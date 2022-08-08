ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umaine.edu

University of Maine Dining

The Bear’s Den Green Container Program is ready to help you reduce your packaging waste while also rewarding you for returning to the Den to purchase your meals and snacks. For just a simple $5 investment you’ll get your first container to put your meal into and then bring it back at each trip and exchange for a new, sanitized container.
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

UMaine News

Apul leds NASA-backed research using nanobubbles for water treatment to support space exploration. Onur Apul, an assistant professor of environmental engineering at University of Maine, will lead a $1.1 million multi-institutional investigation backed by NASA to explore whether nanobubbles can support space exploration, including water treatment on spaceships. Through the...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Maine Business School

Tyler Oliver proves that it’s essential for students to check their email. Thanks to the MBS Career Connector e-newsletter, the finance and marketing double major landed a summer internship at MEMIC. The MBS internship coordinator sends this weekly email newsletter highlighting open internship opportunities in Maine and beyond. Why...
ORONO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Education
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Orono, ME
Society
State
Maine State
Orono, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Society
City
Orono, ME
Orono, ME
Education
umaine.edu

Camden International Film Festival course offered this fall

The University of Maine will offer its annual documentary film course this fall that includes participation in the Camden International Film Festival (CIFF), Sept. 15–18. The CIFF documentary film course is a unique opportunity to network with both award-winning and emerging filmmakers. In addition to attending CIFF screenings, the pass students receive will provide opportunities to discuss the films in public forums, and meet for further dialogues in seminar conferences with documentary professionals.
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

UMaine’s Renee Kelly named ‘Woman to Watch’ by Mainebiz

University of Maine assistant vice president of innovation and economic development Renee Kelly has been named a 2022 Woman to Watch by Mainebiz. The designation recognizes top-notch women executives, women whose daily work strengthens their organizations, and by extension, Maine’s economy. Kelly, who joined UMaine in 1997 and assumed...
ORONO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy