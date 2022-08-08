Read full article on original website
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
sjvsun.com
“An embarrassment for the Red Wave”: Opposition emerges over Fresno St. stadium tax
One day removed from its placement on the November ballot, a first-of-its-kind, 20-year local sales tax to fund improvements for Fresno State’s academic and athletic facilities is already under fire. If voters approve the tax, the measure will enact a 0.2 percent sales tax in Fresno County, with the...
Hanford Sentinel
Gracie Figueroa named assistant coach at Fresno City College
The Fresno City College women’s wrestling program recently announced that Gracie Figueroa has been named the lead assistant coach for the program. “I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to be lead assistant for the women’s program at FCC,” Figueroa said. “With this position, I hope to share knowledge that I gained from all levels of wrestling. I also hope to continue promoting women’s wrestling in this division so it may continue growing nationwide.”
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: West Yosemite League preview
Central Section teams were shaken up as leagues shifted around during the offseason. All of the Visalia teams moved to the East Yosemite League, joining Porterville and Monache. The Tri-County leagues, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, are new for the 2022 season and split up the old Central Sequoia league. Orange Cove and Orosi join the East Sequoia league from the West Sequoia league while the rest of the West Sequoia league will now be a part of the new Northwest Sequoia league.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breakthrough in 1982 California cold case leads to arrest of Fresno native in Hawaii
Police in the Bay Area believe they finally know who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl whose naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall near a bus stop in 1982 in Sunnyvale. The suspect in the killing of Karen Stitt grew up in Fresno, where he attended high school...
thesungazette.com
Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia
VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and Clovis
Wings are the thing. Wings of any kind are the thing. But where do you get good to great wings in Fresno and Clovis?. There are a ton of places to get wings. Almost every restaurant serves wings as an appetizer or the main entre. It's just that not every business has eatable wings.
Washington Examiner
'Unlawful censorship': California community college sued for banning conservative flyers
A group of conservative students has filed a federal lawsuit against their California community college after school officials banned them from displaying several flyers with conservative messages on campus kiosks. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of three students at Clovis Community College...
yourcentralvalley.com
Two men found shot in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two men were shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment near Maple and Shields Avenues around 4:45 a.m. after a shooting victim went next door asking for help.
GV Wire
Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers
Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
The inspiring story of El Capitan High School's new principal
Thousands of students are excited to be back in the classroom at the Merced Union High School District. But for one new principal, it's also a dream come true.
viatravelers.com
12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California
Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
GV Wire
Longtime Fresno Judge Retires. Here’s Who Newsom Appointed as Replacement
After serving 20 years on the Fresno County Superior Court bench, Hilary Chittick plans to take it slow in retirement, at least at the beginning. “A friend advised me to wait six months after retiring to make any big plans, and I’m actually going to follow that advice. I’ll do something, but am not sure what,” Chittick told Politics 101 by email.
Madera Tribune
Central Valley receives $23 million grant
FRESNO — in an unprecedented agreement, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties joined forces with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation to apply for a federal grant in the Good Jobs Challenge and was one of 32 to receive a $23 million grant of the more than 600 applicants.
GV Wire
Back to School in Fresno and Clovis: What to Know on Masks, Schedules, Campus Changes
The first day of the new school year is rapidly approaching for Valley students and school staffers, and with the new year comes new starting times and bus schedules, a new Fresno elementary, and a new gym at a Fresno high school. Many people will be glad to hear that...
moneyinc.com
20 Cities with the Worst Traffic in the U.S. in 2022
Traffic congestion is a widespread problem. The Federal Highway Administration says that it is possible to solve traffic congestion by building infrastructure, maintaining infrastructure, and making better use of infrastructure. Some cities do these things better than others. Simultaneously, some cities need to do these things better than others because they see more traffic for one reason or another. Generally speaking, the U.S. cities with the worst traffic are what most people would expect, though there are some surprises here and there.
KMPH.com
Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets
Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KMJ
2 Men Shot In Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men were shot in Northeast Fresno according to police. The Fresno Police Department received calls of a man banging on a door asking for help around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning at the Villa Primavera Apartments near Shields and Maple Avenue. When officers arrived, they...
GV Wire
‘Uber for Lawn Care’ Rolls Into Fresno With the GreenPal App
Finding someone to trim your hedges, water your plants, and mow your lawn is easier these days thanks to an application called GreenPal. The GreenPal app first launched in Nashville, Tennessee, about 10 years ago, and now some Fresno area businesses are using it to attract new clientele. Ted Furnish,...
Fresno is hosting an $8,000 pro-level BBQ contest next month
The Fresno Historical Society announced it is hosting its first Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out contest on the grounds of the historic Kearney Mansion in September.
