Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
brewpublic.com
The Weekend in Beer – Beginning August 11, 2022
Another weekend of fun and funky beer events begins on Thursday with the return of Oregon’s oldest craft beer funk fest, Puckerfest. Held at Belmont Station on Stark and SE 45th Ave. in Portland, this mini-fest will feature a slew of fermentation classics on Thursday from Alesong Brewing and Blending, Double Mountain Brewery and pFriem Family Brewers.
How a Portland ‘lesbian bar for everyone’ closed after one day
The queue spanned the block when Portland’s first self-identified lesbian bar in over a decade opened its doors July 1. Named for a radical 20th-century feminist and physician who called the city home, Doc Marie’s promised to be “for everyone.”. It closed the next day. Two managers...
Gresham's last movie rental shop to close
After 37 years, Gresham's Just In Video is losing its lease; holding a major liquidation saleJustin Venetucci's eyes light up when he talks about movies. He loves all sorts of flicks, from action to comedy to romance. He could spend hours recounting his favorite films from seven decades of watching. As a seven year old he would make his way to the local theater to catch a double feature for only 35 cents. Naturally, when a brand-new technology debuted, the video home systems, an idea sparked for a business venture. "I've always been a big movie fan,...
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
camaspostrecord.com
New ‘taps and trucks’ site opening in Washougal
Megan and Tyler Davis love to eat good food, drink good beer and socialize with their friends in casual, family friendly establishments. They didn’t see anything like that in Washougal, so they decided to create one themselves. The Washougal residents will hold a soft-opening event for their new taphouse/food-truck...
bestofthenorthwest.com
Salem Riverfront Park: Just Right.
Sometimes, a city just gets it right. Salem has always been blessed with a beautiful location right on the Willamette River and on the edge of the Willamette Valley wine region. The city has taken advantage of this ideal location by improving the Riverfront Park and utilizing it and its great potential. First they added an old-time refurbished Salem Riverfront Carousel, housed indoors to keep it safe from the elements. They added the A.C. Gilbert Discovery Village Children’s Center – a fabulous place to take the little ones. They began removing the remnants of old industrial sites that marred the natural beauty of the area. The park is refurbished with wide, undulating paths that follow the river and criss cross to the playground, or to the little Salem Riverboat which docks at the park and can take visitors on leisurely cruises on the river. There are plenty of benches set out so visitors can sit and watch the wildlife play in the wetland areas that hug the shore of Minto Brown Island across the water. There is plenty of room for a picnic in the shade of a tall oak tree, or a game of frisbee on wide lawns.
U-pick peaches in or near Clark County?
Hi fruit enthusiasts, I'm looking for a place to pick local peaches (and apples and pears in the fall). I have found The Power Lines U-Pick but none others and it's not clear whether their peaches have ripened yet. Thanks for any hot tips!from LitLantern.
oregonbusiness.com
French Wine ‘Royalty’ Buys Oregon Vineyard
The Burgundian Drouhin wine family expands its Oregon footprint with purchase of Methven Family Vineyards. The Drouhin wine family has purchased the Methven Family Vineyards in Dayton, according to multiple reports this week. The Methven vineyard is the second Oregon acquisition by the international winemaking family from France’s Beaune region,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pdxmonthly.com
Portland Tattoo Artist Alena Chun on Social Media Cred, Why Her Shop’s Not for Everyone, and More
Alena Chun is a bit of a legend in Portland’s tattoo community. Her North Portland shop, Icon Tattoo, is a fixture of the scene, and the spot from which Chun regularly shares photos of her work with more than 20,000 Instagram followers. Tattoo styles have proliferated wildly in the...
streetfoodblog.com
Fiorino: Florence-inspired restaurant in Vancouver gives unreal grub
Should you’re like us, then over the previous couple of years the state of the world has gotten in the best way of us attempting new eating places in a well timed method. A type of spots was positively Vancouver’s Fiorino, situated in Chinatown. Located at 212 E...
brewpublic.com
Portland Cider Opens its Westside Pub in Beaverton
A new apartment development in Beaverton, Oregon is the new home of the third location from Portland Cider Co. Its new Westside Pub officially opens its doors to the public today at Noon in the West End District at the northwest corner of Murray Boulevard and Tualatin Valley Highway. Portland...
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbies Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. There is no membership required for Newbies Night but dress code is strictly enforced. Couples $70. Single Woman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
railfan.com
Burlington Northern EMD SW1000 Saved in Oregon
PORTLAND — A former Burlington Northern SW1000 well known among Pacific Northwest railfans has been saved and will eventually call the Oregon Rail Heritage Center home. BNSF Railway SW1000 “GN 3613” departed BNSF property earlier this week on Portland & Western’s 663 job headed for Albany, Ore. The end cab switcher was then interchanged to the Albany & Eastern Railroad for restoration before heading back north to Portland to join the collection at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.
Oregon City Santa marries on Christmas tree farm in Molalla
Newly christened Mrs. Claus, who also works as a nurse, celebrates with Oak Grove reception.Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus' wedding showed how far Santa, also known as Keith McDonley, has bounced back after a bout of COVID that included 62 days in the hospital. Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus married on Christmas tree farm in Molalla, and their Christmas-themed reception dinner took place at Gray Gables Estate in Oak Grove on Aug. 8. Their event served as the anniversary celebration of McDonley's "Christmas miracle last August," when he came out of a coma. McDonley, known as Milwaukie...
Progressive AFT Set to Storm the Castle Rock TT
Progressive American Flat Track will finally make its long-awaited return to Castle Rock Race Park for this weekend’s 28th Castle Rock TT in Castle Rock, Washington, on Saturday, August 13. Prior to the eruption of nearby Mt. St. Helens weeks ahead to the scheduled race date in 1980, the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon dogs eat winning lottery ticket; Still a winner
Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs. Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.
kptv.com
More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two businesses who’ve called downtown Portland home for years said they’ve left or are planning to leave the core of the Rose City. Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, packed up his store on Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street and moved across the Willamette River to the Lloyd Center. After 16 years in Old Town, Leivian said he made the decision to move out after two years of downturn in downtown.
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
Sale pending for SE Portland squatter home
A sale is now pending on a SE Portland house where squatters have been residing.
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.
Comments / 0