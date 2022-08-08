ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joby Expands Partnership With Us Department of Defense

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, today announced an expansion of its existing contract with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program that increases the contract’s potential value by more than $45 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005094/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft primed for flight at the company’s manufacturing and flight testing facility in Marina, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
New Graduates Enter the Field Anxious Over Staff Shortages

No one wants to go to work short staffed. The healthcare industry has been filled with dire warnings about staff shortages since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and new nurses have been paying attention. The ongoing nurse shortage is making some recent graduates rethink their career plans. A recent...
A world afire: Social–ecological processes in a time of change

In an era of ubiquitous human entanglement with the natural world, scientists are turning to social–ecological systems approaches as a way to better understand our rapidly changing world. Writing in BioScience, Mary L. Cadenasso (University of California, Davis), Anne M. Rademacher (New York University), and Steward T. A. Pickett (Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies) describe the ways in which systems thinking can inform our understanding of the world and foster better discourse between the social and ecological sciences. The authors argue that this approach, unlike earlier models, enables a more thoroughgoing understanding of the dynamically linked social and natural processes that underlie ecological perturbations.
Where do medical interns spend shifts? Tracking badges tell tale

Medical residents are spending as little as 13% of their time in direct patient activities, according to a study published in June. In lieu of time with patients, internal medicine interns are spending more time in physician work rooms (33%) and ward hallways (24%). Chart your future. AMA is your...
