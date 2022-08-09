Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
williamsonherald.com
Rollick & Roll Community Field Day to benefit Ellie G’s Dream World
The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) is seeking teams for its new Rollick & Roll Community Field Day, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fieldstone Park. Proceeds from the event will go toward the construction of Franklin’s first inclusive playground, Ellie G’s Dream World. “We wanted...
williamsonherald.com
Fair's final 2 days include fireworks, Patriot Day, more fun
The Williamson County Fair will conclude its 18th anniversary celebration on Saturday, but there’s still plenty more to do and see on the final two days. The fair will open at 6 p.m. on Friday with regular price admission ($12 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children under 5). Dream Catchers will take the outdoor Nissan Stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by Spiritualaires and Friends and Nightingale at 8 and 9:30 p.m., respectively.
williamsonherald.com
Fair opens with big crowds, tons of fun
The 18th annual Williamson County Fair opened with the traditional ribbon cutting Friday and a few moments to recognized the sponsors, supporters and hundreds of volunteers who make the fair possible. The Planters Mr. Peanut stopped by to join Tempo, the Nashville Soccer Club’s coyote mascot, and Chick-fil-A cow at...
williamsonherald.com
Women of Williamson donates to 7 local charities
Seven local charities that support and impact the lives of women in the area recently received donations from Women of Williamson (WOW). The organization’s mission is to empower women and children with opportunity and hope for a brighter future. It gave each of the charities that participated in last year’s Lunch That Matters fundraiser an additional $3,000 from funds the club raised.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonherald.com
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter donates to New Hope Academy
Members of the Alpha Beta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. recently made a $1,000 donation to the New Hope Academy scholarship fund. The organization met with Dr. Tonja Williamson, the head of school at the Franklin academy, to present the donation. It was one of many...
williamsonherald.com
Local author releases new book, ‘Summer at Seaspray Cottage’
Local author Angela Britnell released a new book, “Summer at Seaspray Cottage,” on July 13. The book is based in Cornwell, England, where Britnell grew up drinking tea and eating Cornish pasties. She often returns to visit her homeland but enjoys her life in Williamson County. Britnell moved...
williamsonherald.com
Studio Bank cuts ribbon on 2nd headquarters
Studio Bank celebrated the opening of its second location, a new corporate office and retail branch in Cool Springs on Tuesday. Williamson, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by bank executives and employees, members of the chamber of commerce and several elected officials, among them Franklin Alderman Brandy Blanton, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and state Sen. Jack Johnson, who serves as senior vice president for Studio Bank.
williamsonherald.com
Bethesda News: Make sure you get to the fair
Thought for the week: To the extent you judge others, so, too, will you be judged. So, you must, to the best of your ability, refrain from judgmental thought and words. Have you been to our Williamson County Fair yet? If not, you still have three more days to attend. My sister, Anita Gillespie, and I went on Sunday, and Russell and I will be going tonight. From all indications, as well as hearing people talking, I understand it is one of the best, if not the BEST! The closing night is Saturday, Aug. 13. I understand there is to be a LARGE fireworks show. THANKS to ALL who were a part of this event. I realize there are some who did more than others, but without EACH of you it could NOT have been as good as it was, so HATS OFF to EVERYONE! Especially to ALL of the young people who I saw working. I believe that ALL of our high schools had representatives working. Like I said, there is NO way that I could SINGLE out anyone, but to EACH of you, I say THANKS!
RELATED PEOPLE
williamsonherald.com
Wealth Strategies Partners adds client concierge and relationship manager
Wealth Strategies Partners (WSP), a boutique total wealth management practice headquartered in Brentwood, has hired Dalton Harris as client concierge and relationship manager. In this role, Harris will serve as a key liaison between WSP’s clients and team members, ensuring all needs are met in each area of client services, including brand administration and client communication.
williamsonherald.com
United Community Bank names new state president
United Community Bank has named veteran banker and Williamson County resident John Wilson as its Tennessee state president. Wilson was formerly the Middle Tennessee president for United following the merger with Reliant Bank earlier this year. He was one of the first employees of Reliant Bank when it started in 2006.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Rebecca Anne 'Becky' Short
Rebecca Anne “Becky” Short, 80, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2022. Becky was a retired director of purchasing with Williamson Medical Center, former board of directors member at Carnton and active member of the Heritage Foundation. She was an avid gardener, accomplished home décor and exquisite floral designer, and oil painter. She was published in Southern Accents and Southern Living Magazines.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Police Department issues text scam warning
The Franklin Police Department issued a warning Thursday after the Federal Trade Commission said there had been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies, the FPD said. They may offer a reward, a warning of fraud or information about a delivery. The messages differ, but ultimately, they all want the same thing: private information and money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonherald.com
District 12 school board candidates discuss role of partisanship in election
After the Aug. 4 Williamson County general election, four of five incumbents in the Williamson County Schools Board of Education race retained their seats: Republicans Dan Cash of District 2, Josh Brown of District 4, Jay Galbreath of District 6 and Eric Welch of District 10. Nancy Garrett, the District...
Comments / 0