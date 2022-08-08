Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
ONE PERSON FILES FOR CITY COUNCIL AND CROOKSTON MAYOR
MAYOR – (Current seat held by Dale Stainbrook) Clayton Briggs (current Crookston City Councilman in Ward 3) has filed for mayor on August 2. Dale Stainbrook has also filed for mayor today. WARD 2 – (Current seat held by Steve Erickson, who has said he won’t run again) No...
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
CROOKSTON WARD 4 BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND DOWNTOWN CROOKSTON DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL HOST LISTENING AND INPUT MEETING ON WENDESDAY NIGHT
The Ward 4 Board of Directors and the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP) will host a listening and input meeting tonight at the Trinity Lutheran Church Dining Room from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. for all residents of Ward 4, downtown business owners, downtown residents, and the Crookston community. All are...
DEADEADLINE FOR ORGANIZATIONS REQUESTING FUNDS FROM THE CITY OF CROOKSTON FOR 2023 IS AUGUST 31
The staff at the City of Crookston is currently working to prepare the budget for 2023. If your organization is requesting funds from the City for 2023, please provide the following information. Financial Statement for the year ending on December 31, 2021. Budget and YTD financials for 2022. Proposed Budget...
COMMUNITY LETTER FROM UMC CHANCELLOR MARY HOLZ-CLAUSE ON NIGHT TO UNITE
University of Minnesota Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause wrote a letter to the community thanking them for their participation in the annual Night to Unite event last week and to inform the community about other upcoming events happening on the campus. The letter can be seen below- Greetings from the University...
kvrr.com
$1.5 Million Grant To Study Replacing Former Toll Bridge in North Fargo/Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.”. A $1.5 million dollar federal grant has been awarded to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 9, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s on the week of August 8-12. The Crookston Primary Election is today. To vote in the primary election, you can go to the St Paul’s Lutheran Church at 1214 University Ave or the First Presbyterian Church at 510 N Broadway to cast your vote.
CHEDA SELLS 1603 HOVEN LANE, HAVE TURNED CHICKADEE COFFEE/SNOW LOAN OVER TO AUTHORITIES
The Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met on Tuesday for a regular meeting at the Valley Technology Park. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the board approving their meeting minutes from their last meetings on July 12 and 25. The board approved the minutes unanimously.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT REFERENDUM FAILS BY NINE VOTES, MARK JOHNSON CRUISES TO VICTORY IN PRIMARY
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT – The City of Crookston and Crookston School District residents came out to the polls in record numbers for a Primary Election because the district was asking its residents to approve a referendum for. $3,195,000 for a new multi-use football, soccer, track and field facility on...
ALTRU CLINIC IN CROOKSTON WELCOMES JAMI MATHEWS, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Altru Clinic in Crookston is excited to welcome Jami Mathews, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, to its medical team. Mathews will be available starting August 8 to care for patients in Crookston and Erskine. Previously Mathews was a health coach at Altru Clinic in Crookston for several years. For the last two...
valleynewslive.com
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
DL-Online
COVID transmission reaches high level in Otter Tail County
WADENA — Reports of high levels of COVID-19 transmission were reported in Otter Tail County on Monday, Aug. 8. A high level is a period where there is a high potential of healthcare system strain, and high level of severe illness. In Wadena, Becker, Hubbard and Todd counties, the...
Jean Marie Svedahl – Obit
Jean Marie Svedahl, 81, of Crookston, passed away on Monday, August 8th, 2022, in the Fair Meadow Nursing Home at Fertile. Jean was born in Crookston on November 21, 1940, one of three children to Henry and Delia (Warner) Fortier. She graduated from Crookston High School in 1958. Jean married Ralph (Bud) Svedahl in Pittman NJ on June 27, 1959. Bud and Jean spent many years living in New Jersey, Montana, and Minnesota before moving back to Crookston in 1989.
lakesarearadio.net
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
CHEDA OFFICIALLY SELLS 1603 HOVEN LANE HOUSE, NOW ASKS FOR REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS TO INITIATE CONSTRUCTION OF A HOME ON EICKHOF BOULEVARD
wdayradionow.com
Governor Burgum joins other elected officials in breaking ground for new FM Area Diversion Project
(Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking happened in Argusville Tuesday for what is expected to be the most ambitious infrastructure project ever in the region. "With the protection for the entire metro area it's going to save tens of millions of dollars annually because of all these family members are going to have like a giant insurance break," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
DL-Online
Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes named to Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list
Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has been named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, recognizing the facility as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States. This is the first time Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has received the honor, ranking 17th out of 819 in...
RIVERVIEW MEMORY CARE TO HOLD NURSING ASSISTANT HIRING EVENT ON MONDAY
Are you working with a sense of purpose? If you are looking for a way to help others while being part of a fun team, look no further than RiverView Memory Care. By working as a nursing assistant, you can positively impact the lives of residents and make friends along the way.
KNOX News Radio
GF council discusses public comment options
The Grand Forks council is considering making changes in the way it allows public comments during meetings in light of the proposed Fufeng project. Assistant City Attorney Joe Quinn briefed the council on First Amendment Rights during last night’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Quinn also outlined steps the council can take if disruptions occur.
valleynewslive.com
Pride Week in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FM Pride is celebrating diversity with multiple events over four days at various locations around Fargo-Moorhead. Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 hold the largest attended events such as Pride in the Park, PRIDE Block Party (21+ event) and the Pride Parade and Celebration. Pride is 100% operated by a dedicated group of volunteers. Organizers say these events serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements and progress made in and by the local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.
