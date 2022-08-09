ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Lightning strike sparks fire in Fort Myers home

 4 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla – A lightning strike sparks an attic fire at a Fort Myers home.

The Iona-Mcgregor Fire Department responded to the fire at 1446 Medoc Lane, shortly after 4:30pm this afternoon.

Officials say the fire was started following a lightning strike causing damage to the structure’s attic. Fire fighters were able to put the fire out.

Neighbors who have lived in the area for years said it was the loudest sound they’ve ever heard.

According to South Trail Fire, no one was home at the time and no firefighters were injured putting out the fire.

Neighbors said the owner is in the hospital recovering from knee replacement surgery.

Crews were checking hot spots and tarping the area. They were able to contain the fire to just the attic. However, to do so they had to break a hole into the roof to let the smoke out.

Officials said the home is unlivable and the power to the home has been shut off.

