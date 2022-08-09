ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live at Thrive City: Hella Funny Comedy Night

Outside and out loud is when breakthrough acts shine their brightest. Thrive City is tearing the roof off live entertainment with our can't miss music and comedy lineup geared toward mature audiences. Live at Thrive City presented by Chase is a festival-style experience featuring a 2-hour showcase of multiple performers on the main stage, food and drinks from the Bay Area's Best, and a whole lot more.
Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts 45th Anniversary Gala 2022

The historic Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is celebrating 45 years in the Mission District of San Francisco!. We proudly invite you celebrate this, and our many milestones at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts "45th Anniversary Gala 2022" on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 6-10 p.m. Our event will feature the exclusive west coast premiere of Mayan Rulers in the Heart of the Mission -- Reyes Mayas en el Corazon De La Mission: The Palos Mayan Collection sculptures are created by master sculptor Manuel Palos from scholar Joan W. Patten's casts and rubbings of the original artifacts in Guatemala and will be exhibited here for the first time. Sponsorship opportunities vary, with ticket prices beginning at $100 for this exciting VIP event.
