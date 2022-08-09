ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Advocates for jailed juveniles protest possible relocation to Angola

BAKER - A handful of protesters gathered outside the former Jetson Center for Youth in Baker to take a stand against what they consider to be a huge injustice. In June, after break outs at the juvenile jail in New Orleans, the Office of Juvenile Justice revealed it would transfer some of its most problematic kids to Jetson, but renovations needed to be completed before anyone could be moved.
Free expungement event happening in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish

Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide

Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide. On August 11, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department said that investigators apprehended Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Investigators suspect Preston, along with a 15-year-old male juvenile, are linked to Madison Brown’s death on May 18, 2022, in the 9900 block of Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge

A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
Southern Lab Director Herman Brister prioritizes transparency in establishing new normal

When Herman Brister Jr. gave up his position as principal at McKinley Middle Magnet School in 2014, many students were devastated. I was a rising eighth grader and joined my fellow students in acknowledging the loss for the school. His new job as principal of McKinley Senior High School, and my choice to attend Baton Rouge Magnet High School, separated us even further.
LSP and EBRSO become national leaders in new DNA technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime lab backlogs have been a problem for law enforcement across the state. But new technology shows promise to get things rolling much quicker. State police along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are the first in the country that have the authority from the FBI to use this new machine.
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12

During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

