Many medical advancements – from life-saving vaccines and treatments to new diagnostic tests like liquid biopsies – are built on research that involves human biospecimens. Biofluids, tissue and cells are indispensable resources for the medical researcher, yet the process of sourcing these biospecimens can be woefully frustrating and inefficient. These challenges can have a direct, negative impact on the pace of discovery, creating urgency for improved access to the biospecimens researchers need to advance their important work.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO