reported missing in Marshall County

WEST VIRGINIA- Deputies in Marshall County are looking for a missing teen. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old  Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith. Jamel is/has: Bi-racial 5’5 155 lbs Black hair Brown eyes Jamel was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, no shirt, black Nike shoes, and carrying a blue basketball and a […]
WBOY 12 News

Inter-state scheme targeting Clarksburg Kroger shoppers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inter-state scheme is targeting older women trying to grocery shop in Clarksburg, police told 12 News Friday. According to the Clarksburg Police Department, shoppers are being asked to stay alert due to a suspected multiple-state theft ring taking information from victims at the East Point Kroger on Emily Drive in […]
WDTV

FCI Gilmer inmate sentenced for threat charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer was sentenced on Monday for a threat charge, officials said. Shawn L. Price, 42, was sentenced to 5 years behind bars, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Price pleaded guilty in May to one count of “Transmitting Threatening...
WDTV

Dual hiring event for DOT, DMV planned in Mon Co.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDOT and DMV will be hosting a dual hiring event in Monongalia County later this month. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monongalia County WVDOH Headquarters in Morgantown. Officials said applicants can be interviewed on...
connect-bridgeport.com

Airplane Crashes on Outskirts of Marion County

WDTV is reporting that an aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County. Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m. There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft.
WDTV

Plane crashes in Marion County

METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - An aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County. Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m. There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft. A 5...
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
