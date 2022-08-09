ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

103.1 Kickin Country

Beware of Killer Beach Umbrellas…It’s Not An Urban Myth

Beach or patio umbrellas are supposed to be a decorative touch on patios or by the pool or beach. No one would ever think that a beach umbrella could be deadly. The latest deadly umbrella incident happened in South Carolina on Wednesday (8.10.2022). Tammy Perreault, 63, was sitting at a local beach when a sudden gust of wind picked up a nearby beach umbrella. The umbrella flew into the air and punctured her through the heart. She died an hour later in a nearby hospital.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Is Your West Texas Electric Bill Shocking? What’s Going On?

My latest electric bill was a shock. I know we're having a heatwave. I know we've had more consecutive days above 100 than at any time in history. I know all that. I expected my electric bill to be higher. I did not expect the surprise I got in the mail. How ironic when I opened the bill, I thought I was going to need the paddles. You know, the jolt of electricity that shocks your heart back into rhythm.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Why Are Texas Phone Bills About to Go Way Up?

If you use a phone and who doesn't, you're about to pay more here in Texas. Last month the Texas Public Utility Commission voted to raise rates on a surcharge service providers must pay for voice services. This was not a subtle increase. The rates jumps from 3.3% to 24% That is almost a jump of eight times.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good

You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

How H-E-B’s Fast Scan Might Change Your Mind On Self Checkouts

I've already expressed my feelings about self checkouts. I don't like them all that much. Polls suggest the majority of shoppers don't like them either. Enter H-E-B. Our favorite Texas grocery store which recently ranked as the 2nd Best Grocery Store in America has a plan to change our mind about self-checkouts. So if anyone is going to come to the rescue, it is going to be Texas' H-E-B.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

There Is A Form of Legal Marijuana in Texas, For Now

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in our neighboring state of New Mexico. There are many polls in Texas that show that interest in "high" here in Texas for some sort of legalization. In fact, a recent poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and TheUniversity of Tyler finds that 60% of Texans support recreational legalization.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Texan Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters Faces Trial After 15 Years

Jury selection began Monday, August 1st for the trial of a man who allegedly murdered his 17 and 18-year-old daughters. Amina and Sarah Said were found shot to death in the back of an abandoned taxi cab in Irving, Texas in 2008. Yasar Abdel Said, a former taxi driver, had been a fugitive from the law for 12 years. It's suspected that he murdered his daughters in a so-called "honor" killing.
IRVING, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

11 of the Top 24 Most Dangerous Animals Found in Texas

Texas is #1. We all know we're #1 in a lot of great things. We are also #1 in something really bad: deadly animal attacks. According to a report from Outforia, analyzing reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Texas has had 520 human deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years. that averages out to 26 deaths per year. California and Florida are second and third but way behind Texas.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

What If Texas Became It’s Own Country?

Everyone knows the Civil War settled the issue of whether a state could leave the union once and for all. However, there has been talk from people, who we must consider serious, some even in the Texas Legislature, about Texas going it's own way. Of course, Texas already has it's...
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Did You Know You Can Be Fired in Texas at Any Time for Any Reason?

If you work in the state of Texas, there's something very important to familiarize yourself with. That's the fact that Texas is an at-will employment state. This means that your employer can fire you at any time for any reason, with few exceptions. Fadi Yousef, a Dallas attorney, explains that this means your employer can fire you for pretty much anything, including unfair, false, malicious or unethical reasons. However, there are exceptions to the rule.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

