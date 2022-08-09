ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Firm weighs in on Jenkinsville water problems

It's been nearly a year and a half since the residents of the Jenkinsville neighborhood in the town of Queensbury found out that their drinking water was at risk of contamination. In March 2021, the community was told that the Department of Environmental Conservation found trace amounts of PFOAs and 1,4-dioxane in private wells in the neighborhood, after checking the state of one of the four garbage dumps north of the community.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Hospital names its next president

This week, Glens Falls Hospital announced its next president and CEO. Paul Scimeca has been named as the hospital's next leader, after three decades of work with the hospital. Scimeca has served as interim CEO since Jan. 1, after the retirement of former president Diane Shugrue.
NEWS10 ABC

Lost hiker rescued near OK Slip Falls

Forest rangers from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a lost hiker report in Hamilton County. On the evening of Thursday, July 28, the DEC reported a rescue near Whortleberry Pond in the town of Indian Lake.
INDIAN LAKE, NY

