‘Don’t say sh*t’: George Pickens goes full savage on Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers defense in practice

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Broncos first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Denver Broncos had themselves a pretty great offseason. After another disappointing finish under head coach Vic Fangio, the team decided to part ways with the defensive-minded coach. The Broncos decided it was time for the team to find a new identity, one that could potentially be offense-centric. The team...
NFL Preseason odds: Packers vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
A rematch of the NFC Divisional Round is set to take place as the Green Bay Packers meet up with the San Francisco 49ers where the stakes will be a whole let less when the pair last met. With that being said, it is about that time to take a sneak peek into our NFL preseason odds series, where our Packers-49ers prediction and pick will be selected.
Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed
The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson are stuck in limbo. They are waiting on the appeal to his six-game suspension levied by Judge Sue L. Roberts last week. The NFL appealed the decision and instead of deciding for himself, commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts star Jonathan Taylor fires Nyheim Hines warning shot at NFL defenses
There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the new season. In particular, eyes have been peeled for Jonathan Taylor following what was a breakout year for the 23-year-old running back. In his mind, however, Taylor believes that it’s not just him who the rest of the NFL should be worried about.
Matthew Stafford’s reaction to Lions rookie Jameson Williams getting his old number
Jameson Williams is ready to start his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. The Alabama star will capture the attention of fans with his blazing-fast speed and the familiar number on his back. The 12th overall pick will wear the number 9, which was last worn by franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a shocking blow ahead of Sunday’s NFL preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the contest, per the team’s Twitter account. Coach Kevin O’Connell announces that Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game. […] The post Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops worrying truth bomb on Packers’ offense
The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season will likely not be as drama-packed as last season but all eyes will still be on them. Aaron Rodgers’ decision to stick around will give the team a great chance to make the playoffs. But a recent comment from the reigning MVP suggests that they are in for another early exit.
Browns reveal Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb’s statuses for preseason opener, Deshaun Watson’s debut
The Cleveland Browns will play their NFL preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. The main storyline will be Deshaun Watson making his Browns debut. The controversial QB is facing a 6-game suspension which is currently being appealed. However, that suspension only pertains to the regular season. But a number of other notable names will not be suiting up alongside Watson on Friday. Stars such as Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett are amongst those who aren’t expected to play against Jacksonville.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops bold Najee Harris statement on filling Ben Roethlisberger’s shoes
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their post-Ben Roethlisberger future beginning in 2022. Head coach Mike Tomlin believes the team already has its next locker room leader. Tomlin told ESPN that running back Najee Harris is someone he believes can step up and lead the locker room. And that time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Derek Carr, Raiders can breathe sigh of relief with Darren Waller injury update
The Las Vegas Raiders received a positive report after initial troubling news. Star tight end Darren Waller, who had been held out of training camp due to a hamstring ailment, is reportedly expected to be fine, per Adam Schefter. Hamstring injuries tend to be tricky. Sometimes, they are harmless and...
‘If we’re making the right decisions’: Mike Vrabel puts Malik Willis on notice after Titans’ preseason debut
The Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel got a first look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He put up a solid performance in his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis had a few highlight plays, including a scramble for a touchdown (Tennessee’s only touchdown on the day) and a side-arm completion in the Titans’ loss. The former Liberty University standout ended the day with six of his 11 passes completed for 107 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.
NFL・
Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.
The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about
Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson apologizes to women he’s ‘impacted’ before Browns debut
While the football world eagerly awaits the ruling on the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for allegedly sexual assaulting dozens of massage therapists, the Browns starting quarterback is set to suit up for Cleveland against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game of the year.
The expectation for Browns star Deshaun Watson’s new punishment after appeal
The focus of every NFL fan has shifted to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, the man appointed by commissioner Roger Goodell to be the designee in the league’s appeal of the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Goodell has made it clear that he...
Lions GM hints at Jameson Williams’ timetable for return from ACL injury
The Detroit Lions went all in on Jameson Williams when they traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft to scoop him up as the No. 12 overall pick. The former Ohio State and Alabama standout is still rehabbing a torn ACL and as it is, it doesn’t look like he’s going to be ready when the Lions kick off their season.
Trey Lance has 49ers fans going bonkers over epic preseason debut
Trey Lance is ready to take over for the San Francisco 49ers. If there were any doubts about that, the young QB erased all of them on Friday against the Green Bay Packers. During the first quarter of the preseason contest, Lance didn’t waste any time showing everyone that he is up to the challenge of leading the 49ers. He found Danny Gray running through the edge of the left field, and he didn’t hesitate throwing the ball.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
105K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0