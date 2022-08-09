Read full article on original website
Local Landmark Needs Updated Lighting
The iconic Dakota Theater in downtown Yankton is in dire need of an updated theatrical lighting system. Vicki Geiser, of Lewis & Clark Theater Company, which calls the Dakota Theater home, explains the need. A lighting technician, which there is only one of willing to harness up before climbing up...
‘Chase the Ace’ fundraisers continue to raise large sums for communities
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Chase the Ace” fundraisers have quickly become popular in South Dakota for all sorts of causes, from community funds to emergency service fundraisers. And they’ve been helped by online sales, allowing people from all over the country to get in on the chance to win.
Why the future of the fairgrounds is more complicated than 'keep or sell'
Simplified: Any way you slice it, the future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds is complicated. Here's a look at the barriers facing county commissioners regardless of the future path they choose for the fairgrounds. Why it matters. Let's start with a little history. Winona A. Lyon donated the nearly 50-acre...
Business owners request foot patrols, stricter ordinances at Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force meeting
Business owners and other residents offered their perspectives on the rising rates of homelessness during the second meeting of the Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force. The group is working to provide policy suggestions to the mayor and city council by the end of this year. Most of the 13 speakers...
Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison
Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill accepting waste tires for free until Oct. 31
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Effective immediately, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept waste tires from residential customers for free as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) obtained a grant...
Nursing home in Armour to shut down soon
ARMOUR, S.D.(WNAX)- The nursing home in Armour will be closing soon, joining a growing list of similar facilities that have shut down in the last few years. Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton says he is concerned there will be more closures. Cwach says the legislature has been increasing the share...
Home sales slowing in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Homes are still being sold and bought, but the pace is slowing just a bit. Mason Schramm, broker with “The Move Group” in Yankton says new construction is helping but more is needed. Schramm says a new development in Yankton is still expanding. There was a...
Another nursing home closes, this time in Armour
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. On Wednesday, Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its Armour nursing home. Over 10 percent of nursing homes in South Dakota have closed their doors in the last five years, according to the South Dakota Health Care Association. Underfunding of Medicaid,...
220-foot Lewis and Clark water tower ‘transcends’ party lines
BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Water brings people together. Standing next to a 220-foot water tower near Beresford, U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary Tanya Trujillo heard stories about how the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System has brought political foes from competing states together. Trujillo was in South Dakota to highlight $75.5 million that is going to the Vermillion-based water system from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.
Resignations from Sioux Falls Schools Jump 60%; 28% of New Hires from Outside South Dakota
139 teachers chose to make the 2021–2022 school year their last in the employ of the Sioux Falls School District. That’s up 89 resignations in the previous school year. That 60% increase in staff departures—which do not include retirements—did not come from more teachers heading to other states; while the district lost 22 teachers last year to out-of-state jobs, this year only 3 teachers reported finding better teaching gigs across the border. 25 Sioux Falls teachers went to work in nearby school districts, compared to 27 last year, and one more Sioux Falls teacher left to teach farther away in South Dakota, compared to two last year.
'A tremendous burden': Cedar County taxpayers may foot bill for murder suspect's medical costs
LAUREL, Neb. — The man accused of murdering four people in Laurel, Nebraska, is still in the hospital and the cost of his care is on the county's dime. Jason Jones, 42, was taken into custody Friday. The state patrol said he shot Michele Ebeling, Gene and Janet Twiford...
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a burglary left a business with thousands of dollars worth of damages. Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the burglary took place just after midnight on Aug.11 in the northeast region of the city. Police were notified of the incident after a burglar alarm sounded off. Arriving officers found the front door shattered. The damages to the business’ building are estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.
Law Enforcement Asking for the Publics Help
Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls this week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public….. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders….. Milstead says another growing...
Cat cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls
Soon, you’ll be able to cuddle a cat while your cappuccino cools down. That’s because Heather Wendlandt is bringing a cat cafe to downtown Sioux Falls. The Cattitude Cafe will open in the newly renovated Johnson Building at 11th Street and Second Avenue later this year or in early 2023. While it will offer a humans-only eating area, for a small fee customers can take their drinks into a separate room where cats will be waiting to be caressed and to entertain — when the mood suits them, of course.
High-risk inmate released; Driver license express station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. As we cover different stories on the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, we bring you the story of Finale Night Shield. She died of a stab wound to her chest which she suffered in January of last year.
Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over
NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
Two men found with meth while trespassing at historic school in rural Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men were found with meth while trespassing at a historic school in rural Nebraska, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were sent to the historic Bega school, which is east of Norfolk, after a caller reported a suspicious pickup parked outside.
Music at the Meridian Becomes Part of World Tour
Daniel Rodriguez made a whistle-stop tour of Yankton in the middle of his word tour with the Lumineers. Having just played in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Yankton on Thursday, and St Paul on Friday, they made Yankton a legitimate part of a world tour. Rodriguez, guitarist and lead singer/song writer, tells...
