Doceree Partners with Tealium to Enrich Precision Targeting of HCPs
– Doceree, a global platform building unprecedented solutions for HCP programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools is teaming up with Tealium, the world’s largest independent customer data platform (CDP) to advance Doceree’s capabilities to collect, collate and analyze data sets, ultimately helping with the company’s mission of reducing healthcare costs.
AmerisourceBergen Launches EHR-Integrated Digital Therapeutics Platform
This week, AmerisourceBergen announced plans to launch DTx Connect, a fully integrated ordering, dispensing and fulfillment platform that aims to facilitate patient access to physician-ordered digital therapeutics and diagnostics. – Several developers plan to pilot DTx Connect, which aims to reduce barriers that physicians and patients face across the ordering...
The Benefits of Supporting Medical Information Teams with AI Agents
Life science organizations field a wide range of requests for medical information from the healthcare providers and patients they serve. Addressing these inquiries is important from numerous perspectives, from customer support and pharmacovigilance to post-market surveillance, medication adherence and patient outcomes. Global organizations face two related challenges in answering requests...
ClaimLogiq Acquires SyTrue for Better Clinical, Coding, & Medical Reviews
– Payment integrity tech provider ClaimLogiq acquires SyTrue, a provider of healthcare natural language processing (NLP) technology. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition combines the premier payment integrity platform with the leading NLP technology solution to transform how health plans address payment integrity, risk adjustment...
Healthie Raises $16M to Enable Infrastructure Platform for Digital Health Companies
– Healthie, a New York City-based infrastructure platform for digital health companies raises $16M in an oversubscribed Series A round led by Velvet Sea Ventures with participation from Greymatter Capital, Watershed, Builders VC and a customer syndicate. – Over 60 angels with deep healthcare and tech experience also participated in...
The Mounting Provider Burden of Patients Disconnected from Their Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs)
The first implantation of a pacemaker in a human occurred in 1958. Since then, the technology behind permanent cardiac rhythm management has steadily evolved, enabling a variety of implants known collectively as cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs). Today, CIEDs are the standard of care for a range of cardiac arrhythmias, and researchers estimate that 1.2–1.4 million of these devices are implanted annually worldwide. And experts predict that number will continue to increase in years to come.
Adventist HealthCare to Deploy Innovaccer Health Cloud for Value-Based Whole-Person Care
– Adventist HealthCare has selected Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company to be their next-generation population health management and value-based care partner. – Innovaccer will help Advent HealthCare create a unified data platform to help deliver deeper insights into community health and network operations. Supporting Value-Based Whole-Person Care. One of...
Mayo Clinic, Mercy Sign 10-Year Collaboration to Transform Patient Care
– Mayo Clinic and Mercy announced a 10-year collaboration agreement— a first-of-its-kind alliance between two large healthcare systems that will use the most current data science and years of deidentified patient outcomes to find diseases earlier and start patients on paths to better health more quickly. – With the...
Medable Partners with Withings Health Solutions to Integrate Health Devices in Decentralized Clinical Trials
– Medable Inc., the leading SaaS platform provider for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced a new partnership with Withings Health Solutions, the business-to-business division of Withings, one of the global leaders in at-home connected health. – Withings’ devices will seamlessly connect to Medable’s decentralized clinical trial platform, reducing the burden...
Caption Health Receives CE Mark for AI Ultrasound Tech
– Caption Health, the leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) and services to improve heart ultrasound access, today announced that it has received a CE Mark for its Caption AI™ technology platform. – This certification represents the first step in making Caption Health’s industry-leading technology platform available outside the...
TidalHealth to Deploy AI Co-Pilot to Combat Clinician Burnout
– TidalHealth, a health system dedicated to community health and patient-centric care, today announced a new partnership with Regard, a company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, and hip. – Through the implementation of Regard’s software, physicians within the TidalHealth network are able...
The Infrastructure Needed to Meet Health Interoperability Needs
For most patients, it has always been extremely difficult to their personal health and medical data electronically. However, with the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule, consumers, specifically Medicaid members, there is a greater push to give access to, and ownership of, this data. With this move towards interoperability...
How Medical Researchers Can Leverage Tech to Help Streamline Biospecimen Matchmaking and Procurement
Many medical advancements – from life-saving vaccines and treatments to new diagnostic tests like liquid biopsies – are built on research that involves human biospecimens. Biofluids, tissue and cells are indispensable resources for the medical researcher, yet the process of sourcing these biospecimens can be woefully frustrating and inefficient. These challenges can have a direct, negative impact on the pace of discovery, creating urgency for improved access to the biospecimens researchers need to advance their important work.
Oncoustics Raises $5M for AI-Driven Point-of-Care Diagnostics
– Oncoustics, San Francisco, CA-based ultrasound-based tissue characterization solutions announces the initial close of a $5 million+ seed round of funding to advance its SaMD (software as a medical device) technology for the low-cost assessment of structural diseases at the point of care. – Oncoustics’ first products will focus on...
Theator Raises $39.5M for AI-Driven Surgical Intelligence Platform
– Theator, the first-of-its-kind AI-driven Surgical Intelligence Platform, announced that it has extended its Series A funding round by $24M, bringing the round’s total to $39.5M. – The extension was led by Insight Partners with support from existing investors including Blumberg Capital, Mayo Clinic, NFX, StageOne Ventures, iAngels, and...
Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.9B
Today Amazon and One Medical announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire One Medical. Under terms of the agreement, Amazon will acquire One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion, including One Medical’s net debt.
Samsung EVP Outlines Vision for Digital Health and Wellness
– This week, TaeJong Jay Yang, EVP and Head of Health R&D for Samsung outlined the company’s vision health and wellness. – Samsung’s health and wellness vision is focused on setting new standards for health experiences through our Galaxy Watch series, and across our broader product portfolio. Pillars...
A Hybrid, Technology-Driven Approach to Overcome Coding and RCM Staff Shortages
Exacerbated by pandemic-induced burnout, resignations, and even terminations1, chronic coding and revenue cycle management (RCM) staffing shortages have healthcare organizations struggling to find ways to keep revenue flowing despite a lack of qualified professionals to handle critical processes. It is a situation that has been brewing for years, as too few qualified professionals are entering professions that are expanding more rapidly than ever before.
RapidAI Awarded FDA Clearance for AI-Powered CT Scans to Identify Intracerebral Hemorrhage
– RapidAI, the global leader in neurovascular and vascular AI-enhanced clinical decision support and patient workflow, today announced it has received FDA clearance for Rapid Hyperdensity, the newest addition to the RapidAI platform. – The tool empowers physicians to quickly assess the severity of injury in patients with acute neuro...
Zelis Acquires Healthcare Cost Control Provider Payer Compass
– Healthcare payments company Zelis today announced an agreement to acquire Payer Compass, a healthcare provider of reimbursement and claims pricing, administration, and processing solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. – Through the acquisition, Zelis will integrate Payer Compass into its existing solution suite to further help...
