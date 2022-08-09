ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Timberlake Gives Former ‘N Sync Bandmate JC Chasez a Birthday Shoutout: ‘We’ve Come a Long Way’

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

JC Chasez has made another trip around the sun, and former ‘ N Sync bandmate Justin Timberlake has congratulated him on the journey.

Chasez turned 46 on Monday (Aug.8), and among his many well-wishes was a shoutout from Timberlake.

“And to my brother,” JT wrote to JC on Instagram Stories . “We’ve come a long way.”

A “long way” is underselling the distance traveled by ‘N Sync, whose classic lineup featured Timberlake, Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

The former pinups had one of the biggest albums in the Internet era, with 2000’s No Strings Attached , and continue to keep fans updated with new merchandise. All told, six singles from ‘N Sync cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, including a No. 1 for “It’s Gonna Be Me,” and two LPs led the Billboard 200.

Just last year, they released their 20th anniversary collection on their official website, and in 2019, the five original members reunited for the presentation of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Will the ‘N Sync journey continue? Don’t bet against it.

In March, the band teased something new in the pop-band’s universe with a cryptic message , “Vol. 7 Coming Soon.”

Then, Lance Bass told Variety that a new project could come to fruition.

The ’90s pop stars sent the rumor-mill into a spin when they staged a mini-reunion onstage with Ariana Grande at Coachella 2022.

