Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Where You Can Find the Cast of 'Instant Dream Home' on Instagram
The cast of Instant Dream Home on Netflix are literally changing lives in 12 hours. Host Danielle Brooks of Orange is the New Black fame and her team of home design experts surprise deserving families with complete home makeovers in less than a day. If you're looking for home-deco inspiration...
'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse Is Hospitalized in a Coma
Over the course of the last three decades-plus, Denise Dowse has taken part in some pretty huge television shows. Whether it be on Beverly Hills, 90210 or The Guardian, Denise left a sizable mark on all of the projects that she took part in, no matter how short or long her time on each show was.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
A Complete Timeline of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Whirlwind Romance
Like various other celebrities, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde fell in love on a film set. The power couple took fans by surprise with their spontaneous romance, which began when they met during the filming of Wilde's movie, Don't Worry Darling. Article continues below advertisement. Since the start of their...
RELATED PEOPLE
TikToker Fired After Bragging About Doing Errands While On-The-Clock at Her Remote Job
Daniel Craig had what many argue to be his breakout role in 2005's L4yer Cake, which also featured an up-and-coming Tom Hardy in a supporting role. In the film, Craig and his cohorts run a drug operation that gets threatened by other gangsters. When Craig's character finds himself in a pickle, he turns to another criminal he respects for advice on handling the sticky situation (played by Colm Meaney).
Anne Heche's son mourns mother: 'We have lost a bright light'
Anne Heche's son paid tribute to his mother Friday saying the family had lost "a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."
What Happened to Nadia Jagessar From Netflix's 'Indian Machmaking'?
Now that Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking has premiered on Netflix, fans have questions about some of the show's participants. Nadia Jagessar was one of the women looking for love with the help of a professional matchmaker. Article continues below advertisement. Did she ultimately end up with anyone from the...
Justin and Alexis Are Taking Things Slow on 'Married at First Sight'
There's no rule that says Married at First Sight couples have to hook up or even be physical before the honeymoon is over. But for Justin and Alexis, it's especially important that they take their time. Justin made the decision to be celibate long before MAFS came along and Alexis respects his decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir
On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Is Paige Mobley Dating Anyone? Details on the ‘Instant Dream Home’ Star’s Love Life
Model Paige Mobley is back on Netflix for Season 2 of Instant Dream Home. As the special projects lead, Paige helps families renovate their houses into the homes of their dreams in just 12 hours. Paige joined the show in 2021 with host Danielle Brooks and renovators Adair Curtis, Erik Curtis, and Nick Cutsumpas.
'Bluey' Executive Producer on a Future Movie: "We're Just Waiting for That Idea To Come Through" (EXCLUSIVE)
When a show is wildly successful, the next obvious step in making fans happy is a movie, right? At least, that's what some fans think when it comes to Bluey on Disney Plus. The Australian children's cartoon found success in the U.S. and Distractify spoke exclusively with executive producer Daley Pearson about whether or not there are plans for a Bluey movie.
Will Prime Video's 'Cosmic Love' Get a Season 2? Here's What the Planets Say
It's certainly more than a little possible to meet your soulmate (if soulmates even exist) at a coffee shop. You link eyes before bashfully looking away for a moment, only to look back up and see that they're still staring at you. How magical. But what are the odds of that happening? What are the odds that you'll both be in the right place at the right time? And what are the odds that your birth charts are compatible? Instead of relying on timing, why not rely on astrology? It's truly all in the stars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director
When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
The Debut Season of 'Instant Dream Home' Filmed in This Southern State
Have you ever been in the midst of a home renovation or a DIY project and just wished that you could fulfill your design dreams with the snap of your fingers? Well, on Netflix's Instant Dream Home, host Danielle Brooks and a team of four renovators work together to transform the homes of deserving clients in just 12 hours.
How Much Does 'Indian Matchmaking' Star Sima Taparia Charge for Her Services?
The Netflix series Indian Matchmaking stars Sima Taparia (also known as Sima Aunty), who works with South Asian singles to find their perfect matches. Armed with lists of criteria, astrological information, networking, and more, Sima embarks on a quest to find love for those who come to her. Article continues...
Can You Count the Number of Keys Found in Netflix's 'Locke & Key'? We Did!
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Locke & Key. Alas, lovers of the supernatural. The final chapter of Netflix’s Locke & Key has arrived and I’m not crying, you are. Based on the comic by the same name, the series quickly gained popularity after its debut on the network in February 2020.
Why Did Callie Leave 'Good Trouble'? Inside Maia Mitchell's Exit
Australian actress Maia Mitchell has played the role of Callie Adams since The Fosters first premiered on Freeform (then called ABC Family) in 2013. When The Fosters announced its spinoff show, Good Trouble, Maia and Callie were along for the ride. Then, in March 2022, Maia announced she was leaving Good Trouble.
'What We Do in the Shadows' Star Harvey Guillén Says Guillermo "Could Destroy" Nandor (EXCLUSIVE)
In terms of mockumentary-style shows, What We Do in the Shadows truly hits the sweet spot of being part-vampire nostalgia trip and part-bellyaching laughter. The FX comedy series has been entertaining fans since 2019 and throughout those hilarious years, Harvey Guillén, (aka Guillermo de la Cruz) has been at the heart of it all.
Fans Believe That YG Is Expecting a Baby With Brittany Renner — Is It True?
Nothing gets social media talking like the news of a celebrity pregnancy. Thanks to rapper YG, social media has been set ablaze with rumors of the Compton MC possibly expecting a child. And who is the rumored baby mama? That will be Instagram influencer Brittany Renner. Article continues below advertisement.
You Know the Catchphrase — Will Disney Plus's 'I Am Groot' Get a Season 2?
You know that muscly, splintery twig that repeatedly says "I am Groot," to the point where it's like "we get it already!" Believe it or not, Marvel's Groot was actually birthed in the '60s and deemed "the monster from Planet X." "From the time he was a sapling, Groot was...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
25K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0