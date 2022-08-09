Read full article on original website
Related
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 116: Crimson Reign
Today we are joined by former cohost Connor to look back at the major Marvel crossover event, Crimson Reign. How did it stack up to The War of the Bounty Hunters and are we looking forward to part 3? Listen in to find out. Talkin’ Tauntauns is hosted by AIPT’s...
DC Preview: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117
A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an up-and-coming TV chef’s new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to save the food and save the show?. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117. Writer: Ivan Cohen. Artist: Valerio Chiola. Letters: Saida...
‘This Fool’ season 1 review: A funny slice of life series set in South Central
Chris Estrada is a rising stand-up comedian, and like many, he draws upon the humor of his own personal experiences in his routines. He has been able to parlay his unique brand of comedy into a TV series, This Fool, that premieres later this week on Hulu. The story follows...
RELATED PEOPLE
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Edge of Spider-Verse #2
And get to know your antagonist for this huge story!
‘Thanos: Death Notes’ #1 to explore Mad Titan’s past
Marvel Comics has revealed a new one-shot set for release on November 30th called Thanos: Death Notes. The oversized anthology spins out of Donny Cares and Nic Klein’s Thor run bringing together creators including Ron Lim, J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Andrea Di Vito, and Travel Foreman.
‘Inu-Oh’ review: Anime rock opera is the best concert movie in years
Inu-Oh is an animated rock opera about two young men that have been ostracized by society. Set in 14th century Japan, the film follows a blind musician named Tomona and a cursed dancer named Inu-Oh. When the two become friends, their talents make them stars. Their storytelling goes against tradition and the pair soon find themselves targets of the Japanese military.
‘Ms. Marvel & Wolverine’ #1 is a must read for X-Men fans
Starting this week, Ms. Marvel is embarking on a series of team-ups in one-shot stories written by Jody Houser. First up is Wolverine, in an adventure set in New York with art by Ze Carlos. Considering Ms. Marvel just wrapped up the first season of her Disney+ show, and Wolverine is one of the most popular superheroes ever, it’s a match made in heaven. That said, is it an adventure worth exploring?
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 episode 8 review: Glitter guy, awkward romance, and guilt
Glitter guy is becoming a problem on Only Murders in the Building. Mabel has had multiple close calls with the mysterious figure and even lost the only real solid evidence they had of every finding his identity. In this week’s episode, he has his sights on more than the main trio of the series as Lucy is placed in the crosshairs.
‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #18 opens with a great Signal story
Batman: Urban Legends #18 is a good jumping-on point for new readers, with new stories kicking off in this anthology alongside on-shots. All told, there are five stories featuring different characters like Signal, Tim Drake, Alfred, Etrigan, and more. It’s a grab bag, but a satisfying package. The opening...
BOOM! First Look: Specs #1
All that high school students Kenny and Ted want is to not feel like outcasts in their small town in Ohio. But their world is turned upside down when the Magic Specs they ordered unlock a world of unforeseen possibilities. . . and consequences. Their fun starts out innocent enough, but when they wish that their bully would disappear, things take a cursed turn, with far darker results than they thought possible…
‘Mack & Rita’ review: Diane Keaton highlights body swap comedy
Mack & Rita uses a magical premise to tackle the generation gap. Mack (Elizabeth Lali, You) is a 30-year-old with an old soul who attends a bachelorette party. While there, she is transformed into the elderly Aunt Rita (Dianne Keaton). The awkward former millennial is soon a popular “glamma” on Instagram.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #14 is addictive superhero storytelling
Superman is slowly building up a team – or maybe it’s the other way around, and a team is slowly folding Superman into it. Tom Taylor and Nicole Maines introduced Dreamer into the DCU in the last issue, and now she’s joining Superman and Jay with the Revolutionaries to bring the fight to Bendix. Who is Bendix? Why, only the president of a nation that turns innocent people into mind-controlled monsters for his gain!
‘Dragon in the West’ examines the beast’s origins
Ask two disparate groups of American or European children to draw you a picture of a dragon and chances are, despite what may separate them geographically or culturally, the results will be largely the same. It’ll likely start off looking like a sauropod dinosaur with a long neck and tail, plus four limbs. The head will, of course, be more akin to a crocodile’s than a brontosaurus’, full of razor-sharp teeth.
‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ is charming, hilarious, and moving
I have been waiting to see this new A24 animated film for months. I had completely forgotten about the hilarious Marcel shorts on YouTube until I saw the trailer for this. Well, if you enjoyed those creative little videos by Jenny Slate then you are going to really like this feature film. What makes this work is the humor, heart, animation, and voice talent. There is so much joy within this and that joy is the result of the abundance of laughter and the genuine sweetness. I hope this film does well and finds a large audience.
‘Shang-Chi by Gene Luen Yang Vol. 3: Family of Origin’ review
Shang-Chi has been nothing less than exciting and action-packed since Gene Luen Yang took over the series. Yang has also done some important world-building involving Shang-Chi’s family, creating a giant tapestry of characters to explore and use. With the second story arc collected in a second volume, readers can now explore the third story arc out this week. To say “Family of Origin” makes the story around Shang-Chi’s family more complex would be an understatement.
‘The Closet’ #3 review
What was supposed to be a simple father-son cross-country trip escalates into a literal nightmare in The Closet #3. In this three-issue series, we’ve met Thom, a lousy husband/father with skeletons in his past, and his four-year-old son Jaime who has something evil living in his closet that follows him as the family travels from New York to Portland. In the shocking conclusion of The Closet #3, James Tynion IV and artist Gavin Fullerton put a sinister spin on the phrase “the sins of the father,” making the finale to their monsters-and-marital-quarrels tale one you’ll be talking about for ages.
Marvel Preview: Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #1
Giant kaiju roam. A sinister conspiracy consolidates power. And there’s nobody left to stop it—because Ultraman is GONE! How did the situation go so wrong…? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra, and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before! So strap in—THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN unfolds now! PLUS: ANOTHER STORY FROM THE HISTORY OF ULTRA Q AND TWO MORE INSTRUCTIONAL KAIJU STEPS!
Shudder’s annual ’61 Days of Halloween’ right around the corner!
On September 1 each year, Shudder begins the 61 Days of Halloween countdown. Along with the library of movies that are already on the horror streaming service, there are new films and series added. Each year also features the Ghoul Log, which is a Halloween flavored take on the Christmas tradition. There is also a Halloween Hotline where callers can receive live, personalized movie recommendations from head curator Samuel Zimmerman. It is a real treat for fans of the season.
Marvel Preview: X-Men ’92: House of XCII #4
REIGN OF XCII! Krakoa has cordially invited friend and foe alike to the Inner Circle Gala…but could that really be a staging ground for something more planet-sized? This ’90s-tastic take on the X-Men’s Krakoan Era continues as both the mutants and their foes reach for the stars!
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0