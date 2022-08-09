Area Walmarts fined for price scanning errors

Both Walmart Supercenters in Nash County paid a total of nearly $11,200 in fines to the state Agriculture and Consumer Services Department after the stores were found to have excessive price scanning errors.

The Walmart Supercenter off Eastern Avenue in Nashville had to pay $8,665 and the Walmart Supercenter at Cobb Corners in Rocky Mount had to pay $2,505, with both fines recorded in the first financial quarter of this year and collected by the department’s standards division, the department said in a news release.

The Walmart Supercenter in Nashville and the Walmart Supercenter in Rocky Mount were among 61 stores in 32 North Carolina counties found to have overcharged customers. Those stores were primarily, but not exclusively, Dollar General, Walmart and Family Dollar locations.

The agriculture department conducts periodic unannounced inspections of price scanner systems in businesses to verify the accuracy between the prices that are advertised and the prices that are rung up at the cash register.

And the department said if a store has more than a 2 percent error rate on overcharges, then the inspectors discuss the findings with the store’s manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.

The department, in an inspection in September 2021 at the Walmart Supercenter in Nashville, found a 6 percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 100-item lot.

Subsequent inspections in October 2021 and January found 13 percent and 6.67 percent error rates, respectively, the department said.

At the Walmart Supercenter in Rocky Mount, an initial inspection in December 2021 found an 11 percent error rate based on 11 overcharges in a 100-item lot, the department said.

A subsequent inspection in January found a 5.33 percent error rate, the department said.

Both supercenters passed inspection in March, the department said.

Undercharges are also reported but they do not count against a store, the department said.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection, the department said.

And in addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to a re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until meeting the 2 percent or less error rate, the department said.

Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection, the department said.

The department’s use of the word “lot” is in connection with a sample of items tested by the inspectors.

According to the department, during initial inspections, the inspectors take either 50 or 100 items from within a store to test with their own price scanning equipment.

Error rates are based on whether the scanned prices match the prices as posted on the shelves, the department said.

And during follow-up inspections where fines may be assessed, the lot size increases to 300 items, the department said.

State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the news release the department’s standards division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages.

“Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” Troxler said. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”

State Agriculture and Consumer Services Department Public Information Officer Joseph Pitchford told the Telegram via email that since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, both labor shortages and increasing inflation have made these kinds of errors far more common than they used to be.

Inflation causes the prices in the computer systems to automatically update more often as they go up, while staffing shortages mean it is even harder for employees of stores to keep physically updating those changing prices on the shelves, Pitchford said.

This would explain why stores that do not have histories of failing inspections might suddenly be having issues, Pitchford said.

Walmart, in a prepared response to the Telegram, said, “We pride ourselves on helping customers save money to live better and are committed to selling products at the price shoppers see on our shelves. With more than 120,000 items available in our stores, we understand our commitment requires continuous attention and innovation.”

The company in the response said among the steps being taken are the testing of an enhanced electronic shelf labeling initiative and improved handheld app capabilities to help associates of the stores with price confirmations and adjustments when needed.

“We also encourage customers to bring pricing inaccuracies to our associates’ attention and we will happily address the matter,” the statement said.

The state Agriculture and Consumer Services Department said anyone who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter may phone the standards division at 984-236-4750.

A calculation by the Telegram of the 61 stores fined showed that 27 Dollar General locations paid a total of $161,525 in fines, 19 Walmart locations paid a total of $95,665 in fines and six Family Dollar locations paid a total of $46,250 in fines.

Additionally, four Advance Auto Parts locations paid a total of $26,525 in fines and two Target locations paid a total of $18,300 in fines.

As for the rest of the fines, a Compare Foods location paid $1,860, a PetSmart location paid $1,545 and a Pet Supplies Plus location paid $750.