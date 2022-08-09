ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane starts four fight journey in hopes of walking away as Bellator champ

By Christian Shimabuku
Less than four months after suffering and recovering from a neck injury in a loss in Hawaii, former Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane returns to action this weekend in South Dakota.

The organizationâ€™s first ever 125-pound female champion will fight on the main card of Fridayâ€™s Bellator 284 against Bruna Ellen.

In her most recent fight, Macfarlane lost to Justine Kish in April at the Neal Blaisdell Center where she suffered a neck injury early in the decision loss.

At 32 years of age, having battled through knee and neck injuries in recent years, the Punahou graduate is riding the first losing streak of her career. Macfarlane enters the bout 11-2 in her career with four successful title defenses on her resume and does see a path for returning to the top of the division. However, if everything can go as planned, the mission wonâ€™t be to ever defend the title. Instead it would be to walk away in the fashion that the division started. With her on the throne as Queen.

â€œYou know, I guess itâ€™s a little ember right now or maybe like a smoke signal? Because Iâ€™m not in a huge rush right now to go for the belt. Iâ€™m kind of listening to my body and seeing what I am able to do and so, yeah, Iâ€™m trying to be more strategic with the fight camps because at the end of the day my body is not able to sustain the level of training required for a title shot at the moment,â€� Macfarlane told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida recently. â€œIdeally, I have four fights left on my contract. I do want to fight out these next three fights and then like my last fight on the contract, okay, letâ€™s go for the belt. All eggs in one basket and go for it, like this is my last fight.â€�

The first steps for that plan will start on Friday against Bruna Ellen. Macfarlaneâ€™s unranked opponent enters the bout 6-3 in her career.

Bellator 284 has a start time of 3:00pm HST and will be televised on Showtime.

