‘The Closet’ #3 review
What was supposed to be a simple father-son cross-country trip escalates into a literal nightmare in The Closet #3. In this three-issue series, we’ve met Thom, a lousy husband/father with skeletons in his past, and his four-year-old son Jaime who has something evil living in his closet that follows him as the family travels from New York to Portland. In the shocking conclusion of The Closet #3, James Tynion IV and artist Gavin Fullerton put a sinister spin on the phrase “the sins of the father,” making the finale to their monsters-and-marital-quarrels tale one you’ll be talking about for ages.
‘Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 2: The Engine Job’ review
Something is refreshing about Doctor Aphra as a character in a universe where the good guys seem to take themselves far too seriously. An adventurer and artifact hunter, Aphra is also quite good at getting herself into trouble, as is seen in the latest collection out this week titled The Engine Job. Collecting Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #6-10, Alyssa Wong continues to write an exceptional lead character and proves they are very good at getting Doctor Aphra in and out of trouble in the nick of time.
‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #14 is addictive superhero storytelling
Superman is slowly building up a team – or maybe it’s the other way around, and a team is slowly folding Superman into it. Tom Taylor and Nicole Maines introduced Dreamer into the DCU in the last issue, and now she’s joining Superman and Jay with the Revolutionaries to bring the fight to Bendix. Who is Bendix? Why, only the president of a nation that turns innocent people into mind-controlled monsters for his gain!
‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #18 opens with a great Signal story
Batman: Urban Legends #18 is a good jumping-on point for new readers, with new stories kicking off in this anthology alongside on-shots. All told, there are five stories featuring different characters like Signal, Tim Drake, Alfred, Etrigan, and more. It’s a grab bag, but a satisfying package. The opening...
EXCLUSIVE AHOY Preview: Justice Warriors #3
Courtesy of AHOY Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal the preview for Justice Warriors #3. Set for release next week on August 17th, it’s a series AIPT has rather liked as it mixes satire, cops, and comedy well. For more on this series, don’t miss our interview with the creators!...
‘Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern’ #1 is a truly epic hero’s tale
Arguably the biggest story of the week, there seems to be some kind of, um, kerfuffle happening over at Warner Bros./DC Comics. How else would you describe the perma-shelving of Batgirl, not to mention the mostly uncertain status of some other anticipated projects. And, sure, the mucky-mucks say they’ve got a plan, but it sort of feels dire for the DCEU — which would be more surprising if that wasn’t generally the case for the company. Oh, and it’s made all the more difficult as Marvel keeps pace toward, like, phase 30 or whatever.
‘Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty’ #3 opens a Pandora’s box of secrets
The first two issues of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty were a charming and fun return to form for Steve’s comics as well as an interesting step into a brand new plot. Issue #3 begins to unravel those mysteries a bit more, touching on key moments like the Peggy and Bucky showdown as well as unmasking Steve’s new threat.
‘Captain America Epic Collection: Sturm und Drang’ proves that the character never needed elevating
There has been some terribly reductive discourse on Twitter lately (when isn’t there?) concerning Captain America. Specifically, there’s a contingent of fans who feel that the MCU has somehow ‘elevated’ the character from some boring, lesser-than hero that existed before 2011’s The First Avenger. A...
‘Shang-Chi by Gene Luen Yang Vol. 3: Family of Origin’ review
Shang-Chi has been nothing less than exciting and action-packed since Gene Luen Yang took over the series. Yang has also done some important world-building involving Shang-Chi’s family, creating a giant tapestry of characters to explore and use. With the second story arc collected in a second volume, readers can now explore the third story arc out this week. To say “Family of Origin” makes the story around Shang-Chi’s family more complex would be an understatement.
Watch ‘Midnight Suns’ #1 trailer
Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the upcoming Midnight Suns miniseries. The five-issue series is written by Ethan Sacks with art by Luigi Zagaria and is set to kick off its first issue on September 14. Announced in June, the series promises to “embrace the legacy of the original fan-favorite series” with a new lineup that “reflects today’s Marvel Universe”.
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher #1
Don’t miss our interview with Cavan Scott and Bryan Q. Miller about Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher. Al Rothstein has big shoes to fill. Very big shoes. But he needs to prove himself before he can call himself Atom Smasher. He has the costume, and he has a mission…he just has to make it through the night in one piece.
‘Ms. Marvel & Wolverine’ #1 is a must read for X-Men fans
Starting this week, Ms. Marvel is embarking on a series of team-ups in one-shot stories written by Jody Houser. First up is Wolverine, in an adventure set in New York with art by Ze Carlos. Considering Ms. Marvel just wrapped up the first season of her Disney+ show, and Wolverine is one of the most popular superheroes ever, it’s a match made in heaven. That said, is it an adventure worth exploring?
‘Eight Billion Genies’ #4 brings the wild world of superheroes
As with prior installments, Eight Billion Genies #4 takes its time to look at the effects of everyone living out their wish fulfillment fantasies. This issue focuses on Robbie, who ended the previous chapter by wishing himself into becoming a superhero. Robbie is joined by a number of other superheroes who then do battle with people who wished themselves into supervillains.
‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’ #2 is an exciting, layered, action extravaganza
A.X.E.: Judgment Day is Marvel’s 2022 summer event, bringing the Avengers and X-Men together in a battle against the Eternals. With its second issue out today, the event proves this week, like any good story, it’s not the surface layer of the story that makes it genuinely exceptional but its layers. After the first issue set up the confrontation, it’s safe to say Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti have prepared a comic event that will have you gasping for breath in the best of ways.
‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #7 (LGY #901) explores Peter Parker’s anger
After the excellent Amazing Spider-Man #900, Amazing Spider-Man #901 has much to live up to. It’s not a milestone issue, though, so the story is back on track, the page count is reduced, and there are fewer stories. That said, if you’ve been on board for Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s story, you’re probably eagerly awaiting some answers as far as the big mystery. Do we get answers? Maybe…a little.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Edge of Spider-Verse #2
And get to know your antagonist for this huge story!
EXCLUSIVE BOOM! First Look: Behold, Behemoth #1
Courtesy of BOOM! Studios, AIPT can exclusively reveal Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) and Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours) are teaming up for a brand new series called Behold, Behemoth. It’s an original horror series about how a man’s fracturing world and monstrous nightmares foreshadow the unthinkable. Fans can expect to find it in comic book shops in November 2022.
Marvel Preview: Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #1
Giant kaiju roam. A sinister conspiracy consolidates power. And there’s nobody left to stop it—because Ultraman is GONE! How did the situation go so wrong…? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra, and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before! So strap in—THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN unfolds now! PLUS: ANOTHER STORY FROM THE HISTORY OF ULTRA Q AND TWO MORE INSTRUCTIONAL KAIJU STEPS!
Marvel Preview: Star Wars #26
THE PATH TO VICTORY! The Rebel Fleet is reunited at last, and Leia Organa, Mon Mothma and the other Alliance leaders send a strong message to the galaxy that the resistance to Palpatine’s rule remains as strong as ever. Meanwhile, Lady Qi’ra of Crimson Dawn has activated her sleeper agents across the galaxy, instructing them to cause chaos for the Empire by any means necessary!
Marvel Preview: X-Men ’92: House of XCII #4
REIGN OF XCII! Krakoa has cordially invited friend and foe alike to the Inner Circle Gala…but could that really be a staging ground for something more planet-sized? This ’90s-tastic take on the X-Men’s Krakoan Era continues as both the mutants and their foes reach for the stars!
