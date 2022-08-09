I have been waiting to see this new A24 animated film for months. I had completely forgotten about the hilarious Marcel shorts on YouTube until I saw the trailer for this. Well, if you enjoyed those creative little videos by Jenny Slate then you are going to really like this feature film. What makes this work is the humor, heart, animation, and voice talent. There is so much joy within this and that joy is the result of the abundance of laughter and the genuine sweetness. I hope this film does well and finds a large audience.

