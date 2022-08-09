Thought for the week: To the extent you judge others, so, too, will you be judged. So, you must, to the best of your ability, refrain from judgmental thought and words. Have you been to our Williamson County Fair yet? If not, you still have three more days to attend. My sister, Anita Gillespie, and I went on Sunday, and Russell and I will be going tonight. From all indications, as well as hearing people talking, I understand it is one of the best, if not the BEST! The closing night is Saturday, Aug. 13. I understand there is to be a LARGE fireworks show. THANKS to ALL who were a part of this event. I realize there are some who did more than others, but without EACH of you it could NOT have been as good as it was, so HATS OFF to EVERYONE! Especially to ALL of the young people who I saw working. I believe that ALL of our high schools had representatives working. Like I said, there is NO way that I could SINGLE out anyone, but to EACH of you, I say THANKS!

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO