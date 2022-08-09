Marathon Community Park to hold reopening ceremony

Officials with the City of Marathon invite the public to attend the grand opening of the rebuilt playground at Marathon Community Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The big reveal is set for at 5 p.m., according to Marathon spokeswoman Sara Matthis.

The playground has been closed for the past month as employees from PlayWorks replace the aging structure. The new playground features interactive stations for toddlers and young children.

Families are encouraged to attend the party; popcorn and snow cones will be served, Matthis said.

A grand-opening ceremony for Marathon Rotary Park is set for Saturday, Aug. 20. Matthis said additional details will come at a later date.