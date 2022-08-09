ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Barton Academy students showcasing Mobile's unique diversity

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Barton Academy concluded their first week of school with the launch of their first school wide project called: I am Mobile. Students will learn about Mobile's diverse community and produce projects that share Mobile's story. Students were surprised with confetti canons, an impromptu dance party, a coast guard fly over, and members of our diverse community sharing their stories just this morning.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Education
Gulf Shores, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Education
WPMI

"Boutique Hotel" proposal for downtown Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A proposal for a new boutique hotel in downtown Fairhope is in the works. The location of the new proposed hotel is at the southeast corner of Oak and Section Streets in the central business district of downtown Fairhope. The vacant lot in downtown Fairhope...
FAIRHOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Art#Elementary School#Environmental Education#Design#Gulf Shores City Schools#The Beach Express
WPMI

Mobile Fire-Rescue talks training recruits and retention issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire Rescue is in the process of training new recruits. They invited the media to tag along and see the stress the recruits are put through before they can wear the uniform. And while getting recruits is not the problem for Mobile Fire-Rescue, they tell us retention is.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile County Commissioner fights to clean up Tillman's Corner homeless camp

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC15 is asking what's being done to address homeless camps in Tillman's Corner that people complain are going unchecked and wreaking havoc for property owners. A Mobile County Commissioner says he's working to get one cleared out behind Lowe's on Rangeline Road. It's next to a commercial building Thomas Smith recently purchased. Smith says it's been a nightmare daily dealing with issues like theft, litter, and people passed out in his parking lot.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
WPMI

High school football may return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — High school football may return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mobile County Public Schools says it's "in discussion" with the stadium but have not made a decision and no contracts have been signed. The school system pulled all games from the venue after a gunman opened fire...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Complaints that Tillman's Corner homeless camps go unchecked and wreak havoc

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile business owner says more needs be done to address homeless camps. Since purchasing a commercial building on Highway 90 in Tillman's corner two and half months ago, Thomas Smith says daily he's had to deal with issues like theft, litter and people passed out by the front door and even defecating on the exterior walls. He says it all stems from the homeless camps in the surrounding woods.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Metro corrections officers showcase wearable weapon

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Corrections officers at Mobile Metro Jail showed NBC 15 News a newer tool they've been using to gain compliance when inmates fight or refuse to do what they're told. It's called the GLOVE (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter) and they’re worn like gloves. It's similar to a taser, but corrections officers believe they’re more effective in many scenarios at the jail.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

The Gulf, Hangout owner facing rape allegation in civil lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Prominent coastal Alabama businessman Shaul Zislin, owner of The Gulf restaurant in Orange Beach, The Hangout, Surf Style stores and founder of the Hangout Fest, is facing an accusation of rape from a former employee in a civil lawsuit filed Friday afternoon. In the suit...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

Housing prices continue to rise but sellers are still profiting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Prices continue to rise in the housing market in the Baldwin County area. Traditional housing sales prices have increased by almost 17% since last year across the bay. Even with these price increases, recent trends do show that sales are starting to slow down.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Police: Couple stole jewelry from Foley store

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on August 5th, 2022, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers at the 3800 blk. of S. McKenzie Street in reference to a theft. A male and female subject entered the store and picked out...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

MPD Narcotics/Vice unit seizes $45K worth of cocaine

During a recent investigation, the MPD Narcotics/Vice Unit seized over one kilogram (kilo) of cocaine. Sabrocki Hunter, 44, was identified as a high-level cocaine dealer in the Mobile and Prichard area. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Narcotics/ Vice unit, with the assistance of additional special...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy