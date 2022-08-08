Read full article on original website
University of Maine Dining
The Bear’s Den Green Container Program is ready to help you reduce your packaging waste while also rewarding you for returning to the Den to purchase your meals and snacks. For just a simple $5 investment you’ll get your first container to put your meal into and then bring it back at each trip and exchange for a new, sanitized container.
UMaine News
Apul leds NASA-backed research using nanobubbles for water treatment to support space exploration. Onur Apul, an assistant professor of environmental engineering at University of Maine, will lead a $1.1 million multi-institutional investigation backed by NASA to explore whether nanobubbles can support space exploration, including water treatment on spaceships. Through the...
Past century of climate warming reverses 900 years of cooling in the Gulf of Maine, study shows
Past century of climate warming reverses 900 years of cooling in the Gulf of Maine, study shows. The rapid warming of the 20th century has reversed 900 years of cooling in the Gulf of Maine, according to a new study led by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, co-authored by the University of Maine and funded by the National Science Foundation.
Maine Business School
Tyler Oliver proves that it’s essential for students to check their email. Thanks to the MBS Career Connector e-newsletter, the finance and marketing double major landed a summer internship at MEMIC. The MBS internship coordinator sends this weekly email newsletter highlighting open internship opportunities in Maine and beyond. Why...
Camden International Film Festival course offered this fall
The University of Maine will offer its annual documentary film course this fall that includes participation in the Camden International Film Festival (CIFF), Sept. 15–18. The CIFF documentary film course is a unique opportunity to network with both award-winning and emerging filmmakers. In addition to attending CIFF screenings, the pass students receive will provide opportunities to discuss the films in public forums, and meet for further dialogues in seminar conferences with documentary professionals.
UMaine’s Renee Kelly named ‘Woman to Watch’ by Mainebiz
University of Maine assistant vice president of innovation and economic development Renee Kelly has been named a 2022 Woman to Watch by Mainebiz. The designation recognizes top-notch women executives, women whose daily work strengthens their organizations, and by extension, Maine’s economy. Kelly, who joined UMaine in 1997 and assumed...
