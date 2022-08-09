ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of murdering high school student accepts plea deal

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man accused of shooting and killing a high school student while he stood on a street corner has accepted a plea agreement, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Dekotis Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder....
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Victim’s and suspect’s names released in deadly shooting; man wanted on murder charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly shooting Friday night in the Kanawha City area, including the victim’s and suspect’s names. Ty Christopher Hall, 55, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at his home in the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue, according to a Charleston Police Department release. Hall was found inside his garage with a gunshot wound to the head.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Two arrested after barricade situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After barricading himself inside his home for a short period of time in an attempt to avoid arrest, a man was taken into custody without incident, says the Gallia County Sheriff. The incident happened Thursday as deputies working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Mason County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, WV
City
Man, WV
County
Mason County, WV
WSAZ

Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
SOUTH POINT, OH
WSAZ

Man accused of pouring gasoline on man suffers burns himself

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man police say poured gasoline on another man ended up injuring himself in the attack. According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened Thursday evening in Spurlockville. Lincoln County dispatchers tell WSAZ.com both men were taken to the hospital. One was flown...
SPURLOCKVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Desktop Computers#Violent Crime
WSAZ

Man wanted in Charleston murder

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 8-12-22 Updated: 6 hours ago. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Police search for shooter after man shot in parking lot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head, neck and bicep, according to Charleston Police. The department reports an officer was flagged down by a driver around Stockton Street and Washington Street West around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The woman behind the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy after an elderly woman’s body was discovered after lying outside for several days. “Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat [his wife] something’s wrong,” Roy Patrick, a neighbor, said.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A boy is recovering from being shot in broad daylight on Charleston’s West Side early Wednesday morning. Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said the boy was shot once in the leg and once in the lower stomach. He believes the injuries are non-life-threatening. Police were...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Explosion reported during deadly house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews were met by fierce flames and an explosion when responding to a call Friday morning. According to the East Bank Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the home along Middle Patch Road in the Gallagher community, flames were showing through the roof and a man was on the front porch.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Juvenile shot twice on Charleston’s west side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting on Charleston’s west side, according to Charleston Police. The shooting was reported at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue. According to the police, the juvenile was shot twice, once in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Pileup blocks road in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Dunbar tears down ‘nuisance properties’

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Dunbar is looking to improve the quality of life for its residents by getting rid of some unwanted neighbors. Building Inspector Hugh Leishman said the city has been spending the summer tearing down “attractive nuisance” properties, properties that have been abandoned and fallen into disrepair.
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy