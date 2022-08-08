Read full article on original website
Related
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
NFL・
Black Women Are Helping Drive The Growth Of Black Entrepreneurs Across America
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit U.S. shores, Black women took it as an opportunity to reset their lives and careers to go into business for themselves and take control of their finances. According to the University of California, Santa Cruz, the number of Black-owned businesses has increased by 30% since...
Joby Expands Partnership With Us Department of Defense
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, today announced an expansion of its existing contract with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program that increases the contract’s potential value by more than $45 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005094/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft primed for flight at the company’s manufacturing and flight testing facility in Marina, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Opinion: There's a dire shortage of nurses across the US. There's also an overlooked solution
Covid-19 is once again on the rise, largely as a result of the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant. And as the virus ravages America's health care system, it is illuminating the country's national shortage of nurses, write Marcella Bombardieri and Marina Zhavoronkova.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Scrubs Magazine
New Graduates Enter the Field Anxious Over Staff Shortages
No one wants to go to work short staffed. The healthcare industry has been filled with dire warnings about staff shortages since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and new nurses have been paying attention. The ongoing nurse shortage is making some recent graduates rethink their career plans. A recent...
JOBS・
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
A world afire: Social–ecological processes in a time of change
In an era of ubiquitous human entanglement with the natural world, scientists are turning to social–ecological systems approaches as a way to better understand our rapidly changing world. Writing in BioScience, Mary L. Cadenasso (University of California, Davis), Anne M. Rademacher (New York University), and Steward T. A. Pickett (Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies) describe the ways in which systems thinking can inform our understanding of the world and foster better discourse between the social and ecological sciences. The authors argue that this approach, unlike earlier models, enables a more thoroughgoing understanding of the dynamically linked social and natural processes that underlie ecological perturbations.
MedicalXpress
Simulation in medical school helps prepare doctors to care for dying patients
Simulated experience of caring for a dying patient and their family can improve the confidence and preparedness of medical students to provide such care, according to a new study by Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) published in BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care. Immediately after the simulations were completed, student...
AMA
Where do medical interns spend shifts? Tracking badges tell tale
Medical residents are spending as little as 13% of their time in direct patient activities, according to a study published in June. In lieu of time with patients, internal medicine interns are spending more time in physician work rooms (33%) and ward hallways (24%). Chart your future. AMA is your...
The 3 Success Secrets Every Entrepreneur Needs To Follow
Learning how to communicate through active listening, complete writing and constructive ideas is the key to success for every entrepreneur.
Comments / 0