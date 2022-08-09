Read full article on original website
Beware of Killer Beach Umbrellas…It’s Not An Urban Myth
Beach or patio umbrellas are supposed to be a decorative touch on patios or by the pool or beach. No one would ever think that a beach umbrella could be deadly. The latest deadly umbrella incident happened in South Carolina on Wednesday (8.10.2022). Tammy Perreault, 63, was sitting at a local beach when a sudden gust of wind picked up a nearby beach umbrella. The umbrella flew into the air and punctured her through the heart. She died an hour later in a nearby hospital.
Is Your West Texas Electric Bill Shocking? What’s Going On?
My latest electric bill was a shock. I know we're having a heatwave. I know we've had more consecutive days above 100 than at any time in history. I know all that. I expected my electric bill to be higher. I did not expect the surprise I got in the mail. How ironic when I opened the bill, I thought I was going to need the paddles. You know, the jolt of electricity that shocks your heart back into rhythm.
Why Are Texas Phone Bills About to Go Way Up?
If you use a phone and who doesn't, you're about to pay more here in Texas. Last month the Texas Public Utility Commission voted to raise rates on a surcharge service providers must pay for voice services. This was not a subtle increase. The rates jumps from 3.3% to 24% That is almost a jump of eight times.
How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good
You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?
There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
How Crazy Are The Texas State Fair Food Semi-Finalists?
The Texas State Fair is the largest state fair in the United States. Of course, it is. Every year the food selections go viral all over the world. No one else could envision the variations on cuisine that Texans bring to life each year at the fair. This year's fair...
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
How H-E-B’s Fast Scan Might Change Your Mind On Self Checkouts
I've already expressed my feelings about self checkouts. I don't like them all that much. Polls suggest the majority of shoppers don't like them either. Enter H-E-B. Our favorite Texas grocery store which recently ranked as the 2nd Best Grocery Store in America has a plan to change our mind about self-checkouts. So if anyone is going to come to the rescue, it is going to be Texas' H-E-B.
There Is A Form of Legal Marijuana in Texas, For Now
Marijuana is legal for recreational use in our neighboring state of New Mexico. There are many polls in Texas that show that interest in "high" here in Texas for some sort of legalization. In fact, a recent poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and TheUniversity of Tyler finds that 60% of Texans support recreational legalization.
What Do You Do If You Dig Up Human Bones in Your Backyard in Texas?
You might think this could never happen to you. Sadly, there are thousands of old cemeteries scattered across the United States that are forgotten. On top of that, there are forgotten Native American burial grounds all over West Texas. In fact, in centuries past, the customs and practices of burying...
Texan Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters Faces Trial After 15 Years
Jury selection began Monday, August 1st for the trial of a man who allegedly murdered his 17 and 18-year-old daughters. Amina and Sarah Said were found shot to death in the back of an abandoned taxi cab in Irving, Texas in 2008. Yasar Abdel Said, a former taxi driver, had been a fugitive from the law for 12 years. It's suspected that he murdered his daughters in a so-called "honor" killing.
Amazon to Start Prime Air Drone Deliveries in Texas
Back in June, Amazon said that they're going to offer drone deliveries to customers in a city in California. A month later, the company confirmed the good news that drone delivery would also be coming to Texas. The new delivery option won't being until later this year, but it's still...
Jacuzzi of Despair: The Gulf of Mexico’s Dangerous Secret
At the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Louisiana, there's an underwater lake that kills anything that tries to enter it. This briny fish graveyard is known as the Jacuzzi of Despair. The deadly body of water measures around 100 feet in circumference and is...
11 of the Top 24 Most Dangerous Animals Found in Texas
Texas is #1. We all know we're #1 in a lot of great things. We are also #1 in something really bad: deadly animal attacks. According to a report from Outforia, analyzing reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Texas has had 520 human deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years. that averages out to 26 deaths per year. California and Florida are second and third but way behind Texas.
Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?
There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard in Texas?
It is so sad when you lose a pet. The pain and grief of the loss can only be topped by the unquenchable desire to build a lasting monument to your lost friend. For many people, this just doesn't include the budget for a burial in a pet cemetery. So...
What If Texas Became It’s Own Country?
Everyone knows the Civil War settled the issue of whether a state could leave the union once and for all. However, there has been talk from people, who we must consider serious, some even in the Texas Legislature, about Texas going it's own way. Of course, Texas already has it's...
Did You Know You Can Be Fired in Texas at Any Time for Any Reason?
If you work in the state of Texas, there's something very important to familiarize yourself with. That's the fact that Texas is an at-will employment state. This means that your employer can fire you at any time for any reason, with few exceptions. Fadi Yousef, a Dallas attorney, explains that this means your employer can fire you for pretty much anything, including unfair, false, malicious or unethical reasons. However, there are exceptions to the rule.
