NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
calmatters.network
Palo Alto hopes for last-ditch deal on business tax
With the clock ticking toward the final deadline, the Palo Alto City Council deferred yet again its decision on creating a business tax in hopes of reaching a last-second compromise with a coalition of opponents. The council has until Aug. 12 to submit to Santa Clara County a resolution that...
calmatters.network
Report says housing 'out of reach' for Bay Area minimum wage workers
A person who wants to live in a two-bedroom, market rate apartment in the San Francisco metropolitan area must make more than $60 an hour to afford it, according to a report released Thursday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The San Francisco metro area, comprised of San Francisco,...
calmatters.network
Opinion: Renters need a broad coalition to unite
I am a renter, along with 46% of other Palo Altans. With the city’s population nearing 50% resident renters, I am far from alone. A single mom, I am raising my school-age children as fourth-generation Palo Altans. We relocated here in 2014, when there was a less than 1% vacancy in the city’s rental market. We came from the poorest county in northern California and landed in the richest.
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood City tenant claims harassment from property management as she fights eviction
A Redwood City woman says she’s being pushed out of her apartment and harassed by the property management after receiving an eviction notice due to renovations. Today, faith leaders and a Redwood City Council member held a vigil in support of the tenant.
California city under scrutiny from state officials for lackluster housing approval process
(The Center Square) – California state officials are launching a first-ever review of housing policy and practices in San Francisco, aiming to remove barriers to construction and address the city’s lengthy timeline for completing needed housing projects. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) announced Tuesday...
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
calmatters.network
Livermore citizen group sues city for not processing Eden Housing referendum
Newly formed community group Move Eden Housing filed a lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court last Monday, taking their efforts to force the city to process their referendum petition a step further. The referendum petition seeks to overturn the City Council’s May approval of an amended disposition, development and loan...
Bay Area officials push for Gov. Newsom to sign safe drug consumption site legislation
If Gov. Newsom signs, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles would open sites for people to use drugs under supervision.
sfstandard.com
Ethics Commission Blames City Department Heads for Derailing Anti-Corruption Ballot Measure
A ballot initiative that would have tightened up rules around gifts to public officials failed to make the ballot, and San Francisco ethics watchdogs are blaming a union representing city department heads. The Ethics Commission pointed the finger at the Municipal Executives Association in an August 5 letter, writing that...
San Jose council may rethink tiny house site over concerns it would affect public park
Plans to build a tiny home village on Noble Avenue in San Jose for unhoused residents may be reconsidered after a city councilmember voiced his opposition to fellow policymakers. District 4 Councilmember David Cohen submitted a memo to the city’s Rules and Open Government committee, asking staff members to immediately...
Night market invigorates East San Jose
An idea for an open air pop up market on Tully Road is reinvigorating an East San Jose community. The Tully Night Market, located by the Tully Road Ballfields and community library, has become a local food, art and music destination for residents on Wednesday nights. Councilmember Maya Esparza pushed for the idea as a way to support community businesses in a neighborhood historically ignored by the city.
waste360.com
Trash Collection Lands Recology in Legal Debate Over Acceptable Noise Levels
Californians are laid back, right? Maybe not when they’re reacting to noise from trash collection. Last month we looked at an early morning racket at a restaurant in Los Angeles. It drove a nearby resident to file a lawsuit. This month, we’re up north. Raymond Digiacomo, Jr., lives...
calmatters.network
Dublin school board to consider changes to communications policy after texting scandal
Members of the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees are set to discuss revisions to the board’s policy on electronic communications, following controversy over conversations revealed by public records during the adoption of new trustee-area maps earlier this year. The debate around revisions to the relevant policy are...
thecentersquare.com
In San Francisco, some cops and firefighters make nearly half a million a year
(The Center Square) – An assistant chief of the fire department for the city of San Francisco made $458,223 in 2021, thanks in part to $193,883 in overtime as he led a group of 11 employees of the fire department who made more than $400,000 that year. One firefighter...
San Jose leaders oppose liquor license
A San Jose mini-market wants to sell alcohol, but is getting pushback from the city. The San Jose Planning Commission voted unanimously in May to recommend a permit for the For You Mini Market, located at 350 Barack Obama Blvd., to sell alcohol. Commissioner Chuck Cantrell was absent. But Mayor...
Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose
The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
School bells ring later for San Jose students
Mornings will start later for San Jose high school and middle school students this year due to a new, first-in-the-nation state law. California has moved back the clocks to an 8:30 a.m. or later start time for high schoolers and an 8 a.m. or later time for middle schoolers. The decision went into effect July 1, after advocates pushed for a way to tackle sleep deprivation among teenagers.
Cooler heads prevail in San Francisco farmers market fracas, for now
The hope is a written agreement will be signed in the upcoming weeks.
