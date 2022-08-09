ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

The Post and Courier

Summerville celebrates unveiling of McKissick statue

A sculpture honoring a coaching legend now towers above the west end zone at Summerville’s Memorial Stadium. Members of the community joined town, county and state officials Aug. 12 for the unveiling of the John and Joan McKissick statue, which now faces historic McKissick Field. Steady rain did not discourage a sizeable crowd from attending the unveiling ceremony honoring the winningest coach in the history of American football and his family.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD names Anthony Dixon as Interim Chief of Schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has elected a new Interim Chief of Schools. The district announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Dixon will return to CCSD after a two-year stint as Berkeley County School District’s Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. “We are excited and grateful to have such […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
City
Summerville, SC
County
Dorchester County, SC
Government
City
Beaufort, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

CALLOWAY, Sylvia Joan, 65, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. GARRETT, William, 96, of McClellanville died Thursday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel. HEZEKIAH, Sandra Jean, 71, of James Island died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MAINO, Lismore Thomas Jr., 85, of Mount...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a downtown Charleston horse carriage business says a horse falling Thursday afternoon was due to a “freak accident.”. Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street. Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, says the horse...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston receives $7 million in federal funds for Lowcountry Lowline Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is one step closer to transforming an abandoned railroad line into a park. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Charleston a $7 million RAISE grant that will go towards the Lowcountry Lowline Project. RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality. According to officials, the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old woman who […]
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Mt. Pleasant interchange improvements may benefit DI commuters

The commute time to and from Daniel Island is solely impacted by the traffic buildup along I-526. The major thoroughfare may become less congested in the years to come pending the improvements of the Long Point Road interchange near the Wando Terminal in Mount Pleasant. On Aug. 2, South Carolina...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
live5news.com

Man arrested in deadly Thursday night assault on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a Thursday night assault on James Island that killed one person and injured another. Theodore T. Wagner Jr., from Charleston, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO investigating deadly crash on Highway 61

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Ashley River Road (Highway 61) near Middleton Place for several hours early Thursday morning. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said emergency crews from several agencies responded to a major vehicle collision around 2:30 a.m. One person was found […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Sure Shots shooter turns himself in

The person accused of fatally shooting a Colleton man at a local club has been taken into custody. Shannon Kinnard, 39, of Walterboro, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He turned himself into local authorities on August 3. According to...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Central Ave. in Summerville down to one lane as crews repair leak

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening. Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave. Summerville’s […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

