Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

AutonationUSA Corpus Christi offering safety course for newly-licensed teen drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Getting your driver's license is something most teens look forward to for a long time. But that newfound freedom comes with a lot of responsibility. Not only are new drivers faced with distractions, but impossible to predict events on the road. Do they know what to do in the event a tire blows on the highway? Do they know how to jump a battery?
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Threat reported at Richard King High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

School buses for Flour Bluff ISD delayed by 1 hour

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District announced through their social media page that all buses will be delayed by one hour. Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays and other issues resulting from students returning to the classroom.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Traffic changes at new Carroll High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School is opening up an additional parking lot for parents waiting to pick up students, the school announced Wednesday. For better traffic flow, the front horseshoe drive will now be accessible only through the Kostoryz Rd. parking lot entry. The school added that...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Several South Texas districts starting school Thursday

PORTLAND, Texas — Several Coastal Bend school districts are starting their school year today. Gregory-Portland, Calallen, Taft and Ricardo ISDs will all welcome students back to class Thursday. We spent the morning at GPISD with their superintendent to learn what students can expect in the new year. Dr. Michelle...
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Kingsville ISD receives positive TEA rating

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District officials were all smiles as the school report cards from the state went out Friday. KISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez hosted a meeting on the high school campus where she told the teachers and administrators that the district made great strides over the school years.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend law enforcement key in on golf cart safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tragedy in Galveston where an alleged drunk driver struck a golf cart killing four people brings renewed focus on golf cart operation here in the Coastal Bend. "Sometimes they ignore stuff that's important and it's important to their safety," said Scott Tanzer who owns...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi community remembers Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grim news as the Corpus Christi community remembers the life of Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody. Moody had her own rheumatology practice and had been practicing medicine in Corpus Christi since 2000, according to a social media post from the Nueces County Medical Society. "Our hearts go...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

TSTA Survey: 70% of teachers Ready to quit, CCISD superintendent gives account for teacher vacancies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the new school year begins, hiring and keeping qualified teachers continues to be a problem here in Texas. Now, a new survey suggests that many of our current teachers are considering leaving the profession altogether. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and found 70% are seriously considering quitting within the year. It's a problem that state leaders have already been trying to address.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Gas station murder on Corpus Christi's Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting at a Southside Corpus Christi gas station Tuesday morning turned into a homicide just before noon after the victim died at the hospital. 30-year-old Julian Lopez has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the CCPD blotter page. The shooting took place...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
