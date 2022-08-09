ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Port Arthur ISD for back to school

PORT ARTHUR — The Morning Show's Tan Radford heads to Port Arthur to check on the back to school experience of kids coming back and some coming for the first time. Tan starts at the Port Arthur bus barn to speak with the director about getting back into the routine, how a shortage of drivers is affecting them, and the expectations of conduct from the students riding the buses.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school

SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
SILSBEE, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show goes Back to School at Orangefield ISD

ORANGEFIELD — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits Orangefield ISD on the first day of school. Greeting the new students is superintendent McAlpin, who spoke about some of the various changes that have taken place. Check out our section for more Back to School content, or follow our Facebook...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
KFDM-TV

United Football ready to be their best on Friday nights

Beaumont, Tx — The United Timberwolves are getting ready for the 2022 High School Football season. The T-Wolves are making the move from class 5A to 6A and are ready for the challenge under the direction of new Head Coach Darrell Colbert Sr.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair

BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Jury decides on 27 1/2 years in prison for man who struck bicyclist and failed to stop

BEAUMONT — DEVELOPING: A jury has decided Jason McKnight should spend 27 1/2 years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine after finding him guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid when he crashed his pickup truck into a bicycle driven by Edward Stedman IV, who later died in a hospital. He must serve half the sentence before he's eligible for parole. McKnight gets credit for any time served.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Daughtry requests withdrawal of guilty plea

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a date rape drug over the internet to an unauthorized purchaser. Now, he is asking the court to reverse that plea. The defendant was indicted by a federal grand jury...
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

Suspected carjacker apprehended after brief pursuit in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Opelousas Street to Lake Charles on Wednesday evening about 5:00 p.m. in regard to a suspected carjacking. CPSO Communications deputies were able to obtain a description of the SUV from the victim and issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) to other law enforcement agencies in the vicinity.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas ablaze

ORANGE — Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith says they believe a fire at former NFL Free Safety Earl Thomas was caused by a lightning strike. They said they were able to breach the home, but had to pull back and fight defensively due to the severity of the blaze.
ORANGE, TX

