Local Landmark Needs Updated Lighting
The iconic Dakota Theater in downtown Yankton is in dire need of an updated theatrical lighting system. Vicki Geiser, of Lewis & Clark Theater Company, which calls the Dakota Theater home, explains the need. A lighting technician, which there is only one of willing to harness up before climbing up...
Music at the Meridian Becomes Part of World Tour
Daniel Rodriguez made a whistle-stop tour of Yankton in the middle of his word tour with the Lumineers. Having just played in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Yankton on Thursday, and St Paul on Friday, they made Yankton a legitimate part of a world tour. Rodriguez, guitarist and lead singer/song writer, tells...
Bomb Threat Reported at University of South Dakota
Vermillion Police Department says that a bomb threat was reported today regarding a suspicious device in the Lee Medical building on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. The University Police Department, Vermillion Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Vermillion Fire EMS Department quickly began an evacuation and...
Car Accident in South Yankton
The Yankton Fire Department, EMS, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle accident this afternoon by the South Yankton Shop E-Z convenience store and Riverside Auto Body. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickels says that the driver of a Camaro broadsided a Ford Taurus....
