ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Houston County man guilty in solicitation of murder plot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grapeland man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to murder for hire today before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. According to the indictment, on Feb. 9,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student

They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We’re talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Trinity...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

NEW TYLER FIRE DEPT HEADQUARTERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22

They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We’re talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Trinity...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Missing Harrison County man found safe in Longview

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the missing person has been found. Christopher Britton, 52, has been found safe in Longview, the sheriff’s office reports. He was last seen walking from US Hwy 59 and SL 3990. Officials did not say when he was...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
State
Washington State
City
Gorman, TX
KTRE

Crews respond to fires in Tyler County

Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

JOSIE AWARD NOMINEE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-12-22 26

Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history, but to provide a place for the community to view their history,” said Mckeller. “I would easily attribute 7 to 8 percent of our...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

KILGORE RANGERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-10-22

The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in...
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Decker
KTRE

UT TYLER VOLLEYBALL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-12-22

Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members including city officials, donors, family, and friends celebrated the grand reopening of The Texas African American Museum. The first phase of the renovations have been completed thanks to anonymous donations, an interest loan, and fundraisers such as the Texas Juneteenth Pageant. The building was...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

‘Flushable’ wipes can create costly problems for cities and homeowners

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We’re talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners. “The wipes do not...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations

Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history, but to provide a place for the community to view their history,” said Mckeller. “I would easily attribute 7 to 8 percent of our...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#House
KTRE

Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for much-needed new housing

The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Proposed Tyler water rate plan could have customers paying more

The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Tyler Grace Cougar players excited for new season and new coach

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The head football coach for the Tyler Grace Cougars, Tim Russell, is ready for his first season as the Cougars new coach. “Super excited, I feel like I’ve been here a lot longer than I have been, got to know the guys and families and its just a great community, we’ve improved a lot since I’ve been there in my eyes and I’m very excited about the season,” Russell said.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy