KTBS
Blanchard Medical Ribbon Cutting & Fun Day
SHREVEPORT, La. - Blanchard Medical & North Caddo Medical Center will hold a Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at 5948 North Market in Shreveport. Dr. Jody Chance and Jennifer Hart, Family Nurse Practitioner, are excited to spend the day...
KSLA
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Longtime Shreveport community leader, Bishop Lawrence Brandon, is headed to California. Brandon has preached in the area for nearly 31 years. He’s moving to preach at a church in his hometown of Oakland. The bishop posted about the move on Facebook:. He says he will...
KTBS
Shreveport truancy program expansion announced
SHREVEPORT, La. - City Marshal James Jefferson and District Attorney James Stewart announced Wednesday the expansion of Shreveport's truancy program. The marshal’s office and the district attorney’s office formed a partnership to improve these resources. Jefferson shared how the partnership will benefit the entire community. "Today, I am...
KSLA
Bossier City apartment complex holds lemonade stand fundraiser to benefit children with cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children with cancer. Morgan Properties, the owner and operator of Stockwell Landing Apartment Homes in Bossier City, held its annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser Friday. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is “changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer,” according to the foundation’s website.
KTBS
Extending broadband to rural Caddo Parish will be costly
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Extending affordable broadband internet access to people out in rural parts of the country is a national push by the federal government. And a committee under the Caddo Parish Commission met for the first time to discuss how the state of Louisiana is helping further that goal of closing the digital divide in this area.
KTBS
State Treasurer John Schroder on potential run for governor of Louisiana
MINDEN, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder was the guest of honor as the Minden Lions Club hosted its THursday club meeting at American Legion Memorial Home in downtown Minden. Schroder is a former narcotics detective and CID special agent in the U.S. Army. For the past 30...
scttx.com
Bright Morning Start Baptist Church Homecoming, Revival
A Revived Church is the Only Hope for a Dying World. August 10, 2022 - Bright Morning Star Baptist Church is hosting Homecoming Service at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 with guest speaker Bishop Joseph Hall from Union Spring Baptist Church, Mansfield, Louisiana. Revival will follow nightly at 7pm...
Haunting in Louisiana? Motion Camera Captures Spooky Visitor
Do you believe in ghosts? Let me say I am a huge skeptic. BUT, I have seen evidence of weird things going on at several local places. I have been to many of the "most haunted places in Shreveport Bossier." What Kinds of Things Happen with Ghosts?. I felt a...
KSLA
City worker who was shot is glad to be alive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
KTBS
Shreveport man wanted in Texas jewelry store heist arrested in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and similar crimes in other parishes is in jail following a traffic stop Wednesday in Natchitoches Parish, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of the 3400 block of Pleasant Drive in Shreveport,...
KTBS
Back to school in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier Parish students returned to the classrooms Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. More than 22,000 students are attending one of the 35 schools in the Bossier Parish School District. This year. Bossier Parish welcomes 135 new teachers to its schools. For the last two days, teachers have been participating in workshops and professional development in anticipation of welcoming their students.
KSLA
Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue. Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together. “I appreciate your support. This is support, as...
KTBS
Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
KTBS
What's Happening: Aug. 12-14
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. August 11-13 in Hope, Ark. The Hope Watermelon Festival features numerous activities including arts & crafts, food, entertainment and other family-oriented activities. Local civic clubs hold dinners featuring such down-home fare as locally grown smoked chicken and golden fried catfish. What else can you do at the festival? You can participate in a 5 k race, participate in Watermelon Olympics, enter the "Watermelon Idol" talent contest, browse the car show, and have a blast in the Kidz Zone.
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
VIDEO: BA5 variant still infecting thousands in La., according to LSU Health Shreveport
"We think the ratio of the number of tests that are truly positive, is about three times (3x) the numbers that Dr. White cited, at any given time. Because of, again, underreporting due to the rapid tests that are being used," said Dr. Vanchiere.
KTBS
Burn bans lifted in Bossier, Natchitoches
Burn bans in Bossier Parish and Natchitoches Parish have been lifted. Bossier Parish Police Jury President Tom Salzer and Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond credit recent rainfall as the reason for calling off the outside burning restrictions that have been in place in their respective parishes since last month. Still,...
KTBS
BUY NOW! KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home tickets almost gone
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Time is running out to get your ticket to win the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home. There are only about 1,400 tickets left. Your $100 buys a chance to win the 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Bossier City. You might also win a 2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family. One thing is for sure, you WILL be helping to save young lives at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. By the way, you want to get your ticket(s) now. The deadline is Aug. 19 to be eligible to win the 2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV, courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family.
KTAL
Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
The City of Shreveport will host some of the top high school football programs in the region during the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase
Shreveport, LA – According to the city officials, the games will be held on September 2-3 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. City officials also said that Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Battle...
