Gulf Shores airport using grants to recruit airlines, prepare for commercial service
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A tourism game changer for the Alabama Gulf Coast is one step closer to taking flight as the Gulf Shores International Airport makes another move toward commercial air service. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are known primarily as drive-in destinations, but a commercial air...
The Wharf confirms purchase of 86 acres of former Bama Bayou project in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Friday The Wharf at Orange Beach ownership announced the purchase of more than eighty acres of land - previously known as the ‘Bama Bayou.’. Mayor of Orange Beach, Tony Kennon, said, “The problem we have is the five acres with all these dilapidated structures they’re unsafe”
Orange Beach City Schools vote to add more educators to address increase in enrollment
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — After two days of instruction, Orange Beach City Schools, has recorded a 17% increase in enrollment when compared to K-12 enrollment figures denoted in the separation agreement dated. May 2022 and a 12% increase over last year’s enrollment. Orange Beach City Schools is currently...
Police: Couple stole jewelry from Foley store
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on August 5th, 2022, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers at the 3800 blk. of S. McKenzie Street in reference to a theft. A male and female subject entered the store and picked out...
