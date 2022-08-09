Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Lucy Beckham makes most of Charleston County Football Jamboree experience
Next week can’t get here fast enough for Lucy Beckham senior wide receiver AJ Kut. When the Bengals take the field on Aug. 19 against Lake Marion High School, it will mark the first official varsity football game for Mount Pleasant’s Lucy Beckham High School. The Bengals’ game...
The Post and Courier
Summerville celebrates unveiling of McKissick statue
A sculpture honoring a coaching legend now towers above the west end zone at Summerville’s Memorial Stadium. Members of the community joined town, county and state officials Aug. 12 for the unveiling of the John and Joan McKissick statue, which now faces historic McKissick Field. Steady rain did not discourage a sizeable crowd from attending the unveiling ceremony honoring the winningest coach in the history of American football and his family.
CCSD names Anthony Dixon as Interim Chief of Schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has elected a new Interim Chief of Schools. The district announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Dixon will return to CCSD after a two-year stint as Berkeley County School District’s Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. “We are excited and grateful to have such […]
live5news.com
3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
CALLOWAY, Sylvia Joan, 65, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. GARRETT, William, 96, of McClellanville died Thursday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel. HEZEKIAH, Sandra Jean, 71, of James Island died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MAINO, Lismore Thomas Jr., 85, of Mount...
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
The Post and Courier
Photos: Dorchester Paws over capacity in Summerville shelter
Dorchester Paws in Summerville on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The capacity at the shelter is extremely overcrowded that several pop up crates are placed in the halls for temporary spots. 1 of 21.
live5news.com
Lowcountry school districts working to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools across the Lowcountry head back next week, and some districts are bracing for the impact of a nationwide teacher shortage as they work to fill dozens of vacancies. Pam Juranas Zwolak and her daughter Alice are gearing up for the first day of first grade...
live5news.com
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a downtown Charleston horse carriage business says a horse falling Thursday afternoon was due to a “freak accident.”. Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street. Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, says the horse...
Charleston receives $7 million in federal funds for Lowcountry Lowline Project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is one step closer to transforming an abandoned railroad line into a park. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Charleston a $7 million RAISE grant that will go towards the Lowcountry Lowline Project. RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality. According to officials, the […]
1 dead after shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old woman who […]
thedanielislandnews.com
Mt. Pleasant interchange improvements may benefit DI commuters
The commute time to and from Daniel Island is solely impacted by the traffic buildup along I-526. The major thoroughfare may become less congested in the years to come pending the improvements of the Long Point Road interchange near the Wando Terminal in Mount Pleasant. On Aug. 2, South Carolina...
The Post and Courier
In an unusually public archaeological dig, Beaufort residents learn about Scottish past
BEAUFORT — Blue-and-white Scottish flags fluttered from an information tent at the corner of Craven and Carteret streets. Beneath its shade, an archaeologist sorted pieces of 18th- and 19th-century pottery into piles, like with like. Another archaeologist sank his shovel into the soft grass of a public park. A...
live5news.com
Man arrested in deadly Thursday night assault on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a Thursday night assault on James Island that killed one person and injured another. Theodore T. Wagner Jr., from Charleston, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the second weekend in August
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Summer is flying by! If you need last-minute plans before the little ones go back to class, check out this list for some happenings to check out this weekend. “Weird Al” Yankovic Grammy award-winning Performer “Weird Al” Yankovic is making a stop in Charleston this Sunday for part of his “Unfortunate […]
The Post and Courier
Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura
This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
DCSO investigating deadly crash on Highway 61
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Ashley River Road (Highway 61) near Middleton Place for several hours early Thursday morning. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said emergency crews from several agencies responded to a major vehicle collision around 2:30 a.m. One person was found […]
walterborolive.com
Sure Shots shooter turns himself in
The person accused of fatally shooting a Colleton man at a local club has been taken into custody. Shannon Kinnard, 39, of Walterboro, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He turned himself into local authorities on August 3. According to...
Central Ave. in Summerville down to one lane as crews repair leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening. Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave. Summerville’s […]
