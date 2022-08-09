Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
williamsonherald.com
Rollick & Roll Community Field Day to benefit Ellie G’s Dream World
The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) is seeking teams for its new Rollick & Roll Community Field Day, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fieldstone Park. Proceeds from the event will go toward the construction of Franklin’s first inclusive playground, Ellie G’s Dream World. “We wanted...
williamsonherald.com
Fair opens with big crowds, tons of fun
The 18th annual Williamson County Fair opened with the traditional ribbon cutting Friday and a few moments to recognized the sponsors, supporters and hundreds of volunteers who make the fair possible. The Planters Mr. Peanut stopped by to join Tempo, the Nashville Soccer Club’s coyote mascot, and Chick-fil-A cow at...
williamsonherald.com
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter donates to New Hope Academy
Members of the Alpha Beta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. recently made a $1,000 donation to the New Hope Academy scholarship fund. The organization met with Dr. Tonja Williamson, the head of school at the Franklin academy, to present the donation. It was one of many...
williamsonherald.com
Fair board plants tree in remembrance of Malinda Drew Nicholson
Nineteen years ago, members of the newly formed Williamson County Fair Board took a chance and invited James Drew Exposition to provide the rides and other Midway entertainment for the rebirth of the county fair. Now, celebrating the 18th Williamson County Fair — themed this year as “An All-American Fair”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonherald.com
Local author releases new book, ‘Summer at Seaspray Cottage’
Local author Angela Britnell released a new book, “Summer at Seaspray Cottage,” on July 13. The book is based in Cornwell, England, where Britnell grew up drinking tea and eating Cornish pasties. She often returns to visit her homeland but enjoys her life in Williamson County. Britnell moved...
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood Battle of the Badges blood drive set for Aug. 17-18
The ninth annual Brentwood Battle of the Badges blood drive competition will be held Aug. 17 and 18 at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The community donated 5,143 pints during last year’s blood drive, and the goal this year is to collect even more blood and platelet donations to help those in need.
williamsonherald.com
Studio Bank cuts ribbon on 2nd headquarters
Studio Bank celebrated the opening of its second location, a new corporate office and retail branch in Cool Springs on Tuesday. Williamson, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by bank executives and employees, members of the chamber of commerce and several elected officials, among them Franklin Alderman Brandy Blanton, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and state Sen. Jack Johnson, who serves as senior vice president for Studio Bank.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Citizens’ Fire Academy to return after 2-year hiatus Sept. 1
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Franklin Fire Department’s Citizens’ Fire Academy will return next month. Established in 2007, the eight-week course allows participants to experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter. During the program, which will begin Sept. 1, participants will complete...
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Rebecca Anne 'Becky' Short
Rebecca Anne “Becky” Short, 80, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2022. Becky was a retired director of purchasing with Williamson Medical Center, former board of directors member at Carnton and active member of the Heritage Foundation. She was an avid gardener, accomplished home décor and exquisite floral designer, and oil painter. She was published in Southern Accents and Southern Living Magazines.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Ralph Edward Mabry
Ralph Edward Mabry, 77, of Franklin, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Gainesboro, Tennessee to the late U.L. and Thelma Mabry. Ralph received a bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb University and was a member and former deacon of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.
williamsonherald.com
‘WillCo Sports Power Hour’ primed for return Monday
Mondays became a welcome day last school year. The dreaded beginning of the week for many meant another celebrated platform to highlight local student-athletes on my end. The “WillCo Sports Power Hour” debuted last fall as a partnership between the Williamson Herald, WAKM Radio and Gateway Tire, and it quickly transformed into a popular weekly Williamson County sports show focused on the local kids.
williamsonherald.com
United Community Bank names new state president
United Community Bank has named veteran banker and Williamson County resident John Wilson as its Tennessee state president. Wilson was formerly the Middle Tennessee president for United following the merger with Reliant Bank earlier this year. He was one of the first employees of Reliant Bank when it started in 2006.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
williamsonherald.com
Franklin board passes resolution supporting Jimmy Gentry statue with amendment
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday supporting a statue, bench and plaque honoring the late 96-year-old World War II veteran, coach, teacher, farmer, storyteller, artist, father and grandfather James “Jimmy” Gentry. However, the board also passed an amendment requesting the plaque’s wording...
williamsonherald.com
Wealth Strategies Partners adds client concierge and relationship manager
Wealth Strategies Partners (WSP), a boutique total wealth management practice headquartered in Brentwood, has hired Dalton Harris as client concierge and relationship manager. In this role, Harris will serve as a key liaison between WSP’s clients and team members, ensuring all needs are met in each area of client services, including brand administration and client communication.
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville rallies late to earn repeat trip to Little League World Series
William Satinoff knew he had to find a way to get on base during his final at-bat in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday. The Nolensville 12-year-old smacked a single down the left-field line and scored the tying run two batters later in the Southeast Region Championship in Warner Robbins, Georgia during a contest aired on ESPN.
williamsonherald.com
District 12 school board candidates discuss role of partisanship in election
After the Aug. 4 Williamson County general election, four of five incumbents in the Williamson County Schools Board of Education race retained their seats: Republicans Dan Cash of District 2, Josh Brown of District 4, Jay Galbreath of District 6 and Eric Welch of District 10. Nancy Garrett, the District...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Police Department issues text scam warning
The Franklin Police Department issued a warning Thursday after the Federal Trade Commission said there had been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies, the FPD said. They may offer a reward, a warning of fraud or information about a delivery. The messages differ, but ultimately, they all want the same thing: private information and money.
Comments / 0