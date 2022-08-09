Read full article on original website
Siena basketball programs honor Cohoes’ Daniel Hytko
The Siena basketball programs gave back to their community Wednesday, while honoring a local sports icon.
Music lineup announced for Albany’s PearlPalooza
Albany's PearlPalooza is set to return for its 13th year on September 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Pearl Street. The event made its official in-person return in 2021 after it was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frontier Airlines to pause services at Albany airport
Starting in October, Frontier Airlines will pause all flights at the Albany International Airport.
Locally designed, built surf wave unveiled in Cohoes
Summer is in full effect, especially after last week's heat wave. And one way to cool off is by visiting a pool or water park near you.
Troy brewing company hosting annual beer cruise
Rare Form Brewing Company is hosting its annual “Crispy Cruise" to celebrate craft-brewed lager. The cruise is set to take place along the Hudson River on Saturday, August 20.
Rensselaer police chief retires after 33 years
After more than three decades of service, the chief of the Rensselaer Police Department is retiring. Chief James Frankowski started with the police department in 1989.
Grand opening for Simone’s Kitchen in Schenectady
The colorful flavors of Mediterranean food have reached the Electric City.
Firm weighs in on Jenkinsville water problems
It's been nearly a year and a half since the residents of the Jenkinsville neighborhood in the town of Queensbury found out that their drinking water was at risk of contamination. In March 2021, the community was told that the Department of Environmental Conservation found trace amounts of PFOAs and 1,4-dioxane in private wells in the neighborhood, after checking the state of one of the four garbage dumps north of the community.
Glens Falls Hospital names its next president
This week, Glens Falls Hospital announced its next president and CEO. Paul Scimeca has been named as the hospital's next leader, after three decades of work with the hospital. Scimeca has served as interim CEO since Jan. 1, after the retirement of former president Diane Shugrue.
New Glens Falls theater company holding fundraiser
A new theater company centered around giving disabled communities center stage is holding an event to support its upcoming debut performance. The company's hopes are high, and it all starts with a single push.
Rangers rescue injured hiker on Buck Mountain
Last week, DEC Forest Ranger personnel assisted in a hiker rescue operation on Buck Mountain. The hiker in need had suffered an injury about half a mile south of the summit of the mountain.
ParkAlbany: Tickets mistakenly given in Central Square
Officials with the Albany Parking Authority, ParkAlbany, said Tuesday that some cars parked in the HBO filming areas of Center Square were mistakenly issued tickets for move-over and timed restrictions.
Proctors announces new batch of shows, on-sale dates
Proctors Theatre in Schenectady has announced a new batch of shows and the on-sale ticket dates. These include shows about science, conspiracy, comedy, and a few for the kids.
Celebrate food, music, and dance at Albany Latin Fest
The 25th annual Albany Latin Festival is set to be held in Washington Park on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival includes music, arts, raffles, dancing, craft and food Latino vendors, and a Kid Zone.
Lost hiker rescued near OK Slip Falls
Forest rangers from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a lost hiker report in Hamilton County. On the evening of Thursday, July 28, the DEC reported a rescue near Whortleberry Pond in the town of Indian Lake.
DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
Hudson Falls police chief retires
On Friday, the village of Hudson Falls said goodbye to its police chief. Hudson Falls Police Department Chief Scott Gillis retired effective Friday, Aug. 12, after several decades of service.
Albany man allegedly hands police fake ID
An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday.
Cohoes road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Cohoes for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
Benefit held for East Greenbush accident victims
Max's grandmother, 88-year-old Rita Buhl, and his mother, 50-year-old Roberta Kenny, were killed when they were hit by a car walking across Columbia Turnpike August 9.
