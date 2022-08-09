Key Largo diver puts stamp on underwater photography

Daryl Duda spent 30 years working behind the scenes on films like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and the “Home Alone” series, but underwater photography is what will stamp his place in history.

Literally, with a stamp.

The Key Largo resident captured one of 16 photographs selected for a U.S. Postal Service stamp series commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Marine Sanctuary system, which was released Friday, Aug. 5.

Duda’s extreme close-up of a balloon fish was captured at Molasses Reef, one of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s coveted sites in the Mission: Iconic Reefs restoration program, and his photo is the first one in the top left corner of the stamp sheet.

“They’re hard to photograph straight-on because they want to turn away from you,” Duda said of the 10-inch fish, “but I approached it slowly and, for some reason, it wasn’t afraid of me.”

Eagle eyes will spot a second stamp focused on the Keys: a large stand of elkhorn coral taken by Nobert Wu. The California photographer had a total of three images selected for the stamp series.

Duda, 76, has been entering the National Marine Sanctuary’s annual photo contest for years, taking third place with a Molasses Reef image in 2016.

The balloon fish, part of the porcupine fish family, was passed over as a contest winner, and Duda first thought the phone call from the U.S. Postal Service’s stamp vendor was a scam. But it was no joke when the payment check arrived.

Duda didn’t take up scuba diving until age 50 and has only been snapping underwater photos for the last 15 years, shortly before retiring to Key Largo.

Ironically, his film and TV work focused predominantly on recorded sound, not pictures. But Duda also worked as a projectionist, an assignment that taught him the importance of composition as he reviewed daily film reels with producers.

“What I learned being around images helps me to look for things underwater that are interesting — not just the fish,” said Duda, a Level V expert in identifying fish species of the tropical western Atlantic.

Now, his snapshot of a smiling, bug-eyed balloon fish, is sure to go places, at 60 cents each or $9.60 for the sheet of 16.

“The new Forever stamps celebrate the majestic seascapes, wildlife, and underwater wonders that our National Marine Sanctuary System offer,” said Kris Sarri, president and CEO of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. “For half a century, our sanctuaries have protected these treasures for all of us to enjoy, explore, and discover. As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Sanctuary System, we must recommit to saving these spectacular places and protecting their splendor for generations to come.”

NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries serves as the trustee for a network of ocean parks encompassing more than 620,000 square miles of marine and Great Lakes waters, an area nearly the size of Alaska.

The network includes a system of 15 national marine sanctuaries and two marine national monuments, including the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctaury, that conserve areas with special ecological, cultural and historical significance. The National Marine Sanctuary System turns 50 on Oct. 23.