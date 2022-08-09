ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Family desperate to find woman who went missing after Reno trip

PENN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Yuba City area woman is desperate for answers after she and her ex-boyfriend went missing. Police and family said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja went to Hot August Nights in Reno and planned to return the night of Aug. 7.
RENO, NV
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary August 10, 2022

Suspect: ZUHAIRA, LAITH (OMA, 45, ARRESTED) Suspect: PECKHAM, CAMERON (WMA, 38, ARRESTED) Charges: PC 273.5 (A), 245 (A)(4) Suspect: OROZCO, DUSTIN (HMA, 38, ARRESTED) Charges: VC 23152 (A), 23152 (B) Location: Center Parkway/ Calvine Road. Suspect: HERREADUARTE, UBALDO, (HMA, 45, ARRESTED) VC 23152 (A) It is unlawful for a person...
ELK GROVE, CA
CHP searches for car in deadly Orangevale hit-and-run

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol asked the public on Tuesday for help in searching for a car involved in a crash that killed a 56-year-old woman. CHP said a driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing Greenback Lane, near Walnut Avenue, on Saturday just after 10 p.m in Orangevale. The driver did not stop after hitting the pedestrian and left the scene of the crash.
ORANGEVALE, CA
Elk Grove home has significant damage after fire

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cosumnes Fire Department said they arrived to a house fire on Thursday in Elk Grove along Seasons Drive. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:30 a.m. after they received the initial call at 2:25 a.m. and found a home on fire, according to fire officials.
ELK GROVE, CA
Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise

A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
SACRAMENTO, CA

