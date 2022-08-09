ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

williamsonherald.com

Rollick & Roll Community Field Day to benefit Ellie G’s Dream World

The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) is seeking teams for its new Rollick & Roll Community Field Day, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fieldstone Park. Proceeds from the event will go toward the construction of Franklin’s first inclusive playground, Ellie G’s Dream World. “We wanted...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Fair's final 2 days include fireworks, Patriot Day, more fun

The Williamson County Fair will conclude its 18th anniversary celebration on Saturday, but there’s still plenty more to do and see on the final two days. The fair will open at 6 p.m. on Friday with regular price admission ($12 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children under 5). Dream Catchers will take the outdoor Nissan Stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by Spiritualaires and Friends and Nightingale at 8 and 9:30 p.m., respectively.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Fair opens with big crowds, tons of fun

The 18th annual Williamson County Fair opened with the traditional ribbon cutting Friday and a few moments to recognized the sponsors, supporters and hundreds of volunteers who make the fair possible. The Planters Mr. Peanut stopped by to join Tempo, the Nashville Soccer Club’s coyote mascot, and Chick-fil-A cow at...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Women of Williamson donates to 7 local charities

Seven local charities that support and impact the lives of women in the area recently received donations from Women of Williamson (WOW). The organization’s mission is to empower women and children with opportunity and hope for a brighter future. It gave each of the charities that participated in last year’s Lunch That Matters fundraiser an additional $3,000 from funds the club raised.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter donates to New Hope Academy

Members of the Alpha Beta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. recently made a $1,000 donation to the New Hope Academy scholarship fund. The organization met with Dr. Tonja Williamson, the head of school at the Franklin academy, to present the donation. It was one of many...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Local author releases new book, ‘Summer at Seaspray Cottage’

Local author Angela Britnell released a new book, “Summer at Seaspray Cottage,” on July 13. The book is based in Cornwell, England, where Britnell grew up drinking tea and eating Cornish pasties. She often returns to visit her homeland but enjoys her life in Williamson County. Britnell moved...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Studio Bank cuts ribbon on 2nd headquarters

Studio Bank celebrated the opening of its second location, a new corporate office and retail branch in Cool Springs on Tuesday. Williamson, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by bank executives and employees, members of the chamber of commerce and several elected officials, among them Franklin Alderman Brandy Blanton, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and state Sen. Jack Johnson, who serves as senior vice president for Studio Bank.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Bethesda News: Make sure you get to the fair

Thought for the week: To the extent you judge others, so, too, will you be judged. So, you must, to the best of your ability, refrain from judgmental thought and words. Have you been to our Williamson County Fair yet? If not, you still have three more days to attend. My sister, Anita Gillespie, and I went on Sunday, and Russell and I will be going tonight. From all indications, as well as hearing people talking, I understand it is one of the best, if not the BEST! The closing night is Saturday, Aug. 13. I understand there is to be a LARGE fireworks show. THANKS to ALL who were a part of this event. I realize there are some who did more than others, but without EACH of you it could NOT have been as good as it was, so HATS OFF to EVERYONE! Especially to ALL of the young people who I saw working. I believe that ALL of our high schools had representatives working. Like I said, there is NO way that I could SINGLE out anyone, but to EACH of you, I say THANKS!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Wealth Strategies Partners adds client concierge and relationship manager

Wealth Strategies Partners (WSP), a boutique total wealth management practice headquartered in Brentwood, has hired Dalton Harris as client concierge and relationship manager. In this role, Harris will serve as a key liaison between WSP’s clients and team members, ensuring all needs are met in each area of client services, including brand administration and client communication.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

United Community Bank names new state president

United Community Bank has named veteran banker and Williamson County resident John Wilson as its Tennessee state president. Wilson was formerly the Middle Tennessee president for United following the merger with Reliant Bank earlier this year. He was one of the first employees of Reliant Bank when it started in 2006.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Rebecca Anne 'Becky' Short

Rebecca Anne “Becky” Short, 80, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2022. Becky was a retired director of purchasing with Williamson Medical Center, former board of directors member at Carnton and active member of the Heritage Foundation. She was an avid gardener, accomplished home décor and exquisite floral designer, and oil painter. She was published in Southern Accents and Southern Living Magazines.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Police Department issues text scam warning

The Franklin Police Department issued a warning Thursday after the Federal Trade Commission said there had been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies, the FPD said. They may offer a reward, a warning of fraud or information about a delivery. The messages differ, but ultimately, they all want the same thing: private information and money.
FRANKLIN, TN
#The Jam#Food Drink#Charity#The Blackberry Jam#Hard Bargain Association#Hba#Franklin Rotary Clubs#Franklin Noon Rotary#Boyd Mill Farm

