Marksville, LA

kalb.com

Grant Cougars unveil new uniforms for 2022 season

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars have a lot of high expectations going into 2022 as they are eyeing their third straight playoff appearance for the first time in school history. The team will be doing this in a fresh new look as Head Coach Dillon Barrett showed...
DRY PRONG, LA
kalb.com

Record-breaking visitor spending in Cenla for 2022 Dixie Girls Softball World Series

ALEXANDRIA, La. - A total of 15,000 visitors flocked to Alexandria and Pineville for the Dixie Girls Softball World Series this weekend, giving area hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions a significant boom in business. According to data provided by the Alexandria Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, direct spending for World Series visitors totaled over $2.7 million.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Allen Parish man sets up backyard observatory

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Joe Fournet is a Kinder native and former McNeese Cowboy who is reaching far beyond ‘earthly’ schooling. In Fournet’s backyard is an observatory with one of the most powerful telescopes in the country. Those lucky enough to know Fournet can get a...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Study shows uneven playing field for minority businesses in Cenla

After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Tackling the nursing shortage in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hospitals around the nation are feeling the effects of the nursing shortage after the past two years of dealing with the pandemic caused many of them to leave the career field. In Central Louisiana, the CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation has partnered with the Central Louisiana Community Foundation...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSB bus route system operating smoothly for 2022-2023 school year

The monkeypox virus is continuing to spread around the world and the nation, with the CDC reporting that the U.S. now has over 10,000 confirmed cases.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
kalb.com

Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
DEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty

BOYCE, LA
cenlanow.com

APD searches for murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge mother, son shot and injured during dispute with group of juveniles

A Breaux Bridge woman and her son were shot and injured following a dispute with a group of juveniles Monday, the Breaux Bridge Police Department said. The shooting happened in the area of Railroad extension off Dorset Street around 7 p.m. Monday. There was a dispute involving the woman, her child and a group of juveniles when guns were pulled and shots were fired. The woman and her son were both struck in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu said.

