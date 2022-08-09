ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search continues for missing migrants

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
 4 days ago

The Coast Guard, on Monday, continued to search for five Cuban migrants who attempted to make it to the Florida Keys, but their vessel overturned.

In a two day period last week, Border Patrol agents and its partners responded to 16 migrant landings in Florida and detained 263 migrants, which included a large group of Haitian migrants who attempted to smuggle themselves into the country in a rustic sailboat. All of the events involved makeshift, overloaded vessels, according to Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

Some of the group of Haitians were taken ashore at the upscale community of Ocean Reef, where they were being processed by Customs and Border Protection. Slosar said the 113 migrants that made it to land were taken into Border Patrol custody and the Coast Guard rescued some 216 migrants who remained onboard the vessel.

On Monday, the Coast Guard had yet to repatriate the 216, according to the Coast Guard.

On Thursday and Friday, Border Patrol agents along with law enforcement partners responded to 12 different migrant landings throughout the Florida Keys and arrested 108 Cuban migrants, according to Customs and Border Protection.

On Friday, two Cubans were found dead and Coast Guard crews started its search for the five Cubans in the water after a boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. Good Samaritans and partner agency crews rescued eight people. Six people were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two people rescued in good health were transferred to a Coast Guard cutter, according to the Coast Guard.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers recovered two people deceased. They were transferred to the local medical examiner’s office, according to Coast Guard. It was determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States capsized with 15 people aboard, according to the Coast Guard.

Since Friday, Coast Guard had deployed several large and small boats and aircraft in search of the missing migrants, said Nicole Groll, Coast Guard spokeswoman.

Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew repatriated 53 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast. Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 76 Cubans to Cuba on Friday, following interdictions off Florida.

tohara@keysnews.com

