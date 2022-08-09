Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Port Arthur ISD for back to school
PORT ARTHUR — The Morning Show's Tan Radford heads to Port Arthur to check on the back to school experience of kids coming back and some coming for the first time. Tan starts at the Port Arthur bus barn to speak with the director about getting back into the routine, how a shortage of drivers is affecting them, and the expectations of conduct from the students riding the buses.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school
SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show goes Back to School at Orangefield ISD
ORANGEFIELD — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits Orangefield ISD on the first day of school. Greeting the new students is superintendent McAlpin, who spoke about some of the various changes that have taken place. Check out our section for more Back to School content, or follow our Facebook...
KFDM-TV
County preparing for arrival of voting machines and planning training of staff and public
JEFFERSON COUNTY — November's general election is less than three months away and Jefferson County is still waiting on its new election machines. The cost of the system is covered by a grant, but to receive the money, the machines must be in place for the November elections. Interim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDM-TV
Kelly Football ready to rise under new leadership
Beaumont, Tx — The Kelly Bulldogs have an entirely new football staff, starting with a new Head Coach in Mike Long. The Bulldogs are looking to rise under the new direction in the new year.
KFDM-TV
Abbott announces additional state resources as wildfires, dry conditions prompt burn bans
TEXAS — Governor Abbott said today that more state resources will be committed to assist local fire departments in battling wildfires across Texas. The Governor is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state resources in collaboration with the Texas A&M Forest Service. Two additional Texas...
KFDM-TV
Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes students on first day back to school
ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes students back from summer break this morning!. There were lots of smiles, high fives and excited greetings as we start another safe and successful school year.
KFDM-TV
United Football ready to be their best on Friday nights
Beaumont, Tx — The United Timberwolves are getting ready for the 2022 High School Football season. The T-Wolves are making the move from class 5A to 6A and are ready for the challenge under the direction of new Head Coach Darrell Colbert Sr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDM-TV
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
KFDM-TV
Jury convicts man in collision that killed bicyclist in west Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom has found a man guilty in a collision that killed a bicyclist in west Beaumont. Deliberations in the trial of Jason Lynn McKnight began late Wednesday afternoon and the jury returned with the verdict at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The jury...
KFDM-TV
Jury decides on 27 1/2 years in prison for man who struck bicyclist and failed to stop
BEAUMONT — DEVELOPING: A jury has decided Jason McKnight should spend 27 1/2 years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine after finding him guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid when he crashed his pickup truck into a bicycle driven by Edward Stedman IV, who later died in a hospital. He must serve half the sentence before he's eligible for parole. McKnight gets credit for any time served.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDM-TV
Volunteer firefighters confront fire danger in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — KFDM's Angel San Juan talks to Kirbyville VFD's Chief Greg Ellis about the dangers volunteer firefighters face and the burn ban Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has in place. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
KFDM-TV
Daughtry requests withdrawal of guilty plea
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a date rape drug over the internet to an unauthorized purchaser. Now, he is asking the court to reverse that plea. The defendant was indicted by a federal grand jury...
KFDM-TV
Suspected carjacker apprehended after brief pursuit in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Opelousas Street to Lake Charles on Wednesday evening about 5:00 p.m. in regard to a suspected carjacking. CPSO Communications deputies were able to obtain a description of the SUV from the victim and issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) to other law enforcement agencies in the vicinity.
KFDM-TV
Remains in two vehicles in same waterway may provide closure in missing persons cases
PORT ARTHUR/PORT NECHES — Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that at the same time Port Arthur Police found the remains of Elton Harris in a submerged vehicle Tuesday afternoon, they found another vehicle and remains believed to be those of a man reported missing from Port Neches in 2008.
KFDM-TV
Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas ablaze
ORANGE — Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith says they believe a fire at former NFL Free Safety Earl Thomas was caused by a lightning strike. They said they were able to breach the home, but had to pull back and fight defensively due to the severity of the blaze.
KFDM-TV
Surveillance video captures burglars stealing 16 firearms from gun shop in Pinehurst
PINEHURST — We're learning about more evidence Pinehurst police have gathered to help them arrest four burglars, who broke into a new Orange County gun shop. Surveillance video and the suspects left behind clues at the scene of the crime, including blood. The burglary happened at the Red Lion...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Man charged with DWI in crash that injures two Beaumont Police officers
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man is charged with DWI following a crash that injured two officers. Francisco Xante Lobos, 24, is in the Jefferson County Jail. A judge set bond at $5,000 for DWI, his second, according to police, but there's no bond set on an immigration hold for I.C.E.
Comments / 0