AutonationUSA Corpus Christi offering safety course for newly-licensed teen drivers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Getting your driver's license is something most teens look forward to for a long time. But that newfound freedom comes with a lot of responsibility. Not only are new drivers faced with distractions, but impossible to predict events on the road. Do they know what to do in the event a tire blows on the highway? Do they know how to jump a battery?
Threat reported at Richard King High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
School buses for Flour Bluff ISD delayed by 1 hour
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District announced through their social media page that all buses will be delayed by one hour. Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays and other issues resulting from students returning to the classroom.
Traffic changes at new Carroll High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School is opening up an additional parking lot for parents waiting to pick up students, the school announced Wednesday. For better traffic flow, the front horseshoe drive will now be accessible only through the Kostoryz Rd. parking lot entry. The school added that...
Robstown Police investigate altercation involving couple, firearm found at residence
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday around noon, officers were called to 835 West Avenue drive in regards to a shooting involving a child. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gun shot wound on his left arm. The man stated that he accidently shot himself, according to a statement from Robstown Police.
'Nobody wants to take the blame': Calallen student's family wants answers after she was placed on wrong bus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family with kids attending Calallen Independent School District said their daughter was placed on the wrong bus this week after school. They said the girl is in second grade at East Elementary School and it was all because of a mix-up between what bus she was supposed to take home.
Students at Refugio High School will be prohibited from having cellphones in class, district says
REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio High School students will return to class Monday and teachers have been instructed to collect all student cellphones before each class, according to a social media post by the district. The move is to "remove all possible distractions in the classroom and provide the best...
Thomas J. Henry donates school supplies to Coastal Bend students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Los Encinos Elementary School are starting the school year a little more prepared, with some of the supplies coming from lawyer Thomas J. Henry. But this isn't the only school he's given supplies to. Over the last seven years his office has given...
CCISD student told he is no longer eligible to ride the bus because of Mary Carroll High School's new location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A high school sophomore who depends on the school bus to get him home said he has been told his stop is going away. At issue, the location of the new Mary Carroll High School. The student is no longer eligible to ride the bus...
Several South Texas districts starting school Thursday
PORTLAND, Texas — Several Coastal Bend school districts are starting their school year today. Gregory-Portland, Calallen, Taft and Ricardo ISDs will all welcome students back to class Thursday. We spent the morning at GPISD with their superintendent to learn what students can expect in the new year. Dr. Michelle...
Kingsville ISD receives positive TEA rating
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District officials were all smiles as the school report cards from the state went out Friday. KISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez hosted a meeting on the high school campus where she told the teachers and administrators that the district made great strides over the school years.
High winds bring down powerlines west of Odem near County Road 1472
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The potential for rain has brought high winds to the Coastal Bend and even resulted in downed power lines. High winds knocked down six power poles near County Roads 1472 and 2047 west of Odem, according to a social media post from San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Classroom Challenges: Here's how Coastal Bend districts are working to keep teachers in the classroom
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burnout is a word that’s been used often this past year as employees across various professions have felt pressure due to a lack of staffing. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and 70 percent said they are seriously considering quitting within the year.
Coastal Bend law enforcement key in on golf cart safety
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tragedy in Galveston where an alleged drunk driver struck a golf cart killing four people brings renewed focus on golf cart operation here in the Coastal Bend. "Sometimes they ignore stuff that's important and it's important to their safety," said Scott Tanzer who owns...
Red Cross to help two victims of early morning house fire in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning on Dody St. Crews were called just before 7 a.m. to the area or McArdle Rd. and Dody St. for smoke showing in the area. Video from our TowerCam showed heavy smoke coming from the neighborhood.
Corpus Christi community remembers Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grim news as the Corpus Christi community remembers the life of Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody. Moody had her own rheumatology practice and had been practicing medicine in Corpus Christi since 2000, according to a social media post from the Nueces County Medical Society. "Our hearts go...
TSTA Survey: 70% of teachers Ready to quit, CCISD superintendent gives account for teacher vacancies
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the new school year begins, hiring and keeping qualified teachers continues to be a problem here in Texas. Now, a new survey suggests that many of our current teachers are considering leaving the profession altogether. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and found 70% are seriously considering quitting within the year. It's a problem that state leaders have already been trying to address.
Nueces County ESD #2 respond to large structure fire off Webb Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews responded to a large structure fire in the area of 700 Webb Street late Wednesday night. Numerous agencies showed up to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire.
Arrest made for homicide that took place on Lawton Street earlier this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in a homicide that took place earlier this week on Lawton Street. SWAT unit officers arrested 38-year-old Jerry Griffin earlier Wednesday at a home they said he was hiding in. According to police, Griffin is connected to the death of...
Gas station murder on Corpus Christi's Southside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting at a Southside Corpus Christi gas station Tuesday morning turned into a homicide just before noon after the victim died at the hospital. 30-year-old Julian Lopez has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the CCPD blotter page. The shooting took place...
