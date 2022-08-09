Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
WSAZ
Man accused of murdering high school student accepts plea deal
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man accused of shooting and killing a high school student while he stood on a street corner has accepted a plea agreement, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Dekotis Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder....
WSAZ
Victim’s and suspect’s names released in deadly shooting; man wanted on murder charge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly shooting Friday night in the Kanawha City area, including the victim’s and suspect’s names. Ty Christopher Hall, 55, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at his home in the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue, according to a Charleston Police Department release. Hall was found inside his garage with a gunshot wound to the head.
WSAZ
Two arrested after barricade situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After barricading himself inside his home for a short period of time in an attempt to avoid arrest, a man was taken into custody without incident, says the Gallia County Sheriff. The incident happened Thursday as deputies working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
WSAZ
Man accused of pouring gasoline on man suffers burns himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man police say poured gasoline on another man ended up injuring himself in the attack. According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened Thursday evening in Spurlockville. Lincoln County dispatchers tell WSAZ.com both men were taken to the hospital. One was flown...
WSAZ
Two men suffer severe burns in altercation that involved gasoline
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men suffered severe burns covering more than half of their bodies in Lincoln County. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Upper Mud River Road in Spurlockville. Lincoln County EMS and 911 Director Allen Holder said there was some...
WSAZ
Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Man wanted in Charleston murder
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 8-12-22 Updated: 6 hours ago. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
WSAZ
Several people hit walking to county fair; one flown from the scene; driver arrested
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver was arrested Friday evening after hitting several people and parked cars near the Mason County Fair, according to the county Sheriff’s Department. At least one juvenile had to be flown from the scene, and several other juveniles and adults were injured. Their...
WSAZ
Police search for shooter after man shot in parking lot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head, neck and bicep, according to Charleston Police. The department reports an officer was flagged down by a driver around Stockton Street and Washington Street West around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The woman behind the...
WSAZ
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy after an elderly woman’s body was discovered after lying outside for several days. “Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat [his wife] something’s wrong,” Roy Patrick, a neighbor, said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A boy is recovering from being shot in broad daylight on Charleston’s West Side early Wednesday morning. Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said the boy was shot once in the leg and once in the lower stomach. He believes the injuries are non-life-threatening. Police were...
WSAZ
Explosion reported during deadly house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews were met by fierce flames and an explosion when responding to a call Friday morning. According to the East Bank Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the home along Middle Patch Road in the Gallagher community, flames were showing through the roof and a man was on the front porch.
WSAZ
Juvenile shot twice on Charleston’s west side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting on Charleston’s west side, according to Charleston Police. The shooting was reported at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue. According to the police, the juvenile was shot twice, once in the...
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
WSAZ
Dunbar tears down ‘nuisance properties’
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Dunbar is looking to improve the quality of life for its residents by getting rid of some unwanted neighbors. Building Inspector Hugh Leishman said the city has been spending the summer tearing down “attractive nuisance” properties, properties that have been abandoned and fallen into disrepair.
WSAZ
Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
WSAZ
Comments / 0