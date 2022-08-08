ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

ONE PERSON FILES FOR CITY COUNCIL AND CROOKSTON MAYOR

MAYOR – (Current seat held by Dale Stainbrook) Clayton Briggs (current Crookston City Councilman in Ward 3) has filed for mayor on August 2. Dale Stainbrook has also filed for mayor today. WARD 2 – (Current seat held by Steve Erickson, who has said he won’t run again) No...
CROOKSTON, MN
KX News

Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON WARD 4 BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND DOWNTOWN CROOKSTON DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL HOST LISTENING AND INPUT MEETING ON WENDESDAY NIGHT

The Ward 4 Board of Directors and the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP) will host a listening and input meeting tonight at the Trinity Lutheran Church Dining Room from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. for all residents of Ward 4, downtown business owners, downtown residents, and the Crookston community. All are...
CROOKSTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Norman County, MN
Crookston, MN
Government
City
Mahnomen, MN
City
Crookston, MN
kroxam.com

COMMUNITY LETTER FROM UMC CHANCELLOR MARY HOLZ-CLAUSE ON NIGHT TO UNITE

University of Minnesota Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause wrote a letter to the community thanking them for their participation in the annual Night to Unite event last week and to inform the community about other upcoming events happening on the campus. The letter can be seen below- Greetings from the University...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 9, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s on the week of August 8-12. The Crookston Primary Election is today. To vote in the primary election, you can go to the St Paul’s Lutheran Church at 1214 University Ave or the First Presbyterian Church at 510 N Broadway to cast your vote.
CROOKSTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Kari Kirschbaum Takes#Shock Awe#Nceda
kroxam.com

ALTRU CLINIC IN CROOKSTON WELCOMES JAMI MATHEWS, MSN, APRN, FNP-C

Altru Clinic in Crookston is excited to welcome Jami Mathews, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, to its medical team. Mathews will be available starting August 8 to care for patients in Crookston and Erskine. Previously Mathews was a health coach at Altru Clinic in Crookston for several years. For the last two...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned

Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
DILWORTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Philippines
kroxam.com

Jean Marie Svedahl – Obit

Jean Marie Svedahl, 81, of Crookston, passed away on Monday, August 8th, 2022, in the Fair Meadow Nursing Home at Fertile. Jean was born in Crookston on November 21, 1940, one of three children to Henry and Delia (Warner) Fortier. She graduated from Crookston High School in 1958. Jean married Ralph (Bud) Svedahl in Pittman NJ on June 27, 1959. Bud and Jean spent many years living in New Jersey, Montana, and Minnesota before moving back to Crookston in 1989.
CROOKSTON, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found

FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Governor Burgum joins other elected officials in breaking ground for new FM Area Diversion Project

(Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking happened in Argusville Tuesday for what is expected to be the most ambitious infrastructure project ever in the region. "With the protection for the entire metro area it's going to save tens of millions of dollars annually because of all these family members are going to have like a giant insurance break," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
ARGUSVILLE, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF council discusses public comment options

The Grand Forks council is considering making changes in the way it allows public comments during meetings in light of the proposed Fufeng project. Assistant City Attorney Joe Quinn briefed the council on First Amendment Rights during last night’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Quinn also outlined steps the council can take if disruptions occur.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Pride Week in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FM Pride is celebrating diversity with multiple events over four days at various locations around Fargo-Moorhead. Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 hold the largest attended events such as Pride in the Park, PRIDE Block Party (21+ event) and the Pride Parade and Celebration. Pride is 100% operated by a dedicated group of volunteers. Organizers say these events serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements and progress made in and by the local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy