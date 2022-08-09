ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Woman arrested on attempted murder charge

By Contributed Report
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

The Key West Police Department arrested the girlfriend of man on an attempted murder Sunday following reports she attempted to smother the man’s 7-year-old child.

The father’s girlfriend, Amber Desirae Pratt, now faces charges of attempted first-degree premeditated murder and child abuse with no great bodily harm, according to KWPD spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Key West police officers responded to allegations of child abuse against a 7-year-old, Crean said. The father of the child told police that within the last several months he has noticed behavioral changes with the child, as well as instances of the child waking up in the morning with swollen, irritated eyes, with no explanation as to why, Crean said.

The victim’s father became suspicious after noticing the changes in the child behavior and began reviewing video recordings from inside the home, Crean said. He discovered multiple disturbing videos, including a video where Pratt is seen covering the 7-year-old victim’s head and body with a pillow and blanket and forcefully applying her bodyweight on top of the victim, according to Crean.

The victim can be seen squirming in the video and later told detectives that he could not breathe at the time, and he was struggling to get out, according to Crean.

Videos from other dates inside the residence show Pratt enter the victim’s bedroom and covertly approach the victim while he is asleep in bed, Crean said. Pratt can be seen sprinkling an unknown substance on the victim’s head and face area, causing an immediate reaction to the child. This type of incident occurred on more than one occasion, according to Crean.

These videos were provided to law enforcement by the victim’s father. Pratt was placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe County Detention Center, according to Crean.

