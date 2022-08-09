Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to impeach Merrick Garland
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday said she would soon introduce articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in the wake of the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago. A copy of the resolution, obtained by Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers, states that Garland should...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0