Read full article on original website
Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Family desperate to find woman who went missing after Reno trip
PENN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Yuba City area woman is desperate for answers after she and her ex-boyfriend went missing. Police and family said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja went to Hot August Nights in Reno and planned to return the night of Aug. 7.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary August 10, 2022
Suspect: ZUHAIRA, LAITH (OMA, 45, ARRESTED) Suspect: PECKHAM, CAMERON (WMA, 38, ARRESTED) Charges: PC 273.5 (A), 245 (A)(4) Suspect: OROZCO, DUSTIN (HMA, 38, ARRESTED) Charges: VC 23152 (A), 23152 (B) Location: Center Parkway/ Calvine Road. Suspect: HERREADUARTE, UBALDO, (HMA, 45, ARRESTED) VC 23152 (A) It is unlawful for a person...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP searches for car in deadly Orangevale hit-and-run
ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol asked the public on Tuesday for help in searching for a car involved in a crash that killed a 56-year-old woman. CHP said a driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing Greenback Lane, near Walnut Avenue, on Saturday just after 10 p.m in Orangevale. The driver did not stop after hitting the pedestrian and left the scene of the crash.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove home has significant damage after fire
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cosumnes Fire Department said they arrived to a house fire on Thursday in Elk Grove along Seasons Drive. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:30 a.m. after they received the initial call at 2:25 a.m. and found a home on fire, according to fire officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise
A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Unified School District dealing with bus shortage as school year begins
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Elk Grove Unified School District welcomed back students Thursday, the district is still looking for bus drivers, as it has a shortage for the 2022-23 school year. The district currently has 130 bus drivers, a decrease of 17 from last year, EGUSD...
Comments / 0