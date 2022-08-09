ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Distractify

TikToker Fired After Bragging About Doing Errands While On-The-Clock at Her Remote Job

Daniel Craig had what many argue to be his breakout role in 2005's L4yer Cake, which also featured an up-and-coming Tom Hardy in a supporting role. In the film, Craig and his cohorts run a drug operation that gets threatened by other gangsters. When Craig's character finds himself in a pickle, he turns to another criminal he respects for advice on handling the sticky situation (played by Colm Meaney).
Distractify

Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir

On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Distractify

'Bluey' Executive Producer on a Future Movie: "We're Just Waiting for That Idea To Come Through" (EXCLUSIVE)

When a show is wildly successful, the next obvious step in making fans happy is a movie, right? At least, that's what some fans think when it comes to Bluey on Disney Plus. The Australian children's cartoon found success in the U.S. and Distractify spoke exclusively with executive producer Daley Pearson about whether or not there are plans for a Bluey movie.
Distractify

Will Prime Video's 'Cosmic Love' Get a Season 2? Here's What the Planets Say

It's certainly more than a little possible to meet your soulmate (if soulmates even exist) at a coffee shop. You link eyes before bashfully looking away for a moment, only to look back up and see that they're still staring at you. How magical. But what are the odds of that happening? What are the odds that you'll both be in the right place at the right time? And what are the odds that your birth charts are compatible? Instead of relying on timing, why not rely on astrology? It's truly all in the stars.
Distractify

What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director

When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Why Did Callie Leave 'Good Trouble'? Inside Maia Mitchell's Exit

Australian actress Maia Mitchell has played the role of Callie Adams since The Fosters first premiered on Freeform (then called ABC Family) in 2013. When The Fosters announced its spinoff show, Good Trouble, Maia and Callie were along for the ride. Then, in March 2022, Maia announced she was leaving Good Trouble.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

