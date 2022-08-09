ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Container Store and Dormify partner for back-to-college, including a pop-up in Florida

By Maria Halkias - The Dallas Morning News
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nj3tB_0h9ujlIQ00

With their customers shopping for a more normal back-to-college experience this fall, two complementary retailers — The Container Store and online furniture and décor retailer Dormify — decided to partner for the season.

Dormify has added back-to-college pop-ups inside 10 Container Stores, including its Dallas store, through Sept. 5. The other pop-ups are in Container Stores in Houston; Manhattan; Nashville; Raleigh, North Carolina; Alpharetta, Georgia; Boca Raton, Florida; Costa Mesa, California; Vienna, Virginia.; and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Dormify-outfitted beds anchor the college-bound shops that are filled with the Container Store’s dorm- and apartment-focused closet, desk, bath and storage merchandise.

While the two retailers are known for innovation and creating spaces that work, their product mixes are complementary, said Amanda Zuckerman, Dormify’s co-founder and CEO. Last year, Dormify opened five pop-up stores, including one in Dallas’ West Village.

“We’re not in directly competing categories, but we both excel in our categories and have the same customer,” Zuckerman said. The Dormify pop-up is a marketing tool for now, but in the future, she said, “we would love to sell our product in their stores.”

The Container Store CEO Satish Malhotra said the Coppell, Texas-based retailer has amped up its marketing to college-age customers, adding that he’s “really encouraged” with the results so far.

Campus “ambassadors” are distributing flyers during dorm move-in weekends and at freshman orientations. The company is also including college-focused materials inside shipped orders.

Both retailers put a value on customer service and have products that are popular on college campuses already.

For Dormify, it’s a smart headboard that attaches to the wall and comes with USB ports and a plug because “dorm room electrical outlets are always in terrible locations,” Zuckerman said.

The Container Store is known for its dorm-size, three-tier rolling cart, school-calendar planners, under-the-bed storage and what Malhotra called “the most famous Elfa printer/fridge cart.”

This year’s average back-to-college spending of about $1,200 matches last year’s record high and exceeds pre-pandemic spending, according to estimates from the National Retail Federation.

Malhotra was speaking to analysts last week to review the quarter that ended July 2, which included a sales increase of 7.1% to $262.6 million and a 32% decline in profit to $17.9 million due to higher freight and marketing expenses.

The retailer’s custom closet business posted its seventh consecutive comparable quarterly sales gain. Last year, the Container Store acquired a Chicago custom closet competitor, giving it more styles and features, including a wall bed. It’s been named the Preston collection, after the company’s original location in 1978 on Preston Road and Forest Lane in Dallas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Florida Business
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Florida State
City
King Of Prussia, PA
Dallas, TX
Business
Local
California Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Costa Mesa, CA
City
Houston, PA
Local
Texas Business
Costa Mesa, CA
Business
State
California State
Boca Raton, FL
Business
King Of Prussia, PA
Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
City
Boca Raton, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Container Stores#The Container Store
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy