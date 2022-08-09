Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KTRE
Houston County man guilty in solicitation of murder plot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grapeland man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to murder for hire today before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. According to the indictment, on Feb. 9,...
KTRE
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We're talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners.
KTRE
NEW TYLER FIRE DEPT HEADQUARTERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
NEW TYLER FIRE DEPT HEADQUARTERS
KTRE
Missing Harrison County man found safe in Longview
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the missing person has been found. Christopher Britton, 52, has been found safe in Longview, the sheriff’s office reports. He was last seen walking from US Hwy 59 and SL 3990. Officials did not say when he was...
KTRE
Puppy rescued from dumpster after tip alerts Mount Pleasant animal control
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A startling discovery for East Texas animal control officers, as they were alerted to a puppy, alive, bound and left in a trash receptacle. Pittsburg animal control says the puppy was found in a dumpster off of Cypress Street this morning. Shaken and scared, the puppy...
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar's sister, Jena, says in part, "at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive." Edgar's sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
KTRE
JOSIE AWARD NOMINEE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-12-22 26
Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. "They felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history, but to provide a place for the community to view their history," said Mckeller.
KTRE
KILGORE RANGERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-10-22
The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed.
KTRE
UT TYLER VOLLEYBALL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-12-22
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement "Home Sweet Texas," at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards.
KTRE
Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members including city officials, donors, family, and friends celebrated the grand reopening of The Texas African American Museum. The first phase of the renovations have been completed thanks to anonymous donations, an interest loan, and fundraisers such as the Texas Juneteenth Pageant. The building was...
KTRE
‘Flushable’ wipes can create costly problems for cities and homeowners
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We’re talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners. “The wipes do not...
KTRE
Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations
Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations
KTRE
Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for much-needed new housing
Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for much-needed new housing
KTRE
Proposed Tyler water rate plan could have customers paying more
Proposed Tyler water rate plan could have customers paying more
KTRE
Tyler Grace Cougar players excited for new season and new coach
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The head football coach for the Tyler Grace Cougars, Tim Russell, is ready for his first season as the Cougars new coach. “Super excited, I feel like I’ve been here a lot longer than I have been, got to know the guys and families and its just a great community, we’ve improved a lot since I’ve been there in my eyes and I’m very excited about the season,” Russell said.
