Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
Orange Beach City Schools vote to add more educators to address increase in enrollment
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — After two days of instruction, Orange Beach City Schools, has recorded a 17% increase in enrollment when compared to K-12 enrollment figures denoted in the separation agreement dated. May 2022 and a 12% increase over last year’s enrollment. Orange Beach City Schools is currently...
WPMI
Barton Academy students showcasing Mobile's unique diversity
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Barton Academy concluded their first week of school with the launch of their first school wide project called: I am Mobile. Students will learn about Mobile's diverse community and produce projects that share Mobile's story. Students were surprised with confetti canons, an impromptu dance party, a coast guard fly over, and members of our diverse community sharing their stories just this morning.
WPMI
School Safety: Gulf Shores buying $300k magnetic door lock, monitoring system
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are improving campus security as school systems around the country continue to re-examine their safety measures in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas Elementary School massacre. Added peace of mind is coming for educators and students inside Gulf Shores City...
WPMI
Baldwin County's newest elementary school doubles as state-of-the-art tornado shelter
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Stonebridge Elementary School had its first day of classes Wednesday. It is a brand new school in the Baldwin County System. The third elementary school now in the Spanish Fort feeder pattern. After Enterprise High School in South East Alabama was hit hard 15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
The Wharf confirms purchase of 86 acres of former Bama Bayou project in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Friday The Wharf at Orange Beach ownership announced the purchase of more than eighty acres of land - previously known as the ‘Bama Bayou.’. Mayor of Orange Beach, Tony Kennon, said, “The problem we have is the five acres with all these dilapidated structures they’re unsafe”
WPMI
Congestion management project completed in downtown Mobile on Government Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile said it partnered with the Alabama Department of Transportation to complete the "Smart City Project" to help with congestion along Government Street in downtown Mobile. The project was completed in May, according to the city. Designed by Kimley-Horn and constructed by...
WPMI
"Boutique Hotel" proposal for downtown Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A proposal for a new boutique hotel in downtown Fairhope is in the works. The location of the new proposed hotel is at the southeast corner of Oak and Section Streets in the central business district of downtown Fairhope. The vacant lot in downtown Fairhope...
WPMI
Mobile County Pay As You Go program approved to be on the November ballot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Commission has approved to put the Pay As You Go program on the November ballot. Officials said this program paves the way for dozens of road projects in the county. If voters vote yes in November, this would be the 19th Pay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
Mobile Fire-Rescue talks training recruits and retention issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire Rescue is in the process of training new recruits. They invited the media to tag along and see the stress the recruits are put through before they can wear the uniform. And while getting recruits is not the problem for Mobile Fire-Rescue, they tell us retention is.
WPMI
Mobile Police welcome 19 new officers as 19 officers resigned or retired since April
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The 69th Mobile Police Academy graduated Friday afternoon. The Mobile Police Department is welcoming 19 officers to it's fleet. However, since April, there's been 19 officers who have left the MPD, so it's net gain is technically zero. The MPD has three academies a year...
WPMI
Mobile County Commissioner fights to clean up Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC15 is asking what's being done to address homeless camps in Tillman's Corner that people complain are going unchecked and wreaking havoc for property owners. A Mobile County Commissioner says he's working to get one cleared out behind Lowe's on Rangeline Road. It's next to a commercial building Thomas Smith recently purchased. Smith says it's been a nightmare daily dealing with issues like theft, litter, and people passed out in his parking lot.
WPMI
Mobile County stepping in to fix section of Kali Oka Road in Prichard city limits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County is stepping in to help fix Kali Oka Road, even though the part that needs attention is in the city limits of Prichard. Kali Oka Road runs from Highway 45 down to Highway 158. About 3.1 miles is county maintained and part of that runs through the city limits of Saraland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPMI
High school football may return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — High school football may return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mobile County Public Schools says it's "in discussion" with the stadium but have not made a decision and no contracts have been signed. The school system pulled all games from the venue after a gunman opened fire...
WPMI
Bronze military service seals stolen from Spanish Fort Veterans cemetery
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Police are looking for the people who desecrated and dishonored a landmark serving as the final resting place for thousands of our veterans. On August 7th, military plaques were stolen from the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. And for those...
WPMI
Complaints that Tillman's Corner homeless camps go unchecked and wreak havoc
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile business owner says more needs be done to address homeless camps. Since purchasing a commercial building on Highway 90 in Tillman's corner two and half months ago, Thomas Smith says daily he's had to deal with issues like theft, litter and people passed out by the front door and even defecating on the exterior walls. He says it all stems from the homeless camps in the surrounding woods.
WPMI
Mobile Metro corrections officers showcase wearable weapon
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Corrections officers at Mobile Metro Jail showed NBC 15 News a newer tool they've been using to gain compliance when inmates fight or refuse to do what they're told. It's called the GLOVE (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter) and they’re worn like gloves. It's similar to a taser, but corrections officers believe they’re more effective in many scenarios at the jail.
WPMI
The Gulf, Hangout owner facing rape allegation in civil lawsuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Prominent coastal Alabama businessman Shaul Zislin, owner of The Gulf restaurant in Orange Beach, The Hangout, Surf Style stores and founder of the Hangout Fest, is facing an accusation of rape from a former employee in a civil lawsuit filed Friday afternoon. In the suit...
WPMI
Housing prices continue to rise but sellers are still profiting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Prices continue to rise in the housing market in the Baldwin County area. Traditional housing sales prices have increased by almost 17% since last year across the bay. Even with these price increases, recent trends do show that sales are starting to slow down.
WPMI
Police: Couple stole jewelry from Foley store
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on August 5th, 2022, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers at the 3800 blk. of S. McKenzie Street in reference to a theft. A male and female subject entered the store and picked out...
WPMI
MPD Narcotics/Vice unit seizes $45K worth of cocaine
During a recent investigation, the MPD Narcotics/Vice Unit seized over one kilogram (kilo) of cocaine. Sabrocki Hunter, 44, was identified as a high-level cocaine dealer in the Mobile and Prichard area. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Narcotics/ Vice unit, with the assistance of additional special...
Comments / 0