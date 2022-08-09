The historic Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is celebrating 45 years in the Mission District of San Francisco!. We proudly invite you celebrate this, and our many milestones at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts "45th Anniversary Gala 2022" on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 6-10 p.m. Our event will feature the exclusive west coast premiere of Mayan Rulers in the Heart of the Mission -- Reyes Mayas en el Corazon De La Mission: The Palos Mayan Collection sculptures are created by master sculptor Manuel Palos from scholar Joan W. Patten's casts and rubbings of the original artifacts in Guatemala and will be exhibited here for the first time. Sponsorship opportunities vary, with ticket prices beginning at $100 for this exciting VIP event.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO