Former Harrison County Youth Coach, Army Veteran, Andrew "Andy" Banko Jr., Passes Away at Age of 88
Andrew (Andy) Banko Jr., 88, of Clarksburg (Northview), passed away peacefully at home on Saturday the 6th of August, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty J. (Mancina) Banko. They would’ve celebrated 65 years of marriage on the 29th of September this year. Andy was born in...
Hundreds of firefighters attend West Virginia State Firefighters Convention
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention. Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters. He […]
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office now hiring deputies
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire deputy sheriffs and it’s offering a $5,000 sign-on incentive for candidates who are already active West Virginia certified officers. Its physical examination dates are on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. or Sunday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at Robert C. Byrd […]
Owner of One of Clarksburg's Iconic Businesses and Marine Veteran, Angelo Alastanos, Passes at Age 94
Angelo Alastanos, 94, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on July 16, 1928, a son of the late Michael and Despina Georgaroudis Alastanos. Surviving are two sons, Jeff Alastanos and his wife Diane of Stonewood and Chris Alastanos and...
West Virginia officials investigating plane crash with 3 people on board
METZ, W.Va. (WBOY) – Nexstar has been following reports of an aircraft crashing in Marion County. According to 911 officials, it happened just after 7:00 p.m Thursday when a small plane crashed near the community of Metz, just north of Mannington. At least three people were on board The reporter on the scene said several […]
Stonewood CEOS Donate to Area Hospice Program
The Stonewood Community Educational Outreach Service club donated more than two dozen lap quilts to Amedisys, continuing a long club. radition of helping bring comfort to those going through the hospice program. The Stonewood club has been handcrafting the lap quilts during weekly get-togethers for the past decade. Those quilts...
Isolated Webster County in W.Va. once declared itself a state
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — Perhaps no county in West Virginia is as isolated as Webster County. Entirely mountainous, no expressway or U.S. highway ventures into it, and many densely forested sections haven't been explored in years except by enterprising hunters and foresters. Only three percent of its 356,000 acres...
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
West Virginia teen reported missing in Marshall County
WEST VIRGINIA- Deputies in Marshall County are looking for a missing teen. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith. Jamel is/has: Bi-racial 5’5 155 lbs Black hair Brown eyes Jamel was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, no shirt, black Nike shoes, and carrying a blue basketball and a […]
DHHR Reports 1,074 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 129; State Deaths at 7,201
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Wednesday, Aug.10) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 565,397 with an increase of 1,074 new cases since the last update. Wednesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
Inter-state scheme targeting Clarksburg Kroger shoppers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inter-state scheme is targeting older women trying to grocery shop in Clarksburg, police told 12 News Friday. According to the Clarksburg Police Department, shoppers are being asked to stay alert due to a suspected multiple-state theft ring taking information from victims at the East Point Kroger on Emily Drive in […]
WVDOT is hiring NOW in Monongalia County, dual hiring event planned
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring highways workers and employees for the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) right now in Monongalia County, and may have a position that’s just right for you!. The WVDOT is hosting a dual hiring event...
FCI Gilmer inmate sentenced for threat charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer was sentenced on Monday for a threat charge, officials said. Shawn L. Price, 42, was sentenced to 5 years behind bars, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Price pleaded guilty in May to one count of “Transmitting Threatening...
Dual hiring event for DOT, DMV planned in Mon Co.
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDOT and DMV will be hosting a dual hiring event in Monongalia County later this month. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monongalia County WVDOH Headquarters in Morgantown. Officials said applicants can be interviewed on...
Washington County deputy sheriff dies after experiencing ‘sudden cardiac event’ on duty
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County deputy sheriff has died after experiencing what the Washington County Coroner’s office called a “sudden cardiac event” while on duty Wednesday. The deputy has been identified as Chad Beattie, 45, of Claysville. Beattie experienced the cardiac event on Wednesday...
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education met Tuesday night in an hours long Executive Session. The three and a half hour session ultimately ended with a teacher being fired. That teacher was Travis Wells, who taught at University High School. It’s unclear why he was fired...
Mon Commission confirms Sparkz hope has fizzled
MORGANTOWN — The Monongalia County Commission conceded Wednesday that any hope of bringing the Sparkz “gigafactory” to Monongalia County has fizzled. The commission approved up. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Airplane Crashes on Outskirts of Marion County
WDTV is reporting that an aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County. Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m. There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft.
Plane crashes in Marion County
METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - An aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County. Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m. There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft. A 5...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
